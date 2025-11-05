Envela Corporation: Envela Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

IRVING, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Envela Corporation today announced its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company reported quarterly revenue of $57.4 million and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $0.13.

Management Commentary

"We are quite pleased with the Company's third-quarter results," said John Loftus, Envela's CEO. "Our expanding footprint, strong value, and treasure-hunt shopping experience continue to attract and engage customers, in both established and new consumer markets. We have maintained discipline in executing our strategic initiatives while upholding strict cost control and a strong balance sheet."

"Envela's commercial segment also performed well, with balanced performance across its enterprise and consumer channels. The Company experienced growth in product returns and end-of-life services along with sound margin achievement from its ITAD and device trade-in businesses. This represents deeper engagement within our partner base, helping to build higher-margin and stronger customer relationships. Looking ahead, while we remain mindful of macroeconomic factors, we are confident that our flexible business model, expanding store presence, and compelling value position the Company to capitalize on medium- and long-term growth opportunities."

John DeLuca, Envela's CFO, noted, "The Company's businesses delivered strong financial results this quarter, with operating income rising $2.2 million, or 107.9% over the prior-year period. This reflects sustained performance and the successful expansion of our store footprint. In our consumer segment, elevated precious-metal prices supported strong intake and resale activity, as record levels encouraged customers to sell or trade in pieces. While higher prices created some short-term caution among retail buyers, they also enhanced the Company's ability to source high-quality inventory at attractive margins."

"Envela's commercial segment gross margin growth, which, combined with cost efficiencies from consolidating our ITAD facilities, contributed to improved profitability. Our collective operational gains supported a 68.5% increase in net cash to $11.9 million as of September 30, 2025, reinforcing the Company's financial flexibility and positioning it well for continued growth in a dynamic market environment."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Envela will report more complete earnings in its Form 10-Q.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Sales $ 57,389,411 $ 46,899,559 Gross margin $ 13,067,930 $ 11,464,239 Operating income $ 4,201,528 $ 2,020,472 Net income $ 3,356,920 $ 1,685,039 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.06 Adjusted EBITDA (non-U.S. GAAP measure) $ 4,674,052 $ 2,435,251 Adjusted EBITDAR (non-U.S. GAAP measure) $ 5,304,638 $ 2,975,125

Third Quarter 2025 Consolidated Operating Highlights

Third quarter revenue was $57.4 million, compared to $46.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

Third quarter gross margin was $13.1 million, compared to $11.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Third quarter operating expenses were $8.9 million, compared to $9.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Third quarter operating income was $4.2 million, or 7.3% of revenue, compared to $2.0 million, or 4.3% of revenue in the prior-year quarter.

Third quarter net income was $3.4 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, compared to $1.7 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted shared in the prior-year quarter.

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $4.7 million or 8.1% of revenue, compared to $2.4 million or 5.2% of revenue in the prior-year quarter.

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDAR was $5.3 million or 9.2% of revenue, compared to $3.0 million or 6.3% of revenue in the prior-year quarter.

Third Quarter Consumer Segment Operating Highlights

Consumer segment revenue was $45.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $33.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Consumer segment gross margin was $5.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $3.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

Consumer segment operating expenses were $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $4.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Consumer segment operating income was $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a $0.2 million operating loss in the prior-year quarter.

Consumer segment net income was $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a $0.0 million net loss in the prior-year quarter.

Consumer segment Adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $(9.7) thousand in the prior-year quarter.

Consumer segment Adjusted EBITDAR was $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $0.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Third Quarter Commercial Segment Operating Highlights

Commercial segment revenue was $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $13.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Commercial segment gross margin was $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $7.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Commercial segment operating expenses were $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $5.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Commercial segment operating income was $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Commercial segment net income was $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $1.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

Commercial segment Adjusted EBITDA was $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Commercial segment Adjusted EBITDAR was $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents was $24.4 million on September 30, 2025, compared to $20.6 million on December 31, 2024.

The Company's long-term debt was $12.5 million on September 30, 2025, compared to $13.5 million on December 31, 2024.

Total shareholders' equity was $61.1 million on September 30, 2025, compared to $52.7 million on December 31, 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, consolidated operating cash flows totaled $6.1 million.

Share Repurchase Program

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 11,562 shares of common stock at a cost of $67.6 thousand. Since the beginning of its share-repurchase program in March 2023, Envela has spent more than $4.8 million to buy 961,155 shares of common stock. The repurchase program authorizes stock purchases through March 31, 2026.

On March 27, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of an additional 100,000 shares of the Company's common stock, bringing the total authorization under the existing repurchase program to 1,100,000 shares.

Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-United States ("U.S.") Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial measures. A "non-U.S. GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the Company.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Consumer Commercial Consolidated Consumer Commercial Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) Reconciliation:























Net income (loss) $ 947,134 $ 2,409,786 $ 3,356,920 $ (26,843 ) $ 1,711,882 $ 1,685,039 Addition (deduction): Depreciation and amortization 203,349 269,175 472,524 150,657 264,122 414,779 Other income (104,863 ) (128,779 ) (233,642 ) (62,502 ) (277,849 ) (340,351 ) Interest expense 53,429 52,328 105,757 51,486 54,653 106,139 Income tax expense (benefit) 274,139 698,354 972,493 (122,464 ) 692,109 569,645 $ 1,373,188 $ 3,300,864 $ 4,674,052 $ (9,666 ) $ 2,444,917 $ 2,435,251 Adjusted EBITDAR(2) Reconciliation: Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,373,188 $ 3,300,864 $ 4,674,052 $ (9,666 ) $ 2,444,917 $ 2,435,251 Addition: Rent expense(3) 286,594 343,992 630,586 200,220 339,654 539,874 $ 1,659,782 $ 3,644,856 $ 5,304,638 $ 190,554 $ 2,784,571 $ 2,975,125

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as the sum of (i) net income (loss) of the Company, adjusted for additions (deductions) of (ii) interest expense, (iii) other (income) expense, (iv) income tax expense (benefit), and (v) depreciation and amortization. Management considers Adjusted EBITDA to be a key financial measure to assess our overall operating performance. The Company's Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is not calculated in accordance with, or preferable to, "net income" or other financial measures of operating performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

(2) Adjusted EBITDAR is defined as (i) Adjusted EBITDA plus (ii) minimum fixed rent expense for properties occupied under operating leases. Management considers Adjusted EBITDAR to be a key financial measure to assess our overall operating performance, excluding the impact of variability in leasing methods and capital structures. This measure is also an input into the Company's leverage ratios. The Company's Adjusted EBITDAR is considered a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is not calculated in accordance with, or preferable to, "net income" or other financial measures of operating performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

(3) The table below depicts the calculation of rent expense and reconciles rent expense to total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Consumer Commercial Consolidated Consumer Commercial Consolidated Total lease costs, per ASC 842 $ 350,311 $ 421,413 $ 771,724 $ 298,880 $ 547,722 $ 846,602 Less: variable lease cost (62,802 ) (40,880 ) (103,682 ) (56,433 ) (162,320 ) (218,753 ) Less: short-term lease cost (915 ) (36,541 ) (37,456 ) (42,227 ) (45,748 ) (87,975 ) $ 286,594 $ 343,992 $ 630,586 $ 200,220 $ 339,654 $ 539,874

The following table reconciles components of the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratio and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratio for the trailing four quarters ended September 30, 2025 and for the year ended December 31, 2024:

September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Debt Obligations(1) (a) $ 12,485,632 $ 13,522,179 Total Cash(2) (24,424,414 ) (20,609,003 ) Net Debt Obligations(3) (b) $ (11,938,782 ) $ (7,086,824 ) Net income(4) (c) $ 10,202,968 $ 6,757,059 Adjusted EBITDA(4) (d) $ 14,273,957 $ 9,710,655 Leverage Ratios Debt to Net Income Leverage(5): (a) divided by (c) 1.22 x 2.00 x Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Leverage(6): (a) divided by (d) 0.87 x 1.39 x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Leverage(7): (b) divided by (d) (0.84 )x (0.73 )x

(1) Debt Obligations are defined as the sum of amounts outstanding under notes payable balances.

(2) Total Cash is defined as the Company's cash and cash equivalents.

(3) Net Debt Obligations are defined as the difference between the Company's (i) Debt Obligations and (ii) Total Cash.

(4) The presentation of net income and Adjusted EBITDA for September 30, 2025, represents the total amount of net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four quarters ended September 30, 2025.

(5) Debt to Net Income Leverage Ratio is defined as (i) Debt Obligations divided by (ii) net income. The Company considers this measure to be the representative financial measure of our ability to service "notes payable" utilizing U.S. GAAP derived financial statement balances. Management considers this financial measure to be helpful in understanding the Company's ability to service Debt Obligations.

(6) Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratio is defined as the Company's (i) Debt Obligations divided by (ii) Adjusted EBITDA. Management considers this financial measure to be helpful in understanding the Company's ability to service Debt Obligations.

(7) Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Leverage Ratio is defined as the Company's (i) Net Debt Obligations divided by (ii) Adjusted EBITDA. Management considers this financial measure to be helpful in understanding the Company's ability to service Debt Obligations.

