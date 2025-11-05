2025 Taiwan Innotech Expo Attracts 50,000+ from 65 Countries; Exhibitions Showcase the Power of AI in Driving Cross-Sector Innovations and Accelerating Upgrades in Taiwan's Industries

TAIPEI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE) successfully concluded on October 18, drawing over 50,000 visitors from 65 countries. The event featured 422 companies and academic institutions from 19 countries, exhibiting 1,100 cutting-edge technologies and achievements from groundbreaking innovations. This remarkable gathering underscored Taiwan's robust R&D capabilities in sectors such as semiconductors, AI, and green energy.

Under the theme "Pioneering Cross-Sector AI Innovations for a Smarter Future," TIE featured three major pavilions: the Innovation Economy Pavilion, the Future Technology Pavilion, and the Smart Sustainability Pavilion. The Innovation Economy Pavilion, focusing on the integration of the AI ecosystem across diverse industries, showcased 171 technological advancements from five key sectors. The Future Technology Pavilion presented over 200 forward-looking solutions in biomedicine, net-zero initiatives, quantum computing, semiconductors, and AI applications. Meanwhile, the Smart Sustainability Pavilion, emphasizing smart resilience for a sustainable and secure future, exhibited 97 technological innovations related to green energy and the circular economy. These exhibitions not only represent the future of sustainable living but also highlight the major development directions of key industries.

Internationally renowned corporations such as SoftBank, 3M, Dassault Systèmes, and Plug and Play also participated in the exhibitions, fostering cross-regional technological exchanges and collaborations among venture capitalists. Looking ahead, TIE aims to continue serving as an international R&D exchange hub, connecting AI innovations with industry upgrade efforts and propelling Taiwan into a new era of intelligent sustainability.

For more information, please visit: https://tie.twtm.com.tw/en

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2025-taiwan-innotech-expo-attracts-50-000-from-65-countries-exhibitions-showcase-the-power-of-ai-in-driving-cross-sector-innovations-and-accelerating-upgrades-in-taiwans-industries-302605483.html