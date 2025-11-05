FRP Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH), a full-service real estate investment and development company with four distinct business segments including Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial Development, and Mining and Royalty Lands, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Third Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments
51% decrease in Net Income ($0.7 million vs $1.4 million) due largely to expenses related to the Altman Logistics platform acquisition ($1.3 million) partially offset by higher mining royalties and improved results in Equity in Loss of Joint Ventures (excluding the Altman acquisition expenses, adjusted Net Income was up $0.3 million).
16% decrease in pro rata NOI ($9.5 million vs $11.3 million) primarily due to a non-recurring $1.9 million minimum royalty payment in last year's third quarter. This one-time, catch-up payment applied to the prior twenty-four months when the tenant failed to meet a production requirement contained in the lease. The revenue from this payment was straight-lined over the life of the lease. Excluding the $1.9 million payment in last year, adjusted pro rata NOI was up $0.1 million this quarter versus last year's same quarter.
3% decrease in the Multifamily segment's pro rata NOI primarily due to lower NOI at the Maren from higher uncollectable revenue along with higher operating costs and property taxes.
25% decrease in Industrial and Commercial segment NOI primarily due to vacancies from an eviction of one tenant and lease expirations.
26% decrease in Mining Royalty Lands segment NOI from the aforementioned $1.9 million minimum royalty payment in the third quarter of 2024. Excluding the $1.9 million payment in last year, adjusted pro rata NOI was up $0.5 million or 16% this quarter versus last year's same quarter.
Entered into a joint venture agreement with Strategic Real Estate Partners ("SREP"), a private real estate development firm which specializes in industrial real estate development, to develop 377,892 square feet in two warehouses in Lake County, Florida near Orlando, with options for investment in additional industrial warehouses on adjacent properties in the future.
Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on October 21, 2025, the Company acquired the business operations and development pipeline of Altman Logistics Property, LLC, including two projects already majority-owned by FRP Holdings as well as minority interests in a portfolio of institutional grade assets under development.
Executive Summary and Analysis
Results for the first nine months were in line with the expectations we outlined earlier this year. Net income is down for this calendar year primarily due to legal expenses associated with our recently announced acquisition of Altman Logistics. On an NOI basis, year-to-date results trailed our 2024 performance primarily due to the one-time $1.9 million catch-up payment received in the third quarter of last year.
Looking forward to next quarter and beyond, we are focused on laying the foundation for long-term earnings and NOI growth. Leasing and occupying the industrial and commercial vacancies accumulated over the past year will be key drivers of both these metrics. Over the next five years, though, our most significant growth will come from executing on projects within our development pipeline. This includes advancing development entitlements in Maryland to ensure these projects are shovel-ready in 2026, continuing to deliver on our active developments in Florida and South Carolina, and filling the newly developed spaces with tenants.
Essential to any discussion of future growth for the Company is our acquisition of Altman Logistics, which closed subsequent to the end of the quarter. Altman was the Company's partner on our first two industrial joint venture in Florida. This transaction is an important step toward scaling the Company and expanding beyond our traditional in-house development footprint into key growth markets, especially Florida and New Jersey. The additional cashflows generated from the future sale of our minority interests acquired in the Altman transaction will help fuel our newly expanded development platform. This combination will be the driver for the Company's next decade of growth.
