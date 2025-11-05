BCII ENTERPRISES INC. CEO Strategic Statement: Tokenized Dividend-Coupon Platform Transformation

Coupon Token Joint Venture & Discovery of Our True Blockchain Product Family
VERO BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / LETTER FROM THE CEO:
I am honored to assume the Chief Executive Officer role at BCII Enterprises and present one of the most transformational opportunities in the company's history.
Over the past nine years, since BCII's founding as Blockchain Industries Inc. in 2016/2017, the company explored various directions in blockchain technology. However, through this exploration, we discovered our true calling and core competency: a revolutionary blockchain product family centered on tokenized financial instruments that simultaneously serve corporate customers and shareholders.
When I joined BCII, I brought with me a groundbreaking Coupon Token opportunity-the result of years of development and strategic positioning. Today, I am announcing that BCII is formalizing this vision through our 50/50 joint venture with Digital Landia Inc., the technology partner we've selected to operationalize this blockchain product family.
This joint venture represents far more than a partnership. It represents the crystallization of everything BCII's blockchain journey has been building toward-and the beginning of exponential value creation for shareholders.
Coupon Token is the first product in what will become a comprehensive blockchain product family specifically designed for corporate capital structures, shareholder incentives, and digital asset innovation.
BCII'S JOURNEY: FINDING OUR TRUE BLOCKCHAIN CALLING (2016-2025)
Foundation Years: Blockchain Exploration (2016-2020)
BCII was founded in 2016/2017 as Blockchain Industries Inc. with a clear mission: to identify and develop blockchain technology solutions for enterprise and corporate applications.
From inception, the company's strategic focus remained exclusively on blockchain-based technologies:
Blockchain authentication platforms
Enterprise blockchain infrastructure
Digital asset settlement mechanisms
Blockchain-enabled corporate solutions
Every directional choice, every partnership evaluation, every technology investment was assessed through a blockchain lens. BCII never diversified away from this core focus.
Evolution and Refinement: Blockchain Deepening (2020-2024)
As the blockchain market matured and BCII gained operational expertise, the company continued to maintain its dedicated focus on blockchain technology:
Blockchain-based financial instruments
Tokenized corporate incentive structures
Digital asset distribution mechanisms
Blockchain settlement solutions
Throughout this period, BCII made deliberate decisions to remain within the blockchain ecosystem. While exploring various applications, the company never abandoned its core blockchain commitment.
Each strategic direction pursued remained grounded in blockchain technology. This wasn't accidental-it was intentional. BCII's leadership consistently steered the company toward blockchain innovation, rejecting non-blockchain opportunities to maintain strategic focus.
Recognition of Our True Calling: Tokenized Corporate Finance (2024-2025)
In 2024-2025, a profound realization emerged: BCII's entire nine-year blockchain journey had been building toward a singular opportunity.
All the blockchain expertise, all the technical foundations, all the corporate relationship development-it was converging on one transformational product category: tokenized corporate finance instruments.
This is where Coupon Token enters the narrative.
Through strategic development partnerships, I recognized that a blockchain-based tokenized dividend-coupon instrument represented the fulfillment of BCII's long-term blockchain mission. Coupon Token was not a departure from BCII's history. It was the natural culmination of nine years of focused blockchain development.
Upon joining BCII as CEO, I understood that Coupon Token-and the broader tokenized corporate finance product family it represents-was precisely what BCII had been preparing for.
COUPON TOKEN: THE BLOCKCHAIN PRODUCT BCII WAS BUILT FOR
What Coupon Token Solves
Coupon Token directly addresses the $2-5 trillion problem in capital markets through blockchain-enabled settlement:
Customer Incentivization (10-20% product/service discounts via blockchain tokens)
Shareholder Rewards (dividend-like distributions in tokenized form)
Balance Sheet Appreciation (FASB fair-value marking creates automatic equity gains)
Settlement Efficiency (blockchain bypasses DTCC friction; forces naked short delivery)
No existing product combines all four elements. Coupon Token does-through blockchain innovation.
