Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz explodiert um 20% nach Mega-Deal mit NASDAQ-Werberiesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
05.11.2025 20:02 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SarahCare Adult Day Center of Jenkintown Launches New Korean Program: Welcoming the Korean Community to an Enriching, Supportive, Social Environment

JENKINTOWN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / SarahCare Adult Day Center of Jenkintown is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Korean Program, specifically designed to foster a sense of belonging and engaging community for Korean-speaking seniors in the Greater Philadelphia area.

SarahCare Adult Day Center of Jenkintown Korean Program

SarahCare Adult Day Center of Jenkintown Korean Program
The Korean Program is specifically designed to foster a sense of belonging and community for Korean-speaking seniors in the Greater Philadelphia area.

SarahCare Adult Day Center of Jenkintown extends a heartfelt welcome to Korean seniors and their families, offering a caring environment with bilingual staff and a dedicated Korean Program Director, Yoon Sung, a Certified Adult Day Director with more than six years of experience in long-term care and home and community-based services.

"I am so proud to see this growing program bring together a close-knit, supportive, and intimate community," says Sung. "Participants enjoy compassionate, personalized attention in a smaller, family-like setting. Participants frequently praise our staff for treating them as if they were part of their own family."

Open six days a week, Monday through Saturday, SarahCare offers a flexible schedule. Transportation is included for those eligible for government-funded programs, making high-quality care more accessible.

The new Korean Program provides:

  • Bilingual staff for seamless communication and comfort

  • Nutritious meals and snacks

  • Morning and afternoon movement and exercise sessions

  • Engaging activities: arts & crafts, painting, music, games, and brain-boosting projects

  • Weekly shopping trips and group lunch outings

  • Personalized nursing care by Registered Nurses which includes health assessments, medication management, treatments, and regular health monitoring

  • On-site therapy, including both Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy

  • Optional on-site bathing and personal care services

  • Entertainment and performances

At SarahCare, our Korean Program offers a warm and welcoming space where Korean seniors can connect, socialize, and thrive. More than just a program - it's a community where friendships grow and meaningful, culturally inspired activities help members feel at home.

To learn more about the SarahCare Korean Program or to schedule a tour, please contact:

Yoon Sung
SarahCare Korean Program Director
ysung@sarahpa.com
215-543-6020

Leslie Gilman
SarahCare Adult Day Center Director
lgilman@sarahpa.com
215-543-6020

SarahCare Adult Day Center of Jenkintown
215-999-1200
www.sarahpa.com

.

SOURCE: SarahCare Adult Day Center of Jenkintown



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sarahcare-adult-day-center-of-jenkintown-launches-new-korean-program-1097302

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.