Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon Launches PetsForward

A New Nonprofit Expanding Access to Advanced Veterinary Care

BEND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / What began as a local act of compassion has grown into a powerful mission to change the future of animal healthcare. Pets Forward , an advanced veterinary healthcare fund and nonprofit organization, is proud to announce its official launch, an expansion of the beloved VRCCO Care Fund , which has already touched hundreds of lives in Central Oregon.

When the Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon (VRCCO) opened its doors in 2018, the team quickly recognized that not all pet parents could afford the quality of advanced medical services they provide. As healthcare costs continued to rise, economic euthanasia became more prevalent throughout the veterinary industry. In response, VRCCO partnered with the Veterinary Care Foundation to establish the VRCCO Care Fund, a philanthropic initiative created to bridge this gap and provide critical medical assistance to pets in need.

Through the generous support of donors and community members, the VRCCO Care Fund raised nearly $200,000 in two years, helping countless pets receive the advanced treatments and procedures that gave them a second chance at a long and healthy life. Additionally, more than 300 pets have benefited from rehabilitation therapy to enhance their recoveries, resources made possible through funding.

As the Care Fund grew, VRCCO realized that the challenges facing pets and their families extend beyond emergency care; they also include access to advanced treatments, innovations in medicine, and the resources veterinarians need to provide the best possible outcomes. To meet this broader mission, VRCCO created PetsForward. This 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization will build on years of community support and philanthropic success to create a larger platform for impact, supporting both pets in need and advancing access to innovative veterinary care options.

PetsForward will continue to be the heart of the Care Fund by ensuring pets like Pumpkin get the urgent care they require, but it will also take bold steps to move veterinary medicine forward. Through the support of donors, PetsForward can ensure that pet patients have access to the high-quality medical care they deserve. Contributions will help shape a future where financial limitations never determine an animal's quality of life.

You can help them wag their way forward by making a donation to help move PetsForward today:

$25 - First Step: Give a little love that leaves a lasting mark.

$50 - Meaningful Advance: Help provide food, comfort, or medication.

$100 - Bold Stride: Support an urgent exam or diagnostics for a pet in need.

$250 - Lasting Leap: Give pets a real shot at recovery through treatment.

$500 - Taking the Lead: Contribute to a lifesaving procedure or specialty care.

$1,000+ - Wagging the Way Forward: Transform the life of a pet in need.

About PetsForward

PetsForward, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is building a future where every animal, regardless of financial means, can access top-quality veterinary care. To donate or learn more, visit www.petsforward.org . Follow PetsForward on Instagram and Facebook .

