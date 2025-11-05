Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Nov-2025 / 16:53 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

5 November 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  5 November 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         54,637 
 
Highest price paid per share:            132.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             128.60p 
 
                           130.4469p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 774,929 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,966,647 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,966,647 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      130.4469p                       54,637

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
562             132.00          08:05:42         00359571264TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             131.00          09:18:33         00359575557TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             131.00          09:32:10         00359576302TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             130.60          09:32:15         00359576308TRLO1     XLON 
 
578             130.00          09:34:46         00359576440TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             129.80          09:59:32         00359577583TRLO1     XLON 
 
227             130.40          09:59:38         00359577586TRLO1     XLON 
 
226             130.80          10:04:43         00359577885TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             130.20          10:33:47         00359578974TRLO1     XLON 
 
589             129.80          10:35:59         00359579023TRLO1     XLON 
 
2338             130.20          10:35:59         00359579024TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             130.20          10:36:08         00359579025TRLO1     XLON 
 
403             130.00          10:36:14         00359579033TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              130.00          10:36:14         00359579034TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              130.00          10:36:14         00359579035TRLO1     XLON 
 
155             130.20          10:36:15         00359579037TRLO1     XLON 
 
1690             130.20          10:36:15         00359579038TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             129.60          10:36:16         00359579039TRLO1     XLON 
 
324             130.60          10:39:03         00359579113TRLO1     XLON 
 
353             130.20          10:39:15         00359579116TRLO1     XLON 
 
2579             130.40          10:39:25         00359579123TRLO1     XLON 
 
115             130.40          10:40:54         00359579176TRLO1     XLON 
 
289             130.60          11:06:03         00359580228TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             130.20          11:06:57         00359580256TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             130.00          11:42:38         00359581738TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              129.80          11:42:47         00359581743TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             129.40          11:43:00         00359581756TRLO1     XLON 
 
3389             130.00          12:00:29         00359582599TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             130.00          12:00:29         00359582600TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             130.00          12:00:29         00359582601TRLO1     XLON 
 
386             130.00          12:00:29         00359582602TRLO1     XLON 
 
1595             130.20          12:17:23         00359583338TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             130.20          12:17:56         00359583347TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             130.20          12:19:44         00359583431TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              130.20          12:19:44         00359583432TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              130.20          12:19:44         00359583433TRLO1     XLON 
 
370             130.80          12:27:14         00359583729TRLO1     XLON 
 
32              131.00          12:28:02         00359583744TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             131.00          12:28:02         00359583745TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             130.80          12:30:32         00359583834TRLO1     XLON 
 
604             130.80          12:30:32         00359583835TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             129.60          12:42:20         00359584203TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             130.40          12:45:52         00359584343TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             130.40          12:45:52         00359584344TRLO1     XLON 
 
331             130.40          12:45:52         00359584345TRLO1     XLON 
 
44              131.20          12:55:15         00359584580TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             131.20          12:55:15         00359584581TRLO1     XLON 
 
442             131.20          12:55:15         00359584582TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             131.00          13:03:24         00359584987TRLO1     XLON 
 
438             131.00          13:03:24         00359584988TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             131.00          13:12:55         00359585276TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              131.00          13:12:55         00359585277TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              131.00          13:12:55         00359585278TRLO1     XLON 
 
441             131.00          13:12:55         00359585279TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             130.80          13:24:01         00359585857TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              130.80          13:24:01         00359585858TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              130.80          13:28:55         00359586166TRLO1     XLON 
 
182             130.80          13:28:55         00359586167TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             130.40          13:29:02         00359586170TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             130.00          13:45:38         00359587037TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             128.60          13:50:14         00359587197TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             128.60          13:50:14         00359587198TRLO1     XLON 
 
1037             128.60          13:50:15         00359587199TRLO1     XLON 
 
589             129.80          14:00:55         00359587577TRLO1     XLON 
 
233             131.60          14:51:18         00359590402TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             131.60          14:51:18         00359590403TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             131.60          14:51:18         00359590404TRLO1     XLON 
 
385             130.80          14:51:19         00359590405TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2025 11:54 ET (16:54 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
