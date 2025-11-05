Jorie AI Draws Major Crowds at HLTH 2025 With F1-Inspired SmartCore Engine Reveal

From an F1-inspired showcase to standing-room-only presentations, Jorie AI's debut of its SmartCore Engine captured the attention of healthcare leaders nationwide.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Jorie AI, a leading end-to-end AI RCM technology company, made a major impact at HLTH 2025, drawing nonstop traffic and attention throughout the conference. The company's unveiling of its SmartCore Engine marked a significant leap forward in complex healthcare automation, showcased through an F1-inspired experience featuring a custom-designed Jorie AI race car. The booth became one of the most talked-about destinations at HLTH, with healthcare executives and innovators lining up for live demos, partnership meetings, and photo opportunities with the new solution.

Unveiled with a Formula 1 theme and custom-built centerpiece, SmartCore Engine was introduced as the power behind revenue cycle performance. The platform represents the first intelligent infrastructure layer built to modernize how healthcare systems connect, exchange, and act on information in real time. It unifies industry expertise with advanced technologies like complex automation and generative intelligence into one revolutionary platform that delivers unprecedented operational insight.

Fully interoperable and platform agnostic, SmartCore Engine works seamlessly across EMRs, clearinghouses, payer APIs, and legacy systems including Epic, Cerner, Oracle, and Quadax. Built as a truly smart platform, SmartCore Engine connects directly with the technology organizations already rely on, transforming disconnected processes into a unified, intelligent workflow that delivers measurable results.

"HLTH 2025 has been an amazing opportunity to share the capabilities of SmartCore Engine with healthcare leaders," said Sal Lo, Founder and CEO of Jorie AI. "This platform delivers the intelligence and speed the industry has been waiting for. It removes operational barriers and proves what is possible when technology truly works together."

Throughout the conference, meetings filled every hour, and the crowd at Jorie AI's booth grew to standing room only during the CEO's live presentation unveiling the new solution. The excitement and energy surrounding the display demonstrated the growing demand for automation that is powerful, trusted, and purpose-built for healthcare.

The momentum from HLTH 2025 positioned Jorie AI at the forefront of healthcare automation, redefining how revenue cycle optimization is achieved.

"SmartCore Engine brings a new era of healthcare operations," Lo added. "We are energized by the enthusiasm from healthcare organizations and look forward to expanding partnerships that advance this mission nationwide."

About Jorie AI

Jorie AI is redefining how healthcare organizations connect, act, and perform. Through advanced automation built to adapt to any environment, Jorie AI eliminates the bottlenecks that slow revenue cycle performance and ensures information moves accurately and intelligently across systems. The result is faster operations, stronger compliance, and sustained financial improvement across the healthcare ecosystem.

