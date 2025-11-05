Anzeige
WKN: A14M93 | ISIN: FR0012435121
Tradegate
05.11.25 | 16:21
24,420 Euro
+0,91 % +0,220
Elis strengthens its presence in Brazil with the acquisition of Acquaflash

Elis strengthens its presence in Brazil
with the acquisition of Acquaflash

Saint-Cloud, November 5, 2025 - Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Lavanderia Hospitalar Acqua Flash Ltda ("Acquaflash") in Brazil.

Based in Brasilia, Acquaflash generated approximately 6 million euros in revenue in 2024. The company operates a modern and efficient laundry mainly serving the healthcare sector, particularly for flat linen services. It employs around 380 people.

This acquisition is fully in line with Elis' growth strategy in Latin America and strengthens its position in Brazil, one of its most dynamic markets. The transaction enhances the Group's territorial coverage and its ability to support healthcare customers across the country.

The integration of Acquaflash will be effective in the Group's consolidated accounts as of November 1, 2025.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 31 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com