Core Technology & Patent Portfolio
Patent Ownership Structure:
Patent is co-owned by Digital Landia and BCII
Joseph M. Salvani and Daniel J. Walsh are named inventors and have assigned their rights to BCII
BCII maintains perpetual ownership rights (not time-limited)
No licensing arrangement-patent rights are fully owned and controlled by BCII Digital Landia Partnership Structure
Digital Landia Partnership Structure
Digital Landia: Technology operationalization and platform execution
BCII: Distribution, corporate client relationships, blockchain infrastructure validation, and patent stewardship
Revenue split: 50/50 on all implementation, SaaS, and trading fees
BCII receives: 30M tokens per implementation (10% of 300M supply)
Why Blockchain Foundation Matters:
Nine years of BCII blockchain expertise enables seamless transfer agent API integration
Smart contract architecture optimized through years of blockchain development
BCII's blockchain DNA enables complex settlement mechanics
Transfer agent integration requires blockchain technical sophistication
BCII's perpetual patent ownership protects market position against competitors
Token Mechanics
Built on Base blockchain (Coinbase's Layer 2, ensuring institutional credibility):
300 million tokens per corporate implementation
11-month lifecycle: 10 months active trading, 1-month redemption window
Tokens recycle to corporate treasury after expiration (15-25% breakage rate creates perpetual scarcity)
Transfer agent API verification of shareholder eligibility
Bypasses DTCC settlement (forces digital token delivery)
FASB Fair-Value Treatment:
Quarterly mark-to-market at fair value per ASC 820
Unrealized gains flow through income statement to net income
Creates automatic 20-40% annual book value appreciation
Tokens held in corporate treasury count as digital assets
Why This Is Revolutionary
Before Coupon Token:
Loyalty points: Customer expense; no shareholder benefit
Dividends: Cash drag; tax inefficient
Buybacks: Expensive; limited upside
Stock options: Dilutive; narrow beneficiary pool
With Coupon Token (blockchain-enabled):
One instrument serves both customer AND shareholder
Creates balance sheet assets (appreciating token holdings)
Recurring revenue for BCII from platform licensing
Trading tax creates perpetual revenue stream
Blockchain settlement eliminates friction and naked short loopholes
This is genuinely novel financial engineering. And BCII owns 50% of it.
POTENTIAL VALUE CREATION: IF WE EXECUTE WELL
The following represents the potential value creation trajectory for BCII if we successfully execute our Coupon Token strategy and achieve adoption targets across corporate clients. This is not guaranteed-it represents the opportunity space if market adoption, regulatory clarity, and accounting treatment all align as anticipated.
BCII'S POSITIONING: 50% OWNER OF BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM REVENUES
Revenue Stream 1: Token Allocation (Primary Driver)
Per Corporate Client Implementation:
BCII receives: 30 million tokens (10% of 300M supply)
Vesting: Staged delivery tied to product milestones
Balance sheet treatment: Digital asset under FASB ASU 2023-08
Economics Across Price Scenarios
Client Count
Token Holdings
$0.20/Token
$0.35/Token
$0.50/Token
3 (Nasdaq)
90M
$18M
$31.5M
$45M
6 (Mixed)
180M
$36M
$63M
$90M
9 (Target Y1)
270M
$54M
$94.5M
$135M
15 (Year 2)
450M
$90M
$157.5M
$225M
With 9 corporate clients (3-4 Nasdaq + 5-6 OTC QB) by end of Year 1
BCII holds 270 million tokens
At $0.20 = $54 million on balance sheet (vs. current $1.1M market cap)
At $0.35 = $94.5 million (85x current market cap)
At $0.50 = $135 million (122x current market cap)
These would be corporate digital assets marked to market quarterly, creating automatic equity increases flowing through net income
Revenue Stream 2: 50% of Platform Economics
Implementation Revenue
Per-client fee: $350,000 (technology development, legal, launch support)
BCII's 50% share: $175,000 per client
9 clients Year 1: $1.575 million
Annual Recurring SaaS
Per-client fee: $150,000 (platform hosting, maintenance, trading infrastructure)
BCII's 50% share: $75,000 per client annually
9 clients: $675,000 recurring (multiplies with new clients each year)
Trading Tax Revenue
5% total trading tax (2.5% buyer + 2.5% seller)
BCII receives: 0.02% of trading volume
Per token: $0.02 × 300M supply at $0.20-0.50 price × annual trading volume
9 clients generating 1-2x market cap in trading volume: $150K-500K annually
Total Platform Revenue to BCII (Year 1, 9 Clients)
Implementation: $1.575M
SaaS: $675K
Trading tax: $200K
Total: $2.45M annual revenue (1.5x BCII's current TTM revenue from single year of operations)
By Year 3 with 20 Clients
Implementation: $3.5M
SaaS: $1.5M recurring
Trading tax: $500K-1M
Total: $5.5M+ annual revenue
Revenue Stream 3: FASB Mark-to-Market Gains (The Equity Engine)
This is where BCII's transformation would accelerate exponentially, if achieved.
