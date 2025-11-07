Anzeige
07.11.2025 18:57 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
07-Nov-2025 / 17:25 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

7 November 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  7 November 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         41,752 
 
Highest price paid per share:            125.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             122.00p 
 
                            122.8410p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 881,663 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,859,913 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,859,913 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      122.8410p                       41,752

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
111             125.40          09:07:04         00360104741TRLO1     XLON 
 
222             125.40          09:17:59         00360116994TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             124.40          09:24:57         00360123105TRLO1     XLON 
 
692             124.60          09:35:09         00360133965TRLO1     XLON 
 
348             124.60          09:35:09         00360133966TRLO1     XLON 
 
194             124.60          09:35:09         00360133967TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             124.60          09:35:09         00360133968TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             124.60          09:35:21         00360134337TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             124.60          09:37:03         00360139006TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              124.60          09:37:03         00360139007TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             123.80          10:11:46         00360159852TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             123.80          11:09:26         00360162088TRLO1     XLON 
 
1381             123.80          11:09:26         00360162089TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             123.20          11:09:26         00360162090TRLO1     XLON 
 
700             123.20          11:32:13         00360162994TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             123.20          11:32:13         00360162995TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             122.60          11:32:13         00360162996TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             122.20          11:32:13         00360162997TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             122.20          11:32:13         00360162998TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             122.20          11:32:14         00360162999TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             122.20          11:32:33         00360163001TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              122.40          11:32:40         00360163002TRLO1     XLON 
 
356             122.40          11:32:43         00360163003TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             122.80          11:48:30         00360163847TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             122.80          11:55:42         00360164179TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             122.60          11:56:43         00360164227TRLO1     XLON 
 
201             122.80          12:00:08         00360164345TRLO1     XLON 
 
425             122.80          12:15:27         00360164615TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              122.80          12:15:27         00360164616TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             122.80          12:15:27         00360164617TRLO1     XLON 
 
208             122.60          12:15:46         00360164625TRLO1     XLON 
 
208             122.60          12:19:02         00360164720TRLO1     XLON 
 
386             122.60          12:19:02         00360164721TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             122.40          12:20:14         00360164752TRLO1     XLON 
 
94              122.40          12:20:14         00360164753TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             122.20          12:48:55         00360165405TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              122.20          12:48:55         00360165406TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             122.00          12:48:56         00360165407TRLO1     XLON 
 
1001             123.00          12:48:56         00360165408TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             122.40          12:50:38         00360165466TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             122.60          12:58:38         00360165664TRLO1     XLON 
 
773             123.00          13:11:51         00360165920TRLO1     XLON 
 
206             123.20          13:11:56         00360165921TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             122.80          13:11:56         00360165922TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              122.80          13:11:56         00360165923TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             123.20          13:11:56         00360165924TRLO1     XLON 
 
297             123.20          13:12:05         00360165927TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              123.20          13:16:59         00360166015TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             123.00          13:16:59         00360166016TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             123.40          13:56:20         00360166832TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             123.00          14:04:55         00360167198TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             122.80          14:04:55         00360167200TRLO1     XLON 
 
1230             122.40          14:37:23         00360169026TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             122.40          14:37:23         00360169027TRLO1     XLON 
 
1814             122.20          14:37:23         00360169029TRLO1     XLON 
 
752             123.00          14:42:28         00360169333TRLO1     XLON 
 
129             123.00          15:01:01         00360170449TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             122.80          15:01:18         00360170465TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             123.20          15:02:10         00360170497TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              123.20          15:02:17         00360170501TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             123.20          15:06:29         00360170786TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             123.00          15:06:29         00360170787TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             122.80          15:06:41         00360170797TRLO1     XLON 
 
704             122.80          15:06:56         00360170810TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             122.80          15:06:56         00360170811TRLO1     XLON 
 
702             122.80          15:06:57         00360170812TRLO1     XLON 
 
125             122.60          15:06:57         00360170813TRLO1     XLON 
 
508             122.60          15:06:57         00360170814TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             122.60          15:44:46         00360173240TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             122.60          15:44:46         00360173241TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             122.80          15:54:18         00360173703TRLO1     XLON 
 
440             122.80          15:54:18         00360173704TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             122.60          15:54:26         00360173710TRLO1     XLON 
 
338             122.80          15:54:46         00360173735TRLO1     XLON 
 
167             122.80          15:54:46         00360173736TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             122.40          16:07:53         00360174472TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             122.40          16:07:53         00360174473TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             122.40          16:10:49         00360174701TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             122.20          16:10:49         00360174702TRLO1     XLON 
 
144             122.40          16:12:09         00360174773TRLO1     XLON 
 
386             122.40          16:13:39         00360174880TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              122.40          16:14:08         00360174930TRLO1     XLON 
 
144             122.40          16:14:08         00360174931TRLO1     XLON 
 
386             122.40          16:14:08         00360174932TRLO1     XLON 
 
604             122.40          16:14:08         00360174933TRLO1     XLON 
 
3382             122.40          16:14:08         00360174934TRLO1     XLON 
 
26              122.60          16:16:30         00360175139TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 407636 
EQS News ID:  2226358 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2226358&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2025 12:25 ET (17:25 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
