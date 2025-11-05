BrooQLy, Inc.: Dynamic Aerospace Systems, Ticker BRQL, Signs MOU with Potomac River Group to Expand U.S. Government Drone Sales and Integration Capabilities

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Dynamic Aerospace Systems ("DAS"), aka BrooQLy, Inc. (OTCQB:BRQL), today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Potomac River Group, LLC (PRG), a GSA-listed vendor headquartered in Palm Harbor, Florida. The agreement outlines a strategic collaboration to expand DAS's presence within U.S. Government procurement channels and to integrate PRG's advanced sensor technologies into DAS's aircraft platforms.

Under the terms of the MOU, PRG will act as an authorized reseller of DAS's Fortis Series Drones including the Sentinel, Overwatch, and Breacher Systems to U.S. Government customers and will spearhead efforts to list DAS's products on the GSA Advantage platform, facilitating streamlined government purchasing.

In addition to its primary government distribution role, PRG is also authorized to offer DAS's non-government drone systems through approved wholesale channels for select non-government customers, expanding the reach of DAS's technology to commercial and critical infrastructure operators while maintaining its compliance-focused standards.

This collaboration further includes plans to integrate PRG's proprietary sensor technologies into DAS's aircraft, enhancing operational versatility and mission performance. Both companies will jointly oversee testing, certification, and Blue UAS and NDAA compliance to ensure readiness for defense, homeland security, and public safety applications.

"This partnership represents a critical step in expanding Dynamic Aerospace Systems' footprint within federal procurement channels and strengthening our integration ecosystem," commented the DAS Team adding, "Potomac River Group brings extensive experience working with U.S. Government agencies, and together we're positioned to accelerate adoption of U.S.-built, NDAA-compliant drone technology."

Frank J. Frysiek, CEO of Potomac River Group, added, "We're excited to collaborate with Dynamic Aerospace Systems, whose Fortis Series represents some of the most capable and compliant UAV platforms available today. Together, we aim to deliver best-in-class aerial solutions that meet the evolving needs of government and defense operations."

The MOU outlines a one-year framework for collaboration, including the establishment of a joint working group to oversee product integration and GSA program development. Both parties anticipate formalizing a reseller and integration agreement within 60 days.

About Potomac River Group, LLC

Potomac River Group, LLC is a technology and security solutions provider and GSA-listed vendor serving U.S. federal, state, and local government agencies. PRG provides advanced technology systems, communications solutions, and procurement services across a wide range of mission-critical applications.

For more information about PRG, visit: https://prgdefense.com/

About Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS):

Dynamic Aerospace Systems is a Nevada-incorporated business dedicated to developing innovative aerospace technologies, with a focus on advanced drones (UAVs) for military defense and commercial applications. Committed to engineering excellence and strategic partnerships, DAS delivers reliable, high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry. The Company's common stock is traded on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol "BRQL."

For more information about DAS, visit: https://www.dynamicaerosystems.com/investor-relations/why-dynamic

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential applications of Dynamic Aerospace Systems' ("DAS") unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for defense, law enforcement, and federal procurement, the expected benefits of the collaboration with Potomac River Group, the ability to list and sell DAS platforms through the GSA Advantage program, and anticipated outcomes of future integrations or deployments. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "project," or similar terminology. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: changes in customer procurement priorities or budgets; the outcome of ongoing demonstrations, testing, or certifications; the ability to integrate DAS and PRG technologies into operational environments; regulatory or governmental decisions; general economic, market, or business conditions; and other risk factors described in DAS's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, DAS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

