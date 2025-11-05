LINSOUL INC: Kiwi Ears X Z Reviews: Serene - the Ultimate Blend of Sound, Style, and Innovation

The highly anticipated Kiwi Ears Serene planar magnetic headphone has officially launched, co-designed in collaboration with world-renowned audio reviewer Z Reviews (ZEOS). This cutting-edge release combines advanced engineering with expert tuning to deliver exceptional sound quality and a striking design.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Featuring a brand-new 72 mm x 89 mm fully-enclosed planar magnetic driver, Kiwi Ears x Z Reviews: Serene delivers high-resolution audio with remarkable speed, accuracy, and life-like clarity. Beyond its exceptional sound, Serene combines retro-inspired aesthetics with a sleek and modern design, making it a perfect choice for audiophiles, DJs, gamers, musicians, and style-conscious listeners alike. This collaboration embodies Kiwi Ears' dedication to innovation and premium craftsmanship while integrating Z Reviews' decade-long expertise to create a truly immersive listening experience.

Professional Tonal Balance

Audio quality is the utmost priority. The Serene is carefully tuned for an optimal tonal balance, delivering the full frequency spectrum without any dips or peaks. Its extended bass shelf and flat midrange ensure a natural, studio-accurate sound, while the precisely shaped treble offers smooth, sweet vocals and clear highs without harshness. Powered by a planar magnetic driver, the Serene delivers exceptional resolution, sound stage, and imaging.

Closed Driver, Not Just a Closed-Back

The Serene is engineered for on-the-go use while maintaining uncompromised sound quality. Its closed-back earcups provide maximum isolation, paired with advanced planar magnetic drivers for superior performance. However, standard open-back planar drivers in closed designs often suffer from excessive rear sound wave reflections, which degrade audio fidelity. To address this, a fully enclosed planar driver with a custom refractory filter and damping system has been developed to minimize rear reflections. By managing sound diffraction within the driver itself, the Serene delivers cleaner audio and enhanced isolation.

Unmatched Comfort for Endless Listening

The Serene delivers exceptional comfort alongside premium audio performance. Its fully lined soft vegan leather headband and medium-tension vegan leather earcups ensure long-lasting ease during commutes and extended listening sessions. Crafted from an ultra-lightweight composite polymer and aluminum, the design achieves both durability and balance. Dual pivot joints allow the earcups to adjust naturally, ensuring a precise and personalized fit.

Wired Connection for Superior Audio Resolution

The Serene is designed as a wired headphone to deliver the highest possible audio fidelity without the compromises of Bluetooth compression. It pairs seamlessly with your preferred DAC or amplifier to achieve the desired sound signature, or can be plugged directly into a phone or tablet for listening on the go. Featuring a detachable cable design, it also offers flexibility for easy customization and future upgrades.

Product Specifications:

Impedance: 50 ohms ±15% at 1kHz (DC)

Sensitivity: 102dB ±3dB (at 1kHz, Test Voltage: 0.179V)

Rated Power: 10mW

Maximum Power: 20mW

Test Frequency Range: 20Hz-20kHz

The Kiwi Ears x Z Reviews: Serene is now available for purchase on the official Kiwi Ears website and through authorized retailers worldwide.