Quarter-by-Quarter Example (Single Corporate Client, 30M Tokens)
Q1 2026 - Initial Launch
Token price: $0.15
Holdings: 30M tokens = $4.5M
Cost basis: ~$0.10 = $3M
Unrealized gain: $1.5M - flows to equity, net income
Q2 2026 - First Trading Liquidity
Token price: $0.22 (following DEX trading)
Holdings: 30M tokens = $6.6M
Additional gain this quarter: $2.1M - flows to Q2 earnings
Q3 2026 - Momentum & Coinbase Announcement
Token price: $0.32 (approaching $60M market cap = Coinbase listing threshold)
Holdings: 30M tokens = $9.6M
Additional gain: $3.0M - flows to Q3 earnings
Q4 2026 - Token Recycling Event (20% breakage)
Token price: $0.35
Original holdings: 30M tokens = $10.5M
Recycled tokens: 6M @ $0.35 = $2.1M
Total holdings: 36M tokens = $12.6M
Gain this quarter: $3.0M + $2.1M recycled = $5.1M total
Year 1 Results (Single Client)
Starting: 30M tokens @ $0.10 cost = $3M basis
Ending: 36M tokens @ $0.35 = $12.6M value
Year 1 mark-to-market gains: $9.6M
Plus operating profit: $2.45M
Total net income from 1 client: $12M annually
Scaling Across 9 Clients (Potential Scenario)
By End of Year 1 with 9 Corporate Clients (if achieved)
Component
Value
Token holdings (270M @ $0.25avg)
$67.5M
Mark-to-market gains (average $0.10?$0.25)
$40M
Platform operating revenue (50% share)
$2.5M
Less: Operating costs
-$800K
Total NetIncome
$41.7M
EPS
$0.67
Compare to BCII current state:
Current EPS: -$0.12
Pro forma Year 1 EPS (if successful): +$0.67
Potential EPS expansion: +$0.79 per share (+660% improvement)
By End of Year 3 with 20 Corporate Clients (if achieved)
Component
Value
Token holdings (500M @ $0.40avg)
$200M
Component
Value
Mark-to-market gains (scaled appreciation)
$120M
Platform operating revenue (50% share)
$5.5M
Operating costs
-$1.2M
Total NetIncome
$124.3M
EPS
$2.00
POTENTIAL STRATEGIC INFLECTION POINTS (IF EXECUTION SUCCEEDS)
Q1 2026: Coupon Token Commercial Launch
BCII Actions:
Support Digital Landia in first 2-3 corporate client implementations
Execute transfer agent API integrations (leveraging blockchain expertise)
Launch platform on Base blockchain
Validate BCII's core infrastructure role
Potential Market Impact:
Proof of concept for regulatory framework
First real-world mark-to-market gains reported
Potential investor recognition and market valuation increase
Q2 2026: First Nasdaq Client Announcement
BCII Actions:
Announce mid-cap Nasdaq company adopting Coupon Token
PR campaign: "Nasdaq Company Adopts Revolutionary Tokenized Dividend"
Big 4 accounting firm validates FASB treatment
Highlight BCII's blockchain expertise enabling solution
Potential Market Impact:
Legitimacy amplification (not just OTC pilot)
Investor recognition of market opportunity
Significant valuation increase potential
Q3 2026: Coinbase Listing (First Token Reaches $60M Market Cap)
BCII Actions:
First Coupon Token reaches Coinbase listing threshold
Institutional trading access announced
Media coverage: "First Corporate Tokenized Dividend Listed on Coinbase"
BCII token holdings become immediately liquid
Potential Market Impact:
Dramatic liquidity increase for token holders
Retail + institutional participation
Network effect to other corporate clients
Market cap expansion
Q4 2026: First $15-20M Mark-to-Market Gains Reported
BCII Actions:
Annual financial statements show massive mark-to-market gains
Analyst coverage begins on BCII transformation story
Earnings call highlights token holdings appreciation
Demonstrate BCII's ability to capture non-operational value creation
Potential Market Impact:
EPS transformation from negative to highly positive
Multiple expansion (from blockchain specialist to fintech platform)
Institutional investor discovery
Significant market cap increase potential
Q2 2027: 10+ Corporate Clients Milestone
BCII Actions:
Platform reaches critical mass (10 simultaneous implementations)
Revenue run rate: $3-5M annually
Token holdings: $90-130M
Business model proven at scale
Potential Market Impact:
Business model validation
Network effects evident
Nasdaq analyst initiation
Market cap expansion
Q4 2027: BCII Eligible for Nasdaq Uplisting
BCII Actions:
Apply for Nasdaq listing
Institutional investor access
Analyst coverage expands
Direct S&P 500 consideration path
Potential Market Impact:
Liquidity explosion (from OTC to exchange-traded)
Index funds begin holdings
Valuation enters institutional standard multiples
Significant market cap expansion
Q2 2028: 20+ Corporate Clients, $100M+ Revenue Run Rate
BCII Actions:
Platform becomes standard offering for mid-cap companies
International expansion announced
Acquisition discussions from major platforms
BCII positioned as essential blockchain infrastructure layer
Potential Market Impact:
$500M+ market valuation achieved
Strategic acquisition conversations (Coinbase, Fidelity, Stripe?)
