Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Jaggards, Australia's oldest bullion and numismatics specialist, today addressed the recent correction in global gold and silver prices, reaffirming its commitment to operational stability, transparent communication, and customer service excellence amid ongoing market volatility.

Gold prices have recently fallen sharply, dropping more than 8 percent from a record high above US $4,300 per ounce to approximately US $3,986. The decline represents the steepest single-week fall in five years and follows nine consecutive weeks of gains. Silver mirrored the movement, retreating 9.8 percent from its recent peak. Despite the short-term pullback, both metals remain significantly higher year-to-date, with gold up over 50 percent and silver nearly 60 percent in U.S. dollar terms.

Jaggards Managing Director Hercules Tsoutsas said that while price fluctuations are an expected part of the commodities cycle, the company's focus remains on continuity and customer trust. "Our priority at Jaggards is to maintain stability and transparency for our clients, not to speculate on market direction," Tsoutsas said. "We've seen unprecedented retail activity over the past month, particularly during major cultural events such as Diwali, and we responded by extending our trading hours and reinforcing our supplier partnerships to ensure customers could continue to access products reliably."

The company confirmed that physical bullion demand remains elevated despite recent price softness. Delivery timelines across global refineries have lengthened due to refining and transport constraints, but Jaggards has strengthened its inventory management processes to mitigate disruptions. The firm's Sydney headquarters continues to experience strong daily demand for physical gold and silver products, with collectors and retail buyers showing resilience amid market adjustments.

Tsoutsas added, "Our role is to help clients navigate these cycles confidently, ensuring access to genuine products, clear pricing, and consistent service."

Founded in 1963 by Robert Jaggard, the company has grown from a small numismatics business into one of Australia's most established precious metals dealers, holding long-standing import privileges and distribution relationships with key international mints. Today, Jaggards continues to serve private clients, collectors, and institutional buyers through its retail and online platforms.

As global markets adjust to shifting monetary policy and geopolitical uncertainty, Jaggards emphasized that its corporate responsibility is centered on operational integrity, supply reliability, and client experience. "Volatility underscores the importance of dealing with trusted, long-standing institutions," Tsoutsas said. "That's where our sixty-year legacy really matters."

About Jaggards

Founded in Sydney in 1963, Jaggards has grown from a family-run numismatics business into one of Australia's most respected bullion and rare-coin specialists. The company is known for its long-term partnerships with major mints, its commitment to ethical sourcing, and its customer-first approach to service. Today, Jaggards operates a flagship retail and trading hub in Sydney's CBD, providing transparent, reliable access to gold, silver, and numismatic products for clients across Australia.