Comparative Results of Operations for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
Consolidated Results
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2025
2024
Change
%
Revenues:
Lease revenue
$
7,086
7,434
$
(348
)
-4.7
%
Mining royalty and rents
3,689
3,199
490
15.3
%
Total revenues
10,775
10,633
142
1.3
%
Cost of operations:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
2,825
2,551
274
10.7
%
Operating expenses
3,304
1,860
1,444
77.6
%
Property taxes
955
850
105
12.4
%
General and administrative
2,328
2,289
39
1.7
%
Total cost of operations
9,412
7,550
1,862
24.7
%
Total operating profit
1,363
3,083
(1,720
)
-55.8
%
Net investment income
2,369
2,304
65
2.8
%
Interest expense
(739
)
(742
)
3
-.4
%
Equity in loss of joint ventures
(2,225
)
(2,839
)
614
-21.6
%
Income before income taxes
768
1,806
(1,038
)
-57.5
%
Provision for income taxes
203
427
(224
)
-52.5
%
Net income
565
1,379
(814
)
-59.0
%
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
(97
)
18
(115
)
-638.9
%
Net income attributable to the Company
$
662
1,361
$
(699
)
-51.4
%
Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $662,000 or $.03 per share versus $1,361,000 or $.07 per share in the same period last year. Excluding the Altman acquisition expenses, adjusted Net Income was up $281,000 . Pro rata NOI for the third quarter of 2025 was $9,523,000 versus $11,272,000 in the same period last year. Excluding the $1.9 million payment in last year, adjusted pro rata NOI was up $104,000 this quarter versus last year's same quarter. The third quarter of 2025 was impacted by the following items:
Operating profit decreased $1,720,000 primarily due to $1,281,000 of expenses related to the Altman Logistics platform acquisition. The pro rata operating profit of the Multifamily segment increased however the consolidated portion of the Multifamily segment (Dock/Maren) decreased $404,000 due to uncollectable revenue and higher operating expenses and property taxes. The Industrial and Commercial segment operating profit declined $501,000 due to $207,000 higher depreciation from completion of our new Chelsea warehouse along with lower occupancy due to a tenant default and non-renewing leases. Mining Royalty Land's segment operating profit increased $438,000 due to higher royalty tons and revenues less related depletion.
Net investment income increased $65,000 because of higher income from our lending ventures ($465,000) mostly offset by reduced earnings on cash equivalents ($400,000).
Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $614,000 due to improved results of our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at Bryant Street ($255,000) and BC Realty ($401,000) both due to higher revenues and lower variable rate interest expense.
Pro rata NOI decreased $1,749,000 primarily due to the same quarter last year including a catch-up, minimum royalty payment of $1.9 million that applied to the prior twenty-four months as the tenant failed to meet a production requirement contained in the lease. This revenue was straight-lined over the life of the lease. Excluding the $1.9 million payment in last year, adjusted pro rata NOI was up $104,000 this quarter versus last year's same quarter.
Multifamily Segment (Pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)
Three months ended September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
%
2024
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
8,466
100.0
%
8,226
100.0
%
240
2.9
%
Depreciation and amortization
3,347
39.5
%
3,353
40.8
%
(6
)
-.2
%
Operating expenses
2,842
33.6
%
2,841
34.5
%
1
-
%
Property taxes
1,021
12.1
%
865
10.5
%
156
18.0
%
Cost of operations
7,210
85.2
%
7,059
85.8
%
151
2.1
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
1,256
14.8
%
1,167
14.2
%
89
7.6
%
Depreciation and amortization
3,347
3,353
(6
)
Unrealized rents & other
(33
)
202
(235
)
Net operating income
$
4,570
54.0
%
4,722
57.4
%
(152
)
-3.2
%
The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $4,570,000, down $152,000 or 3% compared to $4,722,000 in the same quarter last year. Most of this decrease was from $177,000 lower NOI at the Maren due to increased uncollectable revenue along with higher operating costs and property taxes.
Apartment Building
Units
Pro rata NOI
Q3 2025
Pro rata NOI
Q3 2024
Avg. Occupancy Q3 2025
Avg. Occupancy Q3 2024
Renewal Success Rate
Renewal % increase
Dock 79 Anacostia DC
305
$
938,000
$
964,000
93.8
%
94.0
%
68.1
%
2.8
%
Maren Anacostia DC
264
$
796,000
$
973,000
94.1
%
94.9
%
56.5
%
2.7
%
Riverside Greenville
200
$
213,000
$
243,000
92.0
%
94.0
%
55.6
%
4.9
%
Bryant Street DC
487
$
1,649,000
$
1,537,000
93.4
%
91.5
%
67.2
%
2.7
%
.408 Jackson Greenville
227
$
358,000
$
362,000
92.5
%
94.5
%
59.1
%
3.1
%
Verge Anacostia DC
344
$
616,000
$
643,000
92.0
%
90.1
%
64.8
%
1.9
%
Multifamily Segment
1,827
$
4,570,000
$
4,722,000
93.0
%
92.8
%
Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock 79 & The Maren)
Three months ended September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
%
2024
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
5,556
100.0
%
5,682
100.0
%
(126
)
-2.2
%
Depreciation and amortization
2,002
36.1
%
1,985
35.0
%
17
.9
%
Operating expenses
1,763
31.7
%
1,573
27.7
%
190
12.1
%
Property taxes
636
11.4
%
565
9.9
%
71
12.6
%
Cost of operations
4,401
79.2
%
4,123
72.6
%
278
6.7
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
1,155
20.8
%
1,559
27.4
%
(404
)
-25.9
%
Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures were $5,556,000, a decrease of $126,000 versus $5,682,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $1,155,000, a decrease of $404,000, or 26% versus $1,559,000 in the same period last year primarily due to increased uncollectable revenue along with higher operating costs and property taxes at the Maren.
Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)
Our Multifamily Segment has four unconsolidated joint ventures (Bryant Street, The Verge, Riverside, and .408 Jackson). Riverside was moved from the Development segment to the Multifamily segment in 2022, Bryant Street and .408 Jackson moved as of the beginning of 2024 and The Verge moved effective July 1, 2024, each upon reaching lease up stabilization.
Three months ended September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
%
2024
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
5,440
100.0
%
5,129
100.0
%
311
6.1
%
Depreciation and amortization
2,250
41.4
%
2,265
44.2
%
(15
)
-.7
%
Operating expenses
1,894
34.8
%
1,985
38.7
%
(91
)
-4.6
%
Property taxes
675
12.4
%
557
10.9
%
118
21.2
%
Cost of operations
4,819
88.6
%
4,807
93.7
%
12
.2
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
621
11.4
%
322
6.3
%
299
92.9
%
For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $5,440,000, an increase of $311,000 or 6% compared to $5,129,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $621,000, an increase of $299,000 or 93% versus $322,000 in the same period last year. The increase was due to improved occupancy at The Verge and Bryant Street and higher revenues at .408 Jackson.
Industrial and Commercial Segment
Three months ended September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
%
2024
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
1,229
100.0
%
1,455
100.0
%
(226
)
(15.5
%)
Depreciation and amortization
567
46.2
%
360
24.7
%
207
57.5
%
Operating expenses
224
18.2
%
185
12.7
%
39
21.1
%
Property taxes
97
7.9
%
68
4.7
%
29
42.6
%
Cost of operations
888
72.3
%
613
42.1
%
275
44.9
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
341
27.7
%
842
57.9
%
(501
)
(59.5
%)
Depreciation and amortization
567
360
207
Unrealized revenues
(4
)
7
(11
)
Net operating income
$
904
73.6
%
$
1,209
83.1
%
$
(305
)
(25.2
%)
Shell construction on our 258,279 square foot spec warehouse project in Aberdeen, MD on Chelsea Road was completed effective April 1, 2025 and is in the lease-up phase. We have ten buildings in service at four different locations totaling 773,356 square feet of industrial and 33,708 square feet of office of which 48.6% was leased and occupied at September 30, 2025. Excluding Chelsea these assets were 72.4% leased and occupied during the quarter compared to 95.6% leased and occupied during the same quarter last year primarily due to an eviction for failure to pay rent by one tenant and lease expirations. Total revenues in this segment were $1,229,000, down $226,000 or 16%, over the same period last year. Operating profit before G&A was $341,000, down $501,000 or 60% over the same quarter last year due to $216,000 of depreciation and $40,000 of operating costs at Chelsea along with the lower occupancy. Net operating income in this segment was $904,000, down $305,000 or 25% compared to the same quarter last year.
Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results
Three months ended September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
%
2024
%
Change
%
Mining royalty and rent revenue
$
3,689
100.0
%
3,199
100.0
%
490
15.3
%
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
213
5.8
%
163
5.1
%
50
30.7
%
Operating expenses
17
0.5
%
20
0.6
%
(3
)
-15.0
%
Property taxes
75
2.0
%
70
2.2
%
5
7.1
%
Cost of operations
305
8.3
%
253
7.9
%
52
20.6
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
3,384
91.7
%
2,946
92.1
%
438
14.9
%
Depreciation and amortization
213
163
50
Unrealized revenues
159
1,994
(1,835
)
Net operating income
$
3,756
101.8
%
$
5,103
159.5
%
$
(1,347
)
(26.4
%)
Total revenues in this segment were $3,689,000, an increase of $490,000 or 15% versus $3,199,000 in the same period last year. Royalty tons were up 6.5%. Royalty revenue per ton increased 5% over the same period last year. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $3,384,000, an increase of $438,000 versus $2,946,000 in the same period last year. Net operating income was $3,756,000, down $1,347,000 or 26% compared to the same quarter last year as higher revenues were more than offset by a $1,835,000 decrease in unrealized revenues. The unrealized revenue decrease is due to the same quarter last year including a catch-up, minimum royalty payment of $1.9 million that applied to the prior twenty-four months as the tenant failed to meet a production requirement contained in the lease. This revenue was straight-lined over the life of the lease.
Development Segment Results
Three months ended September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
Change
Lease revenue
$
301
297
4
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
43
43
-
Operating expenses
1,300
82
1,218
Property taxes
147
147
-
Cost of operations
1,490
272
1,218
Operating profit before G&A
$
(1,189
)
25
(1,214
)
With respect to ongoing Development Segment projects:
We are the principal capital source to develop 344 residential lots on 110 acres in Harford County, MD. We have funded $27.5 million of our $31.1 million total commitment. A national homebuilder is under contract to purchase all 222 townhome lots and 122 single family lots. At quarter-end, 180 lots have been sold and $24.8 million has been returned to the company of which $6.1 million was booked as profit to the Company.
We entered into two new joint venture agreements in early 2024 with Altman Logistics. The first joint venture is a 201,420 square-foot warehouse development project in Lakeland, FL, and the second joint venture is a two building 183,215 square-foot warehouse redevelopment project in Broward County, FL. We closed on both construction loans in March, 2025 and construction commenced in the second quarter of 2025. Substantial completion of both projects is expected in the second quarter of 2026.
On May 30, 2025, we secured construction financing for our multifamily joint venture with Woodfield Development, known as Woven. This is our third multifamily project in Greenville, SC. This is an $87.8M project with 214 units and 13,500 square feet of ground floor retail that is eligible to receive South Carolina Textile Rehabilitation Credits upon substantial completion and received Special Source Credits equal to 50% of the real estate taxes for a period of 20 years. The project broke ground during the 3rd quarter and substantial completion of the project is expected in late 2027.
On July 23,2025, we entered into a joint venture agreement with Strategic Real Estate Partners ("SREP"), a private real estate development firm which specializes in industrial real estate development, to develop 377,892 square feet in two warehouses in Lake County, Florida near Orlando, with options for investment in additional industrial warehouses on adjacent properties in the future. Substantial completion of the first warehouse is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026,
On September 12, 2025, we secured construction financing for the first phase (296 multifamily units and 28,745 square feet of retail) of our Estero joint venture with Woodfield Development, located between Naples and Ft. Myers. Substantial completion is expected late 2027.
Nine Month Highlights
37% decrease in Net Income ($3.0 million vs $4.7 million) due to $2 million of expenses related to acquiring the Altman Logistics platform. Excluding the $2 million of Altman acquisition expenses, adjusted Net income was down $0.2 million.
1.6% decrease in pro rata NOI ($28.6 million vs $29.0 million). Excluding the $1.9 million payment in last year, adjusted pro rata NOI was up $1.4 million this year.
Multifamily segment's pro rata NOI was up slightly as improved results at Bryant Street, .408 Jackon and The Verge were mostly offset by uncollectable revenue along with higher operating costs and property taxes at the Maren.
9% decrease in Industrial and Commercial revenue and 14% decrease in that segment's NOI
1.7% decrease in the Mining Royalty Lands' Segment's NOI. Excluding the $1.9 million paynent in last year, adjusted pro rata NOI in this segment was up $1.7 million or 18%.
