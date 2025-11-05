SupplySide Global Celebrates Nearly Three Decades of Innovative Leadership as 2025 Edition Drives Health and Nutrition Breakthroughs

Additional stages, curated meeting areas and new Level 2 expo hall increased high-value business connections.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / SupplySide Global, the most comprehensive event for supplement, food and beverage innovation, concluded its 2025 edition on October 30. The transformative event brought together the health and nutrition industry with participants from more than 70 countries for a week of new connections and advancements in the conceptualization, development and manufacturing of the next generation of essential products for longevity, sports nutrition, personal care and overall health and wellness.

Product development teams, sourcing professionals, regulatory experts, marketers and C-suite executives discovered breakthrough ingredients and explored emerging technologies. SupplySide Global's significance was underscored by the participation of major companies including Nature's Way, GNC, Nestlé Health Science, Unilever, PepsiCo, Walmart, The Coca-Cola Company, Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal, Anheuser-Busch and thousands of other industry leaders who rely on SupplySide Global as a primary platform for strategic business development.

More than 1,600 exhibiting companies representing ingredient suppliers, contract manufacturers, finished product brands, packaging experts, laboratory services and specialized solution providers showcased cutting-edge innovations across the largest expo hall to date. The introduction of the Level 2 exhibition space provided enhanced networking opportunities and housed specialized areas including the Networking Pub, Bark Park and the new Supplement Solutions Stage.

The 2025 education program delivered a significant 130+ hours of expert-led content, addressing the most pressing opportunities and challenges currently facing the health and nutrition industry, along with market and trend forecasting. Sessions spotlighted critical topics including artificial intelligence applications in product development, natural coloring solutions, GLP-1 innovations and global trade and supply chain considerations.

The Sustainable Packaging Solutions Showcase addressed the growing focus on environmental responsibility, featuring companies at the forefront of material innovation and sustainable packaging design. These exhibits sparked critical conversations about balancing product integrity with environmental stewardship.

The expanded stage programming featured live demonstrations and expert panels at the Innovation Stage, Future of Food & Beverage Stage, and Supplement Solutions Stage, providing attendees with actionable insights into formulation trends, regulatory developments and emerging market opportunities that will define the industry's trajectory.

"As consumer demands evolve alongside a shifting regulatory landscape, companies look to SupplySide Global for the insights and strategic connections that keep their businesses current and competitive," says Danica Cullins, Executive Vice President of Health and Nutrition at Informa Markets. "This year's event proves once again why SupplySide Global remains indispensable to success; it is where breakthrough innovations meet market opportunities and where the relationships that drive our industry forward are forged."

"We love coming to SupplySide Global. It is an opportunity to meet industry veterans and experts. The education is amazing. We get to meet current customers and new customers that have fun and innovative things we are looking for. I love the energy here, and the sheer amount of people really makes this an incredible event," remarks Nathan Rodich, National Sales Director, HP Ingredients.

SupplySide Global 2026 will take place October 26-30, with expo hall hours on October 28-30 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The expo hall is expanding to three days in response to increased demand and SupplySide's essential role as the industry's tentpole business platform, delivering additional networking formats and business development opportunities. For more information and to stay up to date on announcements, please visit www.SupplySideglobal.com.

About SupplySide Global?

SupplySide Global, organized by Informa Markets, is the premier business-to-business trade show where supplement, food, and beverage industry professionals make powerful connections. Consumer product decision makers, suppliers and manufacturers develop partnerships that bring innovative products to life and to market. The supply chain connects at this global exhibition where ingredient and technology companies debut the latest breakthroughs, nutrition scientists find solutions to formulation challenges, and consumer brands source ideas and ingredients that accelerate product development and business growth. A must-attend event, SupplySide Global is more than a trade show, it is the catalyst for nutrition innovation. The SupplySide Portfolio also includes SupplySide Connect New Jersey and publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal.?

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com .

