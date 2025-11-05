Anzeige
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu BioPharma to Report Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Operational and Financial Results on November 13, 2025

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients, will report its operational and financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2026, after the market close on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast that same day, Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, to review the results followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 for United States callers or +1 (973) 528-0011 for international callers and using the participant access code 240426.

Webcast Information: The webcast will be accessible live and archived at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2142/53111, and accessible on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.aytubio.com/ under Events & Presentations.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until November 27, 2025, at (877) 481-4010 for United States callers or +1 (919) 882-2331 for international callers and using replay access code 53111.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's prescription products include EXXUA (gepirone) extended-release tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and treatments for attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Aytu is committed to delivering our medications through best-in-class patient access programs that help to enable optimal patient outcomes. For more information, please visit aytubio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts for Investors

Ryan Selhorn, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
rselhorn@aytubio.com

Robert Blum
Lytham Partners
aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aytu-biopharma-to-report-fiscal-2026-first-quarter-operational-and-fi-1094587

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
