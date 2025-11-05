Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for October 2025

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported October 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries - MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire® (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures.
October 2025 and Year-to-Date Highlights
- MIAX Exchange Group set a number of volume and market share records in October 2025 including:
- Daily market share record of 20.9% on October 14, 2025
- Daily volume record of 19.7 million contracts on October 10, 2025
- Monthly market share record of 19.4% in October 2025
- Monthly average daily volume (ADV) record of 13.1 million contracts, a 92.4% increase from October 2024
- Year-to-date (YTD) ADV record of 9.4 million contracts, a 46.4% increase from the same period in 2024
- MIAX Futures reached a record YTD ADV of 13,828 contracts through October 2025, a 10.1% increase from the same period in 2024.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information is included in the table below. Summary statistics including trading volume and market share by business segment, as well as rolling three-month average revenue per contract and capture rates are now available on the MIAX website at https://ir.miaxglobal.com/volume-rpc-reports.
Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) (1)
Year-to-Date Comparison
Oct-25
Oct-24
% Chg
Sep-25
% Chg
Oct-25
Oct-24
% Chg
U.S. Multi-list Options
Trading Days
23
23
21
209
211
U.S. Equity Options Industry ADV (000's)
67,193
44,322
51.6 %
61,299
9.6 %
55,442
43,393
27.8 %
MIAX Exchange Group Options ADV (000's)
13,057
6,787
92.4 %
10,787
21.0 %
9,448
6,453
46.4 %
MIAX Exchange Group Options Market Share
19.4 %
15.3 %
26.9 %
17.6 %
10.4 %
17.0 %
14.9 %
14.6 %
U.S. Equities
U.S. Equities Industry ADV (Millions)
20,996
11,665
80.0 %
18,309
14.7 %
17,613
11,674
50.9 %
MIAX Pearl ADV (Millions)
218
191
14.0 %
205
6.6 %
190
200
-5.1 %
MIAX Pearl Market Share
1.0 %
1.6 %
-36.6 %
1.1 %
-7.1 %
1.1 %
1.7 %
-37.1 %
MIAX Futures Exchange
Trading Days
23
23
21
210
211
MIAX Futures ADV
7,286
10,315
-29.4 %
5,973
22.0 %
13,828
12,554
10.1 %
1) Calculated as total volume for the period divided by total trading days for the period.
About MIAX
Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX® operates nine exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, MIAX Sapphire®, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures, MIAXdx, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX please visit www.miaxglobal.com.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.
