Global institutions deploy CWAN GenAI agents that can scale to millions of daily tasks across reconciliation, reporting, and portfolio management

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, today announced the global deployment of CWAN GenAI, a newly-launched, embedded generative AI platform that can be deployed to transform investment management, risk management, reporting and operations across more than $10 trillion in institutional assets.

What sets CWAN GenAI apart from the experimental AI tools flooding the market is its production-ready integration. Unlike copilots or chat tools layered onto legacy systems, CWAN GenAI is fully integrated and deployed into production on CWAN's front-to-back platform, enabling clients to work alongside AI as collaborative partners in their investment operations. The platform currently supports 800+ AI agents created by CWAN clients and internal teams, plus 20 highly trained domain-specific agents. These agents work in tandem with investment professionals, automating data-intensive tasks and augmenting human expertise across reconciliation, reporting, portfolio analysis, and client communications.

"We're witnessing the largest operational transformation in investment management since electronic trading," said Sandeep Sahai, CEO at CWAN. "While the industry debates AI's potential, our clients are already operating with autonomous intelligence that processes more data in a day than traditional systems handle in months. This is about fundamentally reimagining how institutional investment operations function in real-time."

"The industry has been waiting for AI that can handle the complexity and scale of institutional operations," said Souvik Das, Chief Technology Officer at CWAN. "We've engineered AI agents that can autonomously execute millions of tasks daily while maintaining the precision and auditability that institutions require. Our platform transforms operational efficiency, accelerates decision-making, and gives institutions confidence in leveraging AI across investment portfolios at enterprise scale."

"CWAN's agentic workflow architecture, built on AWS, demonstrates how modern investment platforms can scale while maintaining institutional-grade security and compliance standards," said Brian Cassin, Capital Markets Leader at AWS. "By enabling real-time data processing, low-latency model orchestration, and encrypted model execution at institutional scale, CWAN can compress their data cycles (from 30 days to 24 hours), allowing their expanded customer base to identify issues and make decisions with speed and confidence."

AI That's Already Changing the Industry

The proof lies in the performance metrics emerging from CWAN's client base, where CWAN GenAI is delivering measurable performance improvements:

90% reduction in manual reconciliation effort

80% faster regulatory and accounting report generation

50% faster financial close cycles

How Financial Professionals are Using CWAN GenAI

Asset Managers use CWAN GenAI to automate variance analysis, fee calculations, and performance attribution, closing books faster and delivering error-free, audit-ready reports to regulators and clients the same day issues arise, strengthening trust and reducing restatement risk.

use CWAN GenAI to automate variance analysis, fee calculations, and performance attribution, closing books faster and delivering error-free, audit-ready reports to regulators and clients the same day issues arise, strengthening trust and reducing restatement risk. Risk Analysts rely on CWAN GenAI to continuously scan concentration and counterparty risk across portfolios, running daily stress tests across asset classes and flagging emerging threats early so CIOs and risk committees can act before market shocks hit balance sheets.

rely on CWAN GenAI to continuously scan concentration and counterparty risk across portfolios, running daily stress tests across asset classes and flagging emerging threats early so CIOs and risk committees can act before market shocks hit balance sheets. Operations Teams deploy CWAN GenAI for autonomous trade settlement, real-time cash management, and exception handling that resolves 90% of operational issues without human intervention.

Operational Intelligence at Work

CWAN GenAI operates as a 24/7 embedded operations layer within its unified platform-spanning accounting, trading, compliance, performance, and reporting-where its AI agents are ready to act with precision and transparency. When deployed by clients, the CWAN platform can:

Reconcile portfolios autonomously, analyzing billions of data points daily.

Generate audit-ready reports on demand via natural-language queries.

Answer complex portfolio questions instantly using live accounting and trading data.

Schedule workflow automations that continuously improve through feedback and learning.

The technology foundation enabling these results reflects a strategic partnership with cloud infrastructure leaders like AWS, whose robust platform powers CWAN GenAI with real-time data processing, low-latency model orchestration, and encrypted model execution, ensuring both performance and compliance at scale.

"CWAN GenAI's combination of speed, accuracy, scalability and security-underpinned by AWS's computational power and governance frameworks-empowers global financial institutions to deliver competitive advantage while meeting the rigorous regulatory requirements their clients demand," added Cassin, AWS Capital Markets Leader.

CWAN's comprehensive approach solves growing industry challenges for institutional investors who are under pressure from surging data volumes, tighter regulation, and relentless operational strain. While most competitors are still testing out pilots, CWAN is already executing at global scale, freeing thousands of hours weekly, transforming business models and enabling firms to shift from reactive operations to real-time intelligence so they can respond instantly to market moves, regulatory challenges and client needs.

About CWAN

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, CWAN's single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, CWAN supports over $10 trillion in assets globally.Learn more at www.cwan.com.

