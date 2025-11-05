SMX Public Limited: These Countries and Global Brands Are Betting Big on SMX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Every industry eventually faces its accountability moment. For decades, companies could talk about sustainability, traceability, and circularity without ever proving it. But that era is closing fast. The world's most influential institutions are no longer chasing sustainability reports. They are chasing evidence.

That shift has created a once-in-a-generation opening for a company built entirely on proof. SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) has spent years developing molecular marking and digital passport systems that let materials carry their own history. Today, those quiet breakthroughs are reshaping how nations and industries define value. What began as science in a lab has become the language of global trust.

Building the Framework of Proof

SMX's rise isn't driven by buzzwords or hype cycles. It's built on partnerships that have transformed ideas into infrastructure. Singapore's A*STAR is working with SMX to develop a national plastics passport system that tracks every molecule from production to reuse. It's not just about recycling. It's about assigning a measurable identity to the world's most persistent materials. When Singapore embeds your technology into a government framework, it means you have graduated from pilot to policy.

In Europe, SMX has found two powerful allies. Spain's CARTIF brings research and validation muscle, turning theory into verified industrial applications. France's CETI brings the fashion and textile industry into the conversation, using SMX's molecular IDs to authenticate fibers, certify recycled content, and give every fabric its own proof of origin. Together, these institutions are proving that verification is not a cost. It's a currency.

Proof That Pays

The business case for proof is finally clear. Brands and governments no longer want to promise progress. They want to measure it. SMX's technology lets them do exactly that, embedding trust at the molecular level. When you can verify what something is, where it came from, and how it was made, you can turn compliance into commerce.

In the United States, Tradepro is already showing how that works. Verified recycled plastic bales command higher prices and meet the growing demands of consumer brands that need certified content. That is proof creating profit. At the same time, Austria's REDWAVE is using SMX markers in its smart sorting systems to separate materials in real time. What used to be a waste stream now becomes a revenue stream.

Even the oldest asset classes are being redefined. Singapore-based Goldstrom is using SMX's molecular markers to give gold and silver a digital memory. Each bar or coin can now prove its origin and history, turning precious metals into verifiable data assets. Proof has become portable. It moves with the material wherever it goes.

A Global Network Takes Shape

What ties these relationships together is a shared goal: to turn transparency into infrastructure. SMX sits at the center of that network. Each partnership adds new geography, new expertise, and new credibility. Together, they are building a system of record for the physical world, where authenticity can be proven as easily as identity online.

It's no longer about isolated use cases. It's about forming the architecture for verified commerce. SMX has positioned itself where governments, industries, and investors intersect. That makes it more than a technology provider. It makes it the foundation of a new economy that runs on evidence rather than promises.

The New Global Standard

What began with molecular markers has evolved into a movement. A*STAR, CARTIF, CETI, Goldstrom, REDWAVE, and Tradepro represent more than partnerships. They represent a global consensus forming around a single idea: proof is no longer optional. It's the baseline requirement for credibility, finance, and growth.

SMX didn't create that demand. It anticipated it. The world has reached a point where sustainability can't be declared; it must be demonstrated. Where provenance can't be assumed; it must be recorded. And where the companies and agencies that verify truth become the ones that define value.

The proof standard is here, and it speaks a universal language. From Singapore to Spain to France to the United States, the world's most trusted institutions are building on SMX. Not because it's fashionable, but because it's functional. Proof is now infrastructure, and SMX wrote the code that makes it work.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of gold, steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

