Fighting Giants Comes With a Price: Pony Oil's John Paul Merritt Calls Vista Bank Lawsuit a Casualty of War in His Ongoing Battle With Pioneer and Exxon

The Pony Oil founder remains focused on exposing industry corruption and protecting mineral owners as the Vista Bank lawsuit emerges amid a pending sanctions decision in his landmark case against Pioneer and Exxon.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Pony Oil announced this week that it has been served in a lawsuit by Vista Bank regarding a Main Street loan. Founder John Paul Merritt addressed the filing directly, framing it as a standard procedural step that reflects the strain of his ongoing multi-year legal battle with Pioneer and Exxon in the Permian Basin.

"The reality is simple," said Merritt. "My ongoing legal fight with Pioneer and now Exxon has consumed enormous time, focus, and resources. It has been the fight of a lifetime - and while we continue to win critical motions and expose the truth, the weight of going up against two of the largest corporations in the world inevitably comes with collateral damage."

Merritt emphasized that he does not fault Vista Bank for its actions, calling the filing "standard procedure" and reiterating that he has been in active communication with the bank and other lenders about his full intention to make them whole.

"I respect the relationships I've built with my lenders and understand the position they're in," Merritt continued. "My legal fees are paid, my partners are strong, and our case continues to move forward. This is not the end of anything - it's simply a reflection of what happens when you stand up to power in an industry that doesn't like to be challenged."

Calling the Vista Bank lawsuit "a casualty of war," Merritt underscored that the case is part of the broader financial toll of pursuing justice in the oil and gas sector. He reaffirmed his commitment to continue fighting on behalf of mineral owners, independent operators, and landmen and women across the Permian Basin.

"We're winning the battles that matter most, and those victories will ultimately decide the war," Merritt concluded. "Onward and upward - more to come."

SOURCE: Pony Oil

