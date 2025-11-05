Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for October 2025

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported October monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain October trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month Year-To-Date

















Oct 2025 Oct 2024 % Chg Sep

2025 %

Chg Oct 2025 Oct 2024 %

Chg Multi-listed options (contracts, k) 15,892 10,793 47.2 % 15,273 4.1 % 13,601 10,610 28.2 % Index options (contracts, k) 5,511 3,976 38.6 % 5,250 5.0 % 4,856 4,097 18.5 % Futures (contracts, k)1 259 187 38.6 % 207 25.2 % 227 243 -6.5 % U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 2,020 1,289 56.7 % 1,703 18.6 % 1,789 1,360 31.5 % U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn) 227 77 195.0 % 240 -5.5 % 150 78 91.3 % Canadian Equities (matched shares, k) 211,986 158,622 33.6 % 192,599 10.1 % 163,623 145,790 12.2 % European Equities (€, mn) 13,192 10,534 25.2 % 11,789 11.9 % 13,060 9,681 34.9 % Australian Equities (AUD, mn) 1,130 777 45.4 % 1,046 8.0 % 945 788 20.0 % Global FX ($, mn) 55,134 44,373 24.3 % 52,429 5.2 % 52,857 46,805 12.9 % Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k) 125,392 117,528 6.7 % 107,956 16.2 % 1,267,693 1,017,755 24.6 % Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k) 1,305 1,042 25.2 % 1,191 9.6 % 11,337 9,278 22.2 %



1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

October 2025 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

Total volume across Cboe's four options exchanges set a monthly record in October, with an ADV of 21.4 million contracts, driven by monthly records in multi-list options (15.9 million) and Cboe's proprietary index options (5.5 million).

Trading in S&P 500 Index (SPX) options set several volume records for the month, including: New monthly ADV record of 4.4 million contracts. New zero-days-to-expiry (0DTE) options monthly ADV record of 2.7 million contracts. New single-day record of 6.4 million contracts, set on October 10.



About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and FX across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com .