Institutional recognition as fintech platform leader
FINANCIAL PROJECTIONS: POTENTIAL BCII TRANSFORMATION (3-YEAR PLAN)
The following projections represent potential outcomes if BCII successfully executes its go-to-market strategy, achieves corporate client adoption targets,and tokens appreciate as modeled. These are not guaranteed forecasts but represent the opportunity scenario.
Conservative Base Case (Potential Scenario)
Year 1 (2026) - Proof of Concept
Corporate clients: 9 (3 Nasdaq, 6 OTC QB)
Platform revenue to BCII: $2.45M
Token holdings on balance sheet: 270M @ $0.25 avg = $67.5M
Mark-to-market gains: $40M
Operating income: $1.65M
Potential net income: $41.7M
Potential EPS: $0.67 (vs. current -$0.12)
Potential implied market cap: $120-150M
Year 2 (2027) - Scaling & Momentum
Corporate clients: 15 (8 Nasdaq, 7 OTC QB)
Platform revenue to BCII: $3.8M
Token holdings: 450M @ $0.35 avg = $157.5M
Mark-to-market gains: $95M
Operating income: $3M
Potential net income: $98M
Potential EPS: $1.58
Potential implied market cap: $350-450M (315-405x current)
Year 3 - Market Leader Status
Corporate clients: 20 (13 Nasdaq, 7 OTC QB)
Platform revenue to BCII: $5.5M
Token holdings: 600M @ $0.42 avg = $252M
Mark-to-market gains: $130M
Operating income: $4.3M
Potential net income: $134.3M
Potential EPS: $2.17
Potential implied market cap: $600-800M (540-720x current)
Bull Case Scenario (+50% Client Acceleration - If Executed)
Year 1: 12 clients; Potential NI $65M; Potential EPS $1.05; Potential market cap $200-250M
Year 2: 22 clients; Potential NI $150M; Potential EPS $2.42; Potential market cap $600-750M
Year 3: 30 clients; Potential NI $200M; Potential EPS $3.23; Potential market cap $900M-1.2B
Potential Valuation Multiples at Maturity (Year 3)
Method
Multiple
Calculation
Potential Valuation
Revenue (6-10x)
8x
$5.5M × 8
$44M
Token Holdings FMV
1x
$252M
$252M
Operating Assets
3x
$4.3M × 3
$13M
P/E Multiple
20x
$134.3M × 20
$2.7B
Blended (excluding extreme P/E)
-
-
$310M
Conservative potential range: $300-400M enterprise value
Bull case potential range: $750M-1.2B enterprise value
CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT & PARTNERSHIP STRUCTURE
BCII's Role in Coupon Token JV
What BCII Provides:
Nine years of blockchain infrastructure expertise (since 2016)
Capital markets expertise and relationships
Distribution relationships with corporate clients
Nasdaq/institutional investor relationships
Balance sheet to hold token allocations
Smart contract optimization and blockchain validation
Perpetual patent ownership and stewardship
What Digital Landia Provides:
Smart contract development and deployment
Transfer agent API engineering
Platform operations and maintenance
Day-to-day client support
Revenue Split:
50/50 on all implementation fees, SaaS fees, and trading tax revenue
BCII receives 30M tokens per implementation (10% of total supply)
Token vesting tied to product milestones
Capital Requirements
Immediate Deployment (Q4 2025-Q4 2026): $3-5M
Transfer agent API integration partnership fees: $500K
Marketing and corporate client acquisition: $1.5-2M
Legal/compliance and Big 4 audit support: $500K
Operations and infrastructure: $500K
Funding Source: BCII can self-fund from existing cash position and debt facilities
Potential Returns Expected (If Successful):
Year 1: $2.5M platform revenue + $40M mark-to-market gains = $42M net income
Year 2: $3.5M platform revenue + $100M mark-to-market gains = $103M net income
Year 3: $5M+ platform revenue + $150M mark-to-market gains = $155M net income
Capital efficiency potential: Every $1 deployed could generate $10-30 in net income by Year 2-3 if execution succeeds
COMPETITIVE MOATS & DEFENSIBILITY
Why BCII (Via Coupon Token) Could Win This Market
1. Patent Protection
BCII owns perpetual rights to co-patented token recycling mechanism
Patent is not time-limited and provides indefinite protection
Defensible from fast-follower competitors
Full ownership control enables licensing opportunities or acquisition premium
2. First-Mover Advantage
Coupon Token launches Q1 2026
Competitors require 18-24 months to replicate
BCII could secure 3-4 Nasdaq clients before competitors materialize
3. Blockchain Infrastructure Expertise