Comparative Results of Operations for the Nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
Consolidated Results
(dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2024
Change
%
Revenues:
Lease revenue
$
21,399
21,850
$
(451
)
-2.1
%
Mining royalty and rents
10,532
9,393
1,139
12.1
%
Total revenues
31,931
31,243
688
2.2
%
Cost of operations:
Depreciation/depletion/amortization
8,158
7,629
529
6.9
%
Operating expenses
7,743
5,429
2,314
42.6
%
Property taxes
2,895
2,517
378
15.0
%
General and administrative
7,790
6,883
907
13.2
%
Total cost of operations
26,586
22,458
4,128
18.4
%
Total operating profit
5,345
8,785
(3,440
)
-39.2
%
Net investment income
7,278
8,795
(1,517
)
-17.2
%
Interest expense
(2,258
)
(2,482
)
224
-9.0
%
Equity in loss of joint ventures
(6,635
)
(8,582
)
1,947
-22.7
%
Income before income taxes
3,730
6,516
(2,786
)
-42.8
%
Provision for income taxes
907
1,743
(836
)
-48.0
%
Net income
2,823
4,773
(1,950
)
-40.9
%
Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
(127
)
67
(194
)
-289.6
%
Net income attributable to the Company
$
2,950
$
4,706
$
(1,756
)
-37.3
%
Net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $2,950,000 or $.16 per share versus $4,706,000 or $.25 per share in the same period last year. Excluding the $2 million of Altman acquisition expenses, adjusted Net Income was down $231,000. Pro rata NOI for the first nine months of 2025 was $28,575,000 versus $29,036,000 in the same period last year. Excluding the $1.9 million payment in last year, adjusted pro rata NOI was up $1.4 million this year. The first nine months of 2025 were impacted by the following items:
Operating profit decreased $3,440,000 primarily due to $1,993,000 of expenses related to the Altman Logistics platform acquisition and higher General and administrative expense ($907,000). General and administrative expense increased primarily due to overlapping compensation as a result of the implementation of our executive succession and transition plan that commenced in June, 2024. Industrial and commercial segment operating profit declined $1,057,000 because of a $446,000 increase in depreciation expense from completion of our new Chelsea warehouse, as well as lower occupancy due to a tenant default and non-renewing leases. Mining Royalty Land's segment operating profit increased $1,034,000 due to higher royalty revenues and the prior year's overpayment deduction of $566,000.
Net investment income decreased $1,517,000 from reduced earnings on cash equivalents ($1,303,000) and reduced income from our lending ventures ($214,000) primarily due to fewer residential lot sales.
Interest expense decreased $224,000 compared to the same period last year as we capitalized $215,000 more interest. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.
Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $1,947,000 because of improved results at our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($517,000) due to lower rent concessions, improved occupancy and lower interest expense, and also at Bryant Street ($911,000) and BC Realty ($623,000) because of higher revenues and lower variable rate interest expense.
Multifamily Segment (Pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)
For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for The Verge from prior periods (when this project was still in our Development segment).
Nine months ended September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
%
2024
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
25,238
100.0
%
24,222
100.0
%
1,016
4.2
%
Depreciation and amortization
10,020
39.7
%
10,042
41.5
%
(22
)
-.2
%
Operating expenses
8,158
32.3
%
7,913
32.7
%
245
3.1
%
Property taxes
2,999
11.9
%
2,666
11.0
%
333
12.5
%
Cost of operations
21,177
83.9
%
20,621
85.1
%
556
2.7
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
4,061
16.1
%
3,601
14.9
%
460
12.8
%
Depreciation and amortization
10,020
10,042
(22
)
Unrealized rents & other
(144
)
248
(392
)
Net operating income
$
13,937
55.2
%
13,891
57.3
%
46
.3
%
The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $13,937,000, up $46,000 compared to $13,891,000 in the same period last year. The NOI increase was primarily due to improved results at Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge mostly offset by underperformance at Maren due to increased uncollectable revenue along with higher operating costs and property taxes.
