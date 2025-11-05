Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Mediaboost, a PR technology platform designed for startups and SMEs, today announced its official launch. The platform aims to make brand exposure and credibility accessible through simplified submission tools and media partnerships, addressing how AI search now prioritises trusted sources.

Startups often struggle to earn visibility online without the resources of large PR agencies. Mediaboost bridges that gap by offering automated submission and editorial review features that make media visibility faster and more affordable, without compromising quality or compliance.

"Traditional SEO strategies are no longer enough. AI systems rely on verified, trusted sources to decide which brands appear in their responses," said Maxime B., founder of Mediaboost. "We've seen too many startups spend time and money chasing visibility without realising that search engines and AI models now rely on media authority signals. That's the gap MediaBoost was created to fill."

Mediaboost's mission extends beyond media exposure. The company aims to make professional-grade public relations accessible to any business, regardless of size or budget. By combining automation with human editorial review, the platform ensures that startups can distribute compliant, journalist-ready releases without needing prior PR experience.

Startups can also access educational resources on how to write media-friendly releases, choose appropriate distribution categories, and measure visibility impact. The goal, according to Mediaboost, is to help small businesses "get access to the world of the media" without long term retainer fees and independently.

More information about Mediaboost's launch and available services can be found at https://www.mediaboost.cc/.

About the company: MediaBoost is a PR technology platform helping startups and small businesses simplify media submission and brand visibility. Founded in 2025, the company bridges the gap between traditional PR and AI-era discoverability.

