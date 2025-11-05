Regulatory News:

At the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the leading international event for the civil nuclear industry, Orano has announced that it is strengthening its strategic partnership with Siteflow, the French developer of a SaaS* platform for the management of field operations for sensitive industries Launched in 2020, this collaboration is taking a new step forward with the integration of artificial intelligence into services to nuclear operators.

This multi-year partnership uses data from the field and integrates advances in artificial intelligence to improve the performance of new nuclear. It is part of a long-term approach to modernize and ensure the safety of work processes on nuclear worksites, while improving the traceability and quality of operations performed. Since this collaboration was launched, over 150,000 "flows" (operational data flow) have been deployed in the field by Orano's teams, contributing to the digital transformation of the nuclear fleet.

This new step forward will make it possible to build a baseline digital model for the nuclear industry, capable of meeting growing demands in the areas of production, nuclear safety and environmental responsibility. Orano is delighted to be taking this key step forward in its collaboration with Siteflow, as an illustration of Orano's commitment to nuclear 4.0.

Jean-Christophe Patout, Senior Executive Vice President in charge of Orano Group's Dismantling and Services activities commented "In our capacity as industry leader, we have to set the highest standards of performance. With Siteflow, we are employing the best technologies available to digitalize our know-how. This is enabling us to capitalize on our field data to better manage our activities and take advantage of the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence."

Louis Hauvette, founder and CEO of Siteflow added "We are very proud to be strengthening this ongoing collaboration with Orano, a pioneer in the digitalization of the nuclear sector. Since 2020, we have shared a common vision, one of industrial operations that are safer, more efficient and fully connected. Together, we are demonstrating that a digital approach can bring about a lasting transformation in field operations."

* Software as a Service

A proven performance strategy

This approach consolidates Orano's position as an industry leader on French nuclear sites. With a presence at all of France's NPPs (CNPE), Orano in particular has over 2,000 employees specifically dedicated to the operation of nuclear power plants, illustrating its key role in nuclear production logistics and in the maintenance and performance of the existing fleet.

In 2025, Orano has been furthering this momentum, securing two major new contracts, in total worth more than 50 million euros over the next three years. These projects, located on the Chooz and Penly sites in particular, are for the provision of logistics and tooling management services, integrating digitalization solutions that have already been deployed with success on other customer sites.

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 18,000 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251105608053/en/

Contacts:

Press Office

+33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@orano.group

Investor relations

Marc Quesnoy

investors@orano.group