Apartment Building
Units
Pro rata NOI
YTD 2025
Pro rata NOI
YTD 2024
Avg. Occupancy YTD 2025
Avg. Occupancy YTD 2024
Renewal Success Rate YTD 2025
Renewal % increase YTD 2025
Dock 79 Anacostia DC
305
$
2,838,000
$
2,842,000
95.0
%
94.1
%
69.3
%
3.8
%
Maren Anacostia DC
264
$
2,541,000
$
2,820,000
93.8
%
94.5
%
55.1
%
3.9
%
Riverside Greenville
200
$
650,000
$
682,000
92.6
%
93.6
%
56.3
%
4.9
%
Bryant Street DC
487
$
4,730,000
$
4,588,000
93.5
%
91.9
%
58.8
%
2.4
%
.408 Jackson Greenville
227
$
1,076,000
$
1,000,000
94.9
%
94.6
%
59.0
%
4.0
%
Verge Anacostia DC
344
$
2,102,000
$
1,959,000
92.9
%
89.7
%
67.6
%
2.5
%
Multifamily Segment
1,827
$
13,937,000
$
13,891,000
93.7
%
92.7
%
Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock 79 and The Maren)
Nine months ended September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
%
2024
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
16,547
100.0
%
16,592
100.0
%
(45
)
-.3
%
Depreciation and amortization
5,932
35.8
%
5,947
35.9
%
(15
)
-.3
%
Operating expenses
4,875
29.5
%
4,553
27.4
%
322
7.1
%
Property taxes
1,919
11.6
%
1,665
10.0
%
254
15.3
%
Cost of operations
12,726
76.9
%
12,165
73.3
%
561
4.6
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
3,821
23.1
%
4,427
26.7
%
(606
)
-13.7
%
Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures were $16,547,000, an increase of $45,000 versus $16,592,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $3,821,000, a decrease of $606,000, or 14% versus $4,427,000 in the same period last year primarily due to higher operating expenses ($322,000) and property taxes ($254,000).
Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)
Our Multifamily Segment has four unconsolidated joint ventures (Bryant Street, The Verge, Riverside, and .408 Jackson). Riverside was moved from the Development segment to the Multifamily segment in 2022, Bryant Street and .408 Jackson moved as of the beginning of 2024 and The Verge moved effective July 1, 2024, each upon reaching lease up stabilization.
Nine months ended September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
%
2024
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
16,225
100.0
%
15,180
100.0
%
1,045
6.9
%
Depreciation and amortization
6,768
41.7
%
6,783
44.7
%
(15
)
-.2
%
Operating expenses
5,560
34.3
%
5,437
35.8
%
123
2.3
%
Property taxes
1,954
12.0
%
1,761
11.6
%
193
11.0
%
Cost of operations
14,282
88.0
%
13,981
92.1
%
301
2.2
%
Operating profit
$
1,943
12.0
%
1,199
7.9
%
744
62.1
%
For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $16,225,000, an increase of $1,045,000 or 7% compared to $15,180,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $1,943,000, an increase of $744,000, or 62% versus $1,199,000 in the same period last year. The increase was due to lease up at The Verge and higher revenues at Bryant Street and .408 Jackson.
Industrial and Commercial Segment
Nine months ended September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
%
2024
%
Change
%
Lease revenue
$
3,950
100.0
%
4,353
100.0
%
(403
)
(9.3
%)
Depreciation and amortization
1,529
38.7
%
1,083
24.8
%
446
41.2
%
Operating expenses
687
17.4
%
591
13.6
%
96
16.2
%
Property taxes
307
7.8
%
195
4.5
%
112
57.4
%
Cost of operations
2,523
63.9
%
1,869
42.9
%
654
35.0
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
1,427
36.1
%
2,484
57.1
%
(1,057
)
(42.6
%)
Depreciation and amortization
1,529
1,083
446
Unrealized revenues
97
(12
)
109
Net operating income
$
3,053
77.3
%
$
3,555
81.7
%
$
(502
)
(14.1
%)
Total revenues in this segment were $3,950,000, down $403,000 or 9%, over the same period last year. Operating profit before G&A was $1,427,000, down $1,057,000 or 43% from $2,484,000 in the same period last year due to $432,000 of depreciation and $70,000 of operating costs at our spec Chelsea warehouse placed in service in April, a write-off of $118,000 unrealized rent receivable and $34,000 deferred leasing commission related to a tenant that defaulted, and the related lower occupancy. Net operating income in this segment was $3,053,000, down $502,000 or 14% compared to the same period last year.
Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results
Nine months ended September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
%
2024
%
Change
%
Mining royalty and rent revenue
$
10,532
100.0
%
9,393
100.0
%
1,139
12.1
%
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
568
5.4
%
471
5.0
%
97
20.6
%
Operating expenses
49
0.5
%
53
0.6
%
(4
)
-7.5
Property taxes
226
2.1
%
214
2.3
%
12
5.6
%
Cost of operations
843
8.0
%
738
7.9
%
105
14.2
%
Operating profit before G&A
$
9,689
92.0
%
8,655
92.1
%
1,034
11.9
%
Depreciation and amortization
568
471
97
Unrealized revenues
448
1,765
(1,317
)
Net operating income
$
10,705
101.6
%
$
10,891
115.9
%
$
(186
)
(1.7
%)
Total revenues in this segment were $10,532,000, an increase of $1,139,000 or 12% versus $9,393,000 in the same period last year. Royalty revenues in the prior year were impacted by the deduction of royalties to resolve an $842,000 overpayment which we referenced previously. Through the nine months of last year, the tenant withheld $619,000 in royalties otherwise due to the Company. Royalty tons were down 5% primarily due to a decrease at one location that had one-time project specific rail shipments in the prior year. The revenue reduction from the decreased volume was more than offset by increased royalties per ton (up 10.6% excluding the prior year payment deduction) along with the overpayment reduction in the prior year. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $9,689,000, an increase of $1,034,000 versus $8,655,000 in the same period last year. Net operating income in this segment was $10,705,000, down $186,000 or 2% compared to the same period last year as higher revenues were more than offset by a $1,317,000 decrease in unrealized revenues (see discussion in the Mining segment's quarterly analysis.
Development Segment Results
Nine months ended September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
Change
Lease revenue
$
902
905
(3
)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
129
128
1
Operating expenses
2,132
232
1,900
Property taxes
443
443
-
Cost of operations
2,704
803
1,901
Operating profit before G&A
$
(1,802
)
102
(1,904
)
FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
Assets:
September 30
December 31
Real estate investments at cost:
Land
$
180,121
168,943
Buildings and improvements
308,807
283,421
Projects under construction
29,548
32,770
Total investments in properties
518,476
485,134
Less accumulated depreciation and depletion
85,746
77,695
Net investments in properties
432,730
407,439
Real estate held for investment, at cost
12,484
11,722
Investments in joint ventures
143,298
153,899
Net real estate investments
588,512
573,060
Cash and cash equivalents
134,853
148,620
Cash held in escrow
966
1,315
Accounts receivable, net
1,560
1,352
Federal and state income taxes receivable
961
-
Unrealized rents
1,262
1,380
Deferred costs
2,509
2,136
Other assets
637
622
Total assets
$
731,260
728,485
Liabilities:
Secured notes payable
$
185,338
178,853
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
9,365
6,026
Other liabilities
1,487
1,487
Federal and state income taxes payable
-
611
Deferred revenue
2,973
2,437
Deferred income taxes
67,655
67,688
Deferred compensation
1,508
1,465
Tenant security deposits
738
805
Total liabilities
269,064
259,372
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Common stock, $.10 par value
25,000,000 shares authorized,
19,109,234 and 19,046,894 shares issued
and outstanding, respectively
1,911
1,905
Capital in excess of par value
70,558
68,876
Retained earnings
355,217
352,267
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
32
55
Total shareholders' equity
427,718
423,103
Noncontrolling interests
34,478
46,010
Total equity
462,196
469,113
Total liabilities and equity
$
731,260
728,485
Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We provide Pro rata net operating income (NOI) because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships, when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. In this quarter, we provided an adjusted Net Income to adjust for the impact of one-time expenses of the Altman Logistics acquisition, which is a material business combination unlike our historical real estate acquisitions or joint ventures where expenses are capitalized. We also provided adjusted net operating income to adjust for the impact of the one-time material royalty payment in the third quarter of 2024 to better depict the comparable results in both the quarter and year to date. Management believes these adjustments provide a more accurate comparison of our on-going business operations and results over time due to the non-recurring, material and unusual nature of these two specific items. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures. For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for The Verge in the Multifamily segment for all periods shown.
