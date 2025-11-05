Mohawk Industries, Inc.: Mohawk Industries Announces Planned Leadership Transition

Chief Financial Officer James F. Brunk to retire next year

Nicholas P. Manthey to succeed Brunk as next CFO, effective April 1, 2026

CALHOUN, Ga., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) today announced that James F. Brunk, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, plans to retire, effective April 1, 2026, and Nicholas P. Manthey, Vice President of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations, will succeed Mr. Brunk as Mohawk's next chief financial officer.

"It has been a privilege to serve as CFO at Mohawk, and I am proud of the progress our Company has made during the past 20 years, as we became the global leader in flooring," said Mr. Brunk. "I am grateful to our leadership team and finance team for their excellent work. I have had the pleasure of working with exceptional people around the globe, and those relationships have been the most gratifying part of the job. I am proud of all we have accomplished as a team."

Mr. Brunk has worked closely with Mr. Manthey to ensure a smooth transition, and Mr. Brunk will support Mohawk in a senior advisory role following his retirement.

"I appreciate Jim's many contributions to Mohawk's success," said Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "His leadership was instrumental in Mohawk becoming the world's largest flooring company by entering new geographies, integrating significant acquisitions and driving business expansion around the globe. Jim has positioned Mohawk to build upon its years of success with a dedicated team of talented professionals and a strong financial position that will support our future growth."

"Since Nick became a part of our company, he and our leadership team have partnered to improve the business, and I am confident he has the experience and skills to deliver excellent results as our next chief financial officer," said Mr. Lorberbaum. "Nick has a deep and diverse background in finance with decades of experience in international manufacturing and technology companies. He has worked with our global finance team and segment leadership to gain a comprehensive understanding of our worldwide operations."

Mr. Manthey joined Mohawk's Flooring North America segment in 2020 as the segment's chief financial officer and has since worked as Mohawk's Vice President of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations. Prior to joining Mohawk, Mr. Manthey broadened his finance and leadership skills at Bridgestone and Intel, advancing in analytical and strategic operational positions, including leadership roles in both the U.S. and Latin America.

"Mohawk is a strong business with great potential, and I am excited by this opportunity," said Mr. Manthey. "We have an exceptional finance team across the enterprise. I look forward to partnering with them to identify new opportunities to strengthen our business and working with our leadership team to deliver outstanding results for our shareholders."

