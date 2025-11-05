ConcordRENTS: Now Leasing: Lake Saunders Reserve Brings Resort-Style, Lakefront Apartments to Mount Dora Seniors

MOUNT DORA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Mount Dora welcomes a new benchmark in resort-style senior living with the introduction of Lake Saunders Reserve. The community is now open, and demand for these thoughtfully designed apartments continues to rise. Offering move-in specials and reduced pricing for a limited time, this is the perfect opportunity for seniors to secure a brand-new apartment home with stunning lake views and exceptional amenities.

Clyde Morris Landings Review

Clyde Morris Landings Review

Overlooking the tranquil waters of Lake Saunders, the community offers residents peaceful, scenic surroundings paired with the convenience of being minutes from shopping, dining, and medical care in the heart of Mount Dora, along with close proximity to the City of Tavares and Eustis.

Lake Saunders Reserve features two bedroom, and two bedroom with a den apartments, with select units offering oversized screened-in lakeview patios perfect for relaxing and taking in the Florida sunshine. Inside, residents will find modern finishes, open layouts, and energy-efficient appliances, all crafted to provide comfort, style, and value. Pricing currently ranges from $1399 to $1599 for these lakeside options with unparalleled views.

Lake Saunders Reserve includes an array of thoughtfully curated amenities for the exclusive enjoyment of its senior residents. Highlights include a heart-healthy fitness center, a clubhouse with gathering spaces, and a beautifully equipped kitchen and lounge for social events. A centerpiece of the community, the collector's edition classic 1965 Mustang pool table brings a touch of nostalgia and fun to the clubhouse, while the lakeside gazebo and forthcoming boardwalk perched against the shoreline, offers a peaceful retreat for residents to unwind and connect with nature.

At the heart of Lake Saunders Reserve is a strong sense of community. The dedicated management team coordinates regular resident events such as luncheons, ice cream socials, and "Breakfast on the Go," designed to encourage interaction and enhance residents' quality of life.

"Our desire for Lake Saunders Reserve is to be an inviting and active community where seniors can feel at home while enjoying the benefits of connection, comfort, and convenience," said a community spokesperson. "Residents are quickly embracing this new lifestyle, and with our current move-in specials, it's the perfect time to join them."

With its combination of lake views, modern amenities, and limited-time move-in specials, Lake Saunders Reserve is becoming Mount Dora's most sought-after address for active seniors. Prospective residents are encouraged to schedule a tour today to take advantage of introductory pricing and experience lakefront senior living at its finest.

About Lake Saunders Reserve:

Managed by ConcordRENTS, Lake Saunders Reserve is a senior living community in Mount Dora. The community provides quality housing and a lifestyle designed to support comfort and connection for seniors. To learn more, visit LakeSaundersReserve.com or call 352-720-9843.

SOURCE: ConcordRENTS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/now-leasing-lake-saunders-reserve-brings-resort-style-lakefront-apartments-to-mount-dor-1097479