The following table reconciles components of the Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDAR Leverage Ratio and Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAR Leverage Ratio for the trailing four quarters ended September 30, 2025 and for the year ended December 31, 2024:

September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Debt Obligations $ 12,485,632 $ 13,522,179 Operating lease liabilities 10,478,105 4,847,894 Adjusted Debt Obligations(1) (a) $ 22,963,737 $ 18,370,073 Total Cash 24,424,414 20,609,003 Adjusted Net Debt Obligations(2) (b) $ (1,460,677 ) $ (2,238,930 ) Net income(3) (c) $ 10,202,968 $ 6,757,059 Adjusted EBITDAR(3) (d) $ 16,691,784 $ 11,815,720 Adjusted Leverage Ratios Adjusted Debt to Net Income Leverage(4): (a) divided by (c) 2.25 x 2.72 x Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDAR Leverage(5): (a) divided by (d) 1.38 x 1.55 x Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAR Leverage(6): (b) divided by (d) (0.09 )x (0.19 )x

(1) Adjusted Debt Obligations are defined as the sum of the Company's (i) Debt Obligations and (ii) operating lease liabilities.

(2) Adjusted Net Debt Obligations are defined as the difference between the Company's (i) Adjusted Debt Obligations and (ii) Total Cash.

(3) The presentation of net income and Adjusted EBITDAR for September 30, 2025, represents the total amount of net income and Adjusted EBITDAR for the trailing four quarters ended September 30, 2025.

(4) Adjusted Debt to Net Income Leverage Ratio is defined as the sum of (i) Debt Obligations and (ii) operating lease liabilities divided by (iii) net income. The Company considers this measure to be the representative financial measure of our ability to service "notes payable" and "operating leases" utilizing U.S. GAAP derived financial statement balances. Management considers this financial measure to be helpful in understanding the Company's ability to service debt and operating lease obligations.

(5) Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDAR Leverage Ratio is defined as the Company's (i) Adjusted Debt Obligations divided by (ii) Adjusted EBITDAR. Management considers this financial measure to be helpful in understanding the Company's ability to service debt and operating lease obligations.

(6) Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAR Leverage Ratio is defined as the Company's (i) Adjusted Net Debt Obligations divided by (ii) Adjusted EBITDAR. Management considers this financial measure to be helpful in understanding the Company's ability to service debt and operating lease obligations.

The following table reconciles Net Cash(1) to its comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures:

September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Total Cash $ 24,424,414 $ 20,609,003 Less: Debt Obligations (12,485,632 ) (13,522,179 ) $ 11,938,782 $ 7,086,824

(1) Net Cash is defined as the difference between the Company's (i) Total Cash and (ii) Debt Obligations. Management considers this financial measure to be helpful in the understanding of the Company's liquidity. The Company's Net Cash is considered a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is not calculated in accordance with, or preferable to, "cash and cash equivalents" and amounts outstanding under "notes payable" balances or other financial measures of liquidity calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following table reconciles Free Cash Flow(1) to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Operating Cash Flow $ 2,403,744 3,447,502 Capital Expenditures (205,963 ) (1,995,696 ) $ 2,197,781 $ 1,451,806

(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as the difference between the Company's (i) net cash provided by operations ("Operating Cash Flow") and (ii) Capital Expenditures, which the Company defines as any purchases of property and equipment or intangible assets. The Company's Free Cash Flow is considered a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is not calculated in accordance with, or preferable to, "net cash provided by operations" or other financial measures of cash flow available to meet financing needs calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Envela periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, envela.com. This includes press releases, quarterly investor presentations, and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

About Envela®

Envela Corporation (NYSE American|Texas: ELA) is a leading provider of re-commerce services, driving innovation at the forefront of the circular economy. We Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine to offer consumers alternatives, contribute to environmental sustainability, and maximize product value. As a sustainability-focused company, Envela extends product lifecycles to minimize resource consumption and carbon emissions. By focusing on our core strengths, we create exceptional value and strive to leave the world better than we found it.

The Company operates through two primary business segments: Consumer and Commercial. The Consumer segment includes retail stores and online platforms offering premium brands and luxury hard assets, while the Commercial segment delivers tailored re-commerce solutions to clients, including many Fortune 500 companies.To learn more about our innovative approach, visit Envela.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995's safe harbor provisions, including statements regarding future events and developments; potential expansions, purchases and acquisitions; potential future success of business lines and strategies; and management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates and projections relating to the future. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "intends," "will," "should," "expects," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's then current views and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

ir@envelacorp.com

972-587-4030

