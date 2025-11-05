Hyper's HyperSpace Trackpad Pro and HyperDrive® Next USB4 M.2 PCIe Enclosure named as CES Innovation Awards® 2026 Honorees

Hyper, a leader in mobile tech accessories for creators and power users, today announced it has been honored with two CES2026 Innovation Awards in the Consumer Peripherals and Accessories category. These awards reflect Hyper's mission to build breakthrough solutions that help users create, connect, and go beyond the limits of their devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251105297377/en/

CES Innovation Awards® 2026 Honorees: HyperSpace Trackpad Pro and HyperDrive® Next redefine haptics, personalization, and next-gen USB4 V2 speed.

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition that honors the most innovative, new products in consumer technology, recognizing top innovations across multiple categories.

"For 20 years, Hyper has led the tech accessory space with industry-defining 'world's firsts' in power, connectivity, mobility, and desktop solutions," said Gabi Iorio, Director of Global Marketing and Sales, Hyper. "Our CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honorees are a powerful validation of our company's continual and relentless commitment to challenge convention, push boundaries, and deliver transformative technology to today's mobile tech users."

Hyper's CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honorees

HyperSpace Trackpad Pro (HS2510GL)

The first premium haptic trackpad purpose-built for MicrosoftWindows, the HyperSpace Trackpad Pro delivers zero-latency input, 240Hz responsiveness, and independent pressure sensing for up to 10 fingers. Powered by Hydra Connect software, users can create app-specific shortcuts, gesture zones, and deep-click profiles for unmatched precision and personalization. Its ergonomic design, smart palm rejection, and community-driven shortcut sharing make it a game-changer for digital creators and multitaskers.

The HyperSpace Trackpad Pro (HS2510GL) is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter, with early bird pricing starting at $90 and arriving in Q1 2026.

HyperDrive Next USB4 M.2 PCIe Enclosure (HD2500GL)

This modular, high-speed expansion solution delivers 64Gbps PCIe throughput, supports AI accelerators and networking cards, and features a hybrid power system for stable performance-even on low-power devices. Built on Intel's Barlow Ridge chipset, it offers tool-less installation, IP55-rated durability, and is constructed from 100% recycled aluminum, making it a sustainable, future-ready accessory for professionals.

The HyperDrive Next USB4 M.2 PCIe Enclosure (HD2500GL) will be available starting at the end of Q4 2025, with a retail price of $199.99.

See Hyper's Innovations at CES 2026

Consumers, media, and industry professionals can experience both award-winning products firsthand at CES 2026, the world's most influential tech event happening in Las Vegas from January 6-9, 2026. Hyper will showcase its latest innovations alongside Targus, Hyper's parent company, in their Suite #35-106 at The Venetian. Additionally, both of these CES Innovation Awards Honorees will be featured in the CES Innovation Awards Showcase and during CES Unveiled, the premier media preview event taking place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on the evening of January 4.

About HYPER

Celebrating 20 years of enabling creators and innovators to Go Beyond, Hyperspecializes in delivering cutting-edge tech and mobile accessories to creative professionals with its award-winning lineup of power, connectivity, mobility, and desktop solutions. Learn more at hypershop.com and follow us on Instagram, TikTok, X, and LinkedIn.

About CES

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2026 takes place Jan. 6-9, 2026, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators from startups to global brands helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CES.tech. Follow us @CTAtech. The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will display their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2026.

Prices, dates, features, and specifications are subject to change without notice. ©2025 Hyper. Hyper, HyperDrive, and HyperSpace are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the US and certain other countries. Hydra is a registered trademark of Peratech Holdco Limited. Adobe Premiere Pro, Illustrator and Photoshop are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. Microsoft, Windows, and Microsoft Office are registered trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. Figma is a registered trademark of Figma, Inc. macOS is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251105297377/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Rachel Neppes Head of PR

714-575-7432