At the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the leading international event for the civil nuclear industry, the Orano group and Sintermat, a company specialized in flash sintering, are announcing the signature of an exclusive partnership to support and boost technological advancement of the latest generation of nuclear packaging, TN Eagle.

The TN Eagle is the packaging model designed for the transportation and dry storage of used fuel from nuclear power plants throughout the world. It has been developed by Orano NPS, a subsidiary of the group specialized in the design and manufacturing of nuclear packages, and in transport operations.

Flash sintering is a process that enables the design of innovative materials with unique properties in terms of hardness, lightness, density, service life, and design using metal, composite and natural powders. These materials have applications in the aviation, defense, luxury goods and energy sectors.

This aim of this partnership is to develop innovative and disruptive materials, capable of bringing significant gains in performance to a nuclear package which is already recognized as a technological benchmark. By combining Orano NPS' expertise in the design and qualification of nuclear packages with Sintermat's know-how in the manufacturing of advanced materials by flash sintering, the two companies intend to accelerate innovation and reshore the production of critical components back to France.

For Frédéric de Agostini, Senior Executive Vice President responsible for Nuclear Packaging and Services at Orano: "This agreement with Sintermat is going to enable us to develop new materials for our nuclear packages to be more competitive and boost our performance by reshoring the manufacturing of key components back to France. With Sintermat, we share the desire to accelerate the innovation phase by proceeding very quickly from the first tests to industrial qualification. I would like to thank Foad Naimi and his teams for their commitment to work in tandem with us, as these developments are going to boost our performance."

For Foad Naimi, founder of Sintermat: "This partnership with Orano is a tremendous opportunity to put our flash sintering technology to work in a strategic sector. Together, we are going to design bespoke materials, which are stronger, lighter, and more durable, to meet the extreme demands of nuclear applications. It is also an excellent illustration of the commitment we share to making French industry more sovereign, more innovative and more agile. I would like to extend my warmest thanks to Frédéric De Agostini for his confidence and vision, which have been crucial in bringing this ambitious partnership to fruition.

About Orano

As a leading international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 18,000 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About Sintermat

SINTERMAT is an industrial start-up specializing in the design of innovative materials, stemming from 20 years of research into powder metallurgy at the University of Burgundy. At a time when resource use is a key environmental challenge, SINTERMAT's materials are highly popular in the luxury goods, aviation/defense, industrial tooling and packaging sectors. SINTERMAT is one of the only industry players in Europe to have developed the expertise in flash sintering (SPS) technology to deploy and combine it with associated technologies such as additive manufacturing. For more than 30 customers, SINTERMAT is creating the materials of tomorrow, which will be more durable, stronger and lighter, thus contributing to the circular economy.

