Vertosoft Named as Sonatype's Newest Value-Added Distributor

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Sonatype has officially named Vertosoft as its newest value-added distributor, expanding access to Sonatype's suite of products, purpose-built for secure software development in the AI era, through Vertosoft's robust contract portfolio and experienced team. Vertosoft, a trusted distributor of cutting-edge technology solutions, brings deep expertise in public sector engagement and a proven track record of enabling success for its channel partners and suppliers. This partnership is designed to accelerate secure software innovation across federal, state, and local government agencies.

Vertosoft x Sonatype



Through this collaboration, Vertosoft and Sonatype will deliver proactive protection against malicious open source, enterprise-grade SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) management, and advanced dependency governance solutions tailored to meet the stringent compliance and security requirements of the public sector.

"Our partnership with Sonatype marks a pivotal step in strengthening software supply chain security across the public sector," said Josh Slattery, Vice President of Technology Sales at Vertosoft. "By combining Sonatype's industry-leading platform with Vertosoft's deep public sector expertise, we're enabling agencies to proactively manage risk, ensure compliance, and accelerate innovation with confidence. Together, we're helping government organizations fulfill their missions securely and efficiently in an increasingly complex digital landscape."

"AI is redefining how agencies build, test, and deploy software. Together, Sonatype and Vertosoft are enabling government developers to harness AI responsibly - embedding automation, security, and compliance directly into the software development lifecycle. This partnership helps agencies move faster without compromising mission integrity or public trust," said Antoine Harden, Federal Sales, at Sonatype.

Sonatype empowers agencies to secure and streamline their software development lifecycle with their supply chain management solutions, equipping the public sector with the tools to build, manage, and protect their development pipelines at scale. Helping agencies meet the highest standards of compliance, security, and operational excellence by addressing the growing risks associated with open-source components and third-party code.

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft, we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts, and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market.

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the leader in AI-driven DevSecOps. As the maintainers of Maven Central and creators of Nexus Repository, Sonatype has spent two decades pioneering how the world manages and secures open source software - making Sonatype the trusted authority for modern software supply chains. With unmatched open source visibility and a unified product suite built for modern software development, Sonatype gives enterprises the intelligence and automated governance they need to harness the full potential of open source and AI. Sonatype handles the complexity behind the scenes: guiding component and model selection, blocking harmful malicious code, automating dependency and vulnerability management, and ensuring faster, more reliable builds - so developers spend more time on innovation and less time on remediation and rework. Trusted by more than 15 million developers, Sonatype helps power secure, modern software development at nearly 2,000 global organizations including 70% of the Fortune 100. To learn more about Sonatype, please visit www.sonatype.com.

SOURCE: Vertosoft

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vertosoft-named-as-sonatypes-newest-value-added-distributor-1096186