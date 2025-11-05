Smart Agents, Scenario Planning and enterprise security controls eliminate execution silos at Fortune 500scale

Smartsheet, the Intelligent Work Management platform that unites people, data and AI, today announced the next major evolution of its platform, unveiling a powerful suite of new generative AI, agentic AI and enterprise-grade features at the 2025 ENGAGE conference. The announcements validate why 85% of the Fortune 500 trust Smartsheet to turn strategic vision into measurable business impact-eliminating the execution silos that prevent organizations from operating at the velocity of ambition.

Intelligent Work Management

Enterprise execution has reached a breaking point. In a world where change is the only constant and complexity is continuously rising, organizations must become dynamic-tackling change head-on and adapting rapidly to stay competitive. Yet, most remain trapped by a fundamental challenge: silos between strategy and execution.

Smartsheet is uniquely positioned to capture this transformational opportunity. To empower intelligent work, customers need a solution that takes the no-code, low-code platform they already use and amplifies their ability to collaborate, deliver results and create a competitive edge. With more than 123,000 organizations managing almost three million active projects, the Smartsheet platform eliminates the barriers between ideas and execution, ensuring every digital and human worker operates from a unified, intelligent AI-first system.

"Intelligent Work Management is the operating model for the modern enterprise," said Rajeev Singh, chief executive officer at Smartsheet. "We're delivering AI that's truly collaborative, securely anchored in customer data and designed to augment human intelligence-ushering in a new era of work by enabling teams to execute with unprecedented speed and precision."

AI That Works with You: Introducing a Unified, AI-First Platform

Smartsheet is deploying a powerful suite of AI building blocks that, when combined, create fully customized AI-powered solutions tailored to your organization, teams and workflows. Underpinned by the Smartsheet Knowledge Graph, a flexible data model that enables personalized, contextual guidance for each user, customers can tap into the following:

Smart Assis t: An AI companion and digital gateway into Smartsheet that helps users accelerate time-to-value by creating workspaces and projects from simple outlines, activating automations and answering questions about projects and deadlines in real-time.

An AI companion and digital gateway into Smartsheet that helps users accelerate time-to-value by creating workspaces and projects from simple outlines, activating automations and answering questions about projects and deadlines in real-time. Smart Flows: Streamlines complex, intelligent, multi-step automated workflows through natural language prompts-eliminating the manual work that slows teams.

Streamlines complex, intelligent, multi-step automated workflows through natural language prompts-eliminating the manual work that slows teams. Smart Columns: AI-powered column types that assess, categorize, label, translate or summarize data automatically, directly within sheets-bringing intelligence to every data point.

AI-powered column types that assess, categorize, label, translate or summarize data automatically, directly within sheets-bringing intelligence to every data point. Smart Agents: Digital coworkers that apply deep line-of-work knowledge and intelligent reasoning. The first, the Project Manager Smart Agent, continually monitors progress and keeps teams on task, suggesting ways to improve project plans, proactively flags and prioritizes project risks and makes recommendations.

Smartsheet will launch Smart Hub next year, a central AI hub or control center where customers can manage, configure and control each building block, create custom agents and get a clear view into how their data is used. The launch furthers the commitment Smartsheet is making to responsible AI, ensuring customer data ownership and promoting transparency so users always know when AI is at work.

"While AI tools are being deployed extensively today, many are only scratching the surface with narrow, siloed applications. The real value comes from going beyond simple task automation to use AI to reframe how work is structured and decisions are made," said Dion Hinchcliffe, VP practice lead, digital leadership CIO at the Futurum Group. "The new suite of AI capabilities Smartsheet announced today, powered by the Knowledge Graph, is a strategic move to deliver this kind of deep ROI. Features like Smart Assist and Smart Agents will immediately enable customers to shift from manual coordination to intelligent work."

Building for Unified Work: Introducing New Enterprise-Grade Scale Capabilities

To deliver a truly unified platform that powers the entire enterprise, Smartsheet is also expanding its capabilities for massive-scale management, orchestration and optimization. Customers can start executing today with:

Scenario Planning: Safely and easily explore "what-if" scenarios and evaluate project impact without disrupting production. Gain immediate visibility into tradeoffs and make confident, data-driven decisions on the best path forward.

Safely and easily explore "what-if" scenarios and evaluate project impact without disrupting production. Gain immediate visibility into tradeoffs and make confident, data-driven decisions on the best path forward. Portfolio s: Quickly create and manage multiple projects using standardized templates that minimize risk, automate project creation and provide a bird's-eye view with portfolio reporting.

Quickly create and manage multiple projects using standardized templates that minimize risk, automate project creation and provide a bird's-eye view with portfolio reporting. Dynamic Dropdowns Automatically populate a dropdown list from another column in Smartsheet, enhancing data accuracy and consistency at scale.

Automatically populate a dropdown list from another column in Smartsheet, enhancing data accuracy and consistency at scale. Security Scor e: Assess and strengthen the business's security posture and track improvement over time with a data-driven metric, rooted in industry best practices.

Assess and strengthen the business's security posture and track improvement over time with a data-driven metric, rooted in industry best practices. Multi-Factor Authentication: Strengthen the company's baseline login security, ensuring every user has access to secure authentication mechanisms.

Product Availability

Portfolios are available today to the Smartsheet Early Adopter Program (EAP) and will be generally available by Q1 2026. Smart Assist and Scenario Planning are currently in private beta and will be in EAP by the end of the year.

Smart Flows, Smart Columns and Smart Agents will be released to the Smartsheet Early Adopter Program in the coming months.

Security Score, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Dynamic Dropdowns are generally available today.

Today's announcements build on the AI strategy Smartsheet discussed in September.

Learn more about Smartsheet and its annual ENGAGE customer conference here.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is the Intelligent Work Management Platform that unites people, data and AI to turn strategy into measurable enterprise impact. Purpose-built for scale, Smartsheet gives enterprises the speed, governance and trust to execute complex work across portfolios, operations and IT on a single, secure system. Trusted by 123,000 customers and used by teams in 85% of the Fortune 500, Smartsheet empowers millions of users to move faster, reduce risk and realize ROI with confidence. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