Pro rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation
Nine months ending9/30/25 (in thousands)
Industrial and
Commercial
Segment
Development
Segment
Multifamily
Segment
Mining
Royalties
Segment
Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses
FRP
Holdings
Totals
Net income (loss)
$
1,092
948
(3,940
)
7,385
(2,662
)
2,823
Income tax allocation
335
291
(1,221
)
2,269
(767
)
907
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,427
1,239
(5,161
)
9,654
(3,429
)
3,730
Less:
Unrealized rents
-
-
-
-
Interest income
2,782
10
4,486
7,278
Plus:
Unrealized rents
97
-
20
448
-
565
Professional fees
1,975
114
2,089
Equity in loss of joint ventures
-
(259
)
6,859
35
6,635
Interest expense
-
-
2,133
-
125
2,258
Depreciation/amortization
1,529
129
5,932
568
8,158
General and administrative
-
-
-
-
7,790
7,790
Net operating income (loss)
3,053
302
9,887
10,705
-
23,947
NOI of noncontrolling interest
(4,508
)
(4,508
)
Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures
578
8,558
9,136
Pro rata net operating income
$
3,053
880
13,937
10,705
-
28,575
Pro rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation
Nine months ended 09/30/24 (in thousands)
Industrial and
Commercial
Segment
Development
Segment
Multifamily
Segment
Mining
Royalties
Segment
Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses
FRP
Holdings
Totals
Net income (loss)
$
1,222
(2,498
)
(3,951
)
5,884
4,116
4,773
Income tax allocation
376
(767
)
(1,224
)
1,808
1,550
1,743
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,598
(3,265
)
(5,175
)
7,692
5,666
6,516
Less:
Unrealized rents
12
-
-
-
-
12
Interest income
2,995
5,800
8,795
Plus:
Unrealized rents
-
-
-
1,765
-
1,765
Professional fees
-
-
15
-
-
15
Equity in loss of joint ventures
-
2,081
6,466
35
-
8,582
Interest expense
-
-
2,348
-
134
2,482
Depreciation/amortization
1,083
128
5,947
471
-
7,629
General and administrative
886
4,281
788
928
-
6,883
Net operating income (loss)
3,555
230
10,389
10,891
-
25,065
NOI of noncontrolling interest
-
-
(4,727
)
-
-
(4,727
)
Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures
-
469
8,229
-
-
8,698
Pro rata net operating income
$
3,555
699
13,891
10,891
-
29,036
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30
SEPTEMBER 30
2025
2024
2025
2024
Reconciliation of net Income to adjusted net income:
Net income attributable to the Company
$
662
$
1,361
$
2,950
$
4,706
Adjustments related to Altman acquisition expenses:
Operating expenses
1,263
-
1,975
-
General and administrative
18
-
18
-
Total adjustments to net income before income taxes
1,281
-
1,993
-
Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustment
(301
)
-
(468
)
-
Adjusted net income attributable to the Company
$
1,642
$
1,361
$
4,475
$
4,706
Reconciliation of NOI to adjusted NOI:
Pro rata net operating income
$
9,523
$
11,272
$
28,575
$
29,036
Minimum royalty payment applicable to prior 24 months
-
(1,853
)
-
(1,853
)
Adjusted pro rata net operating income
$
9,523
$
9,419
$
28,575
$
27,183
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-800-343-4849 (passcode 83364) within the United States. International callers may dial 1-203-518-9848 (passcode 83364). Audio replay will be available until November 20, 2025 by dialing 1-800-839-2389 within the United States. International callers may dial 1-402-220-7204. No passcode needed. An audio replay will also be available on the Company's website under investors, financials, quarterly results (https://investors.frpdev.com/quarterly-reports) following the call.
Additional Information
Our investor relations website is https://investors.frpdev.com and we encourage investors to use it as a way of easily finding information about us. We promptly make available on this website, free of charge, the reports that we file or furnish with the SEC, press releases, quarterly earnings presentations, investor presentations, and corporate governance information, which may contain material information about us, and you may subscribe to Email Alerts to be notified of new information posted to this site.
Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the MidAtlantic and Florida; multifamily demand in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as the impact of tariffs on our industrial tenants and construction costs; well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, and (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.
Contact: Matthew C. McNulty
Chief Financial Officer
904/858-9100
SOURCE: FRP Holdings, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/frp-holdings-inc.-reports-fiscal-2025-third-quarter-results-1097433