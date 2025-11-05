Blink Charging Co.: Blink Charging Streamlines Operations with Strategic Production Shift

Blink emphasizes core strengths, innovation, and service, while outsourcing production for speed and efficiency

Bowie, MD., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced a strategic shift in its production model, transitioning to contract manufacturing for its EV charging hardware.

This transition is a core element of BlinkForward, the Company's strategy to streamline operations, scale faster, and drive profitability. By leveraging external manufacturing expertise, Blink expects to cut overhead costs, boost efficiencies, and intensify its focus on innovation and service expansion.

"This move sharpens our focus and scales our impact," said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO of Blink Charging. "By collaborating with world-class manufacturers, we aim to increase efficiencies and flexibility while retaining full control of our technology. It's a strategic shift that lets us grow our network footprint and deliver better experiences, faster."

Blink retains full ownership of its intellectual property and continues to lead all aspects of product design, quality assurance, and technology integration. The Company's sourcing strategy includes multiple manufacturing partners across the United States and India, ensuring geographic diversification, supply-chain resilience, and consistent quality.

The transition is underway, with the full shift expected by early 2026, positioning Blink for its next phase of EV charging innovation.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink's principal line of products and services include Blink's EV charging network ("Blink Network"), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.



For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

