SarahCare Adult Day Center of Jenkintown Launches New Korean Program: Welcoming the Korean Community to an Enriching, Supportive, Social Environment

JENKINTOWN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / SarahCare Adult Day Center of Jenkintown is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Korean Program, specifically designed to foster a sense of belonging and engaging community for Korean-speaking seniors in the Greater Philadelphia area.

SarahCare Adult Day Center of Jenkintown Korean Program

The Korean Program is specifically designed to foster a sense of belonging and community for Korean-speaking seniors in the Greater Philadelphia area.

SarahCare Adult Day Center of Jenkintown extends a heartfelt welcome to Korean seniors and their families, offering a caring environment with bilingual staff and a dedicated Korean Program Director, Yoon Sung, a Certified Adult Day Director with more than six years of experience in long-term care and home and community-based services.

"I am so proud to see this growing program bring together a close-knit, supportive, and intimate community," says Sung. "Participants enjoy compassionate, personalized attention in a smaller, family-like setting. Participants frequently praise our staff for treating them as if they were part of their own family."

Open six days a week, Monday through Saturday, SarahCare offers a flexible schedule. Transportation is included for those eligible for government-funded programs, making high-quality care more accessible.

The new Korean Program provides:

Bilingual staff for seamless communication and comfort

Nutritious meals and snacks

Morning and afternoon movement and exercise sessions

Engaging activities: arts & crafts, painting, music, games, and brain-boosting projects

Weekly shopping trips and group lunch outings

Personalized nursing care by Registered Nurses which includes health assessments, medication management, treatments, and regular health monitoring

On-site therapy, including both Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy

Optional on-site bathing and personal care services

Entertainment and performances

At SarahCare, our Korean Program offers a warm and welcoming space where Korean seniors can connect, socialize, and thrive. More than just a program - it's a community where friendships grow and meaningful, culturally inspired activities help members feel at home.

To learn more about the SarahCare Korean Program or to schedule a tour, please contact:

SOURCE: SarahCare Adult Day Center of Jenkintown

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sarahcare-adult-day-center-of-jenkintown-launches-new-korean-program-1097302