Nine years of blockchain technology development
CLARITY Act implementation knowledge
FASB ASU 2023-08 accounting structuring
Big 4 relationship and validation partnerships
Deep technical understanding of transfer agent integration complexity
4. Transfer Agent Relationships
BCII negotiates exclusive API partnerships
Competitors must negotiate separately (slow, difficult)
BCII has blockchain technology credibility (since 2016)
5. Corporate Client Lock-In
First-movers become case studies
Later implementations build on proven playbooks
Network effects create stickiness
Switching costs high (requires new token deployment)
Competitive Landscape
Direct Competitors: None (no other company combines all elements)
Indirect Competitors:
Loyalty token platforms (Bakkt, Blockstream): No shareholder integration; no FASB optimization
Securities tokenization firms (tZERO, Securitize): SEC regulated; more expensive
DeFi protocols: No corporate integration; no FASB benefits
Verdict: BCII could have 18-24 month competitive moat before realistic fast-followers emerge, if execution proceeds
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: THESE ARE POTENTIAL SCENARIOS
All financial projections, market adoption targets, and valuation potential presented above are forward-looking scenarios that depend on successful execution of our go-to-market strategy, corporate adoption of Coupon Token, regulatory framework stability, and token price appreciation.
These projections are NOT guaranteed. Actual results could differ materially from these potential outcomes
Success depends on:
Securing corporate clients willing to adopt novel tokenized instrument
Achieving Coinbase listing and institutional trading volume
Maintaining regulatory clarity (CLARITY Act, FASB ASU 2023-08)
Executing transfer agent API integrations without technical setbacks
Token price appreciation aligning with market cap assumptions
BCII's ability to manage 50/50 partnership with Digital Landia effectively
Broader market acceptance of blockchain-based corporate finance innovations
This represents the opportunity space IF we execute well. We recognize the risks and execution challenges ahead.
CLOSING: BCII'S TRUE CALLING FULFILLED (IF WE EXECUTE)
What We Built
BCII was founded in 2016/2017 with a singular dedication to blockchain technology. For nine years, through various explorations and strategic decisions, the company remained committed to blockchain innovation.
We never strayed from that mission. Every direction was blockchain-based. Every partnership was blockchain-grounded. Every decision was made with blockchain at the core.
Today, we understand why.
What We Discovered
Coupon Token is not a departure from BCII's history. It is the fulfillment of BCII's nine-year blockchain mission
This blockchain-based tokenized corporate finance platform represents the convergence of:
Nine years of blockchain infrastructure development
CLARITY Act regulatory clarity (2025)
FASB ASU 2023-08 accounting innovation (2024)
Strategic partnerships that brought transformational innovation to market
What We Could Build (If We Execute Well)
Over the next 36 months, IF we successfully execute our strategy, BCII could:
Launch Coupon Token to Nasdaq and OTC QB companies
Build 270M+ token holdings on balance sheet worth $50-150M
Generate $2.5M-5.5M annual recurring platform revenue
Capture $40-130M annual mark-to-market gains
Transform from $1.1M market cap to potential $600-800M valuation
Position for Nasdaq uplisting and institutional recognition
The Potential Shareholder Opportunity
For BCII shareholders, IF we execute this strategy successfully:
Potential market capitalization: From $1.1M to $600-800M (540-720x expansion)
Potential EPS: -$0.12 - $2.17 (transformational improvement)
Potential balance sheet: Negative book value - $250M+ in digital assets
BCII is positioned to execute on nine years of blockchain focus, now channeled into what could become the world's most transformational tokenized corporate finance platform-if we execute well and market conditions support adoption.
[Signature]
Joseph M. Salvani
Chief Executive Officer
BCII Enterprises Inc.
October 31, 2025
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements
