D. Boral Capital acted as Joint Bookrunner to Miluna Acquisition Corp in connection with its $69,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / On Oct. 24, 2025, Miluna Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq:MMTXU) (the "Company"), a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced the closing of its Initial Public Offering of 6,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "MMTXU" on October 23, 2025. Each unit consists of one (1) ordinary share and one (1) redeemable warrant. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "MMTX" and "MMTXW", respectively.

D. Boral Capital LLC and ARC Group Securities LLC acted as joint book-running managers in the offering. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company was represented by Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC as its legal counsel, and D. Boral Capital LLC and ARC Group Securities LLC were represented by Baker & Hostetler LLP as legal counsel.

On October 28th, 2025, the Company announced that D. Boral Capital LLC and ARC Group Securities LLC have fully exercised the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 900,000 units at the public offering price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in additional gross proceeds of $9,000,000. After giving effect to this full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold in the public offering increased to 6,900,000, resulting in an aggregate gross proceeds of $69,000,000 for the Company's Initial Public Offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from D. Boral Capital LLC, 590 Madison Ave., 39th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 970-5150 or by email at info@dboralcapital.com or from ARC Group Securities LLC, 398 S Mill Ave, Suite 201B, Tempe, AZ 85281, by email at operations@arc-securities.com. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC

Email: info@dboralcapital.com

Telephone: +1 (212) 970-5150

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-acted-as-joint-bookrunner-to-miluna-acquisition-cor-1097459