Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz explodiert um 20% nach Mega-Deal mit NASDAQ-Werberiesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GDT | ISIN: US30292L1070 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.11.25 | 21:59
24,000 US-Dollar
+3,09 % +0,720
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.11.2025 23:02 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FRP Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH), a full-service real estate investment and development company with four distinct business segments including Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial Development, and Mining and Royalty Lands, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

  • 51% decrease in Net Income ($0.7 million vs $1.4 million) due largely to expenses related to the Altman Logistics platform acquisition ($1.3 million) partially offset by higher mining royalties and improved results in Equity in Loss of Joint Ventures (excluding the Altman acquisition expenses, adjusted Net Income was up $0.3 million).

  • 16% decrease in pro rata NOI ($9.5 million vs $11.3 million) primarily due to a non-recurring $1.9 million minimum royalty payment in last year's third quarter. This one-time, catch-up payment applied to the prior twenty-four months when the tenant failed to meet a production requirement contained in the lease. The revenue from this payment was straight-lined over the life of the lease. Excluding the $1.9 million payment in last year, adjusted pro rata NOI was up $0.1 million this quarter versus last year's same quarter.

  • 3% decrease in the Multifamily segment's pro rata NOI primarily due to lower NOI at the Maren from higher uncollectable revenue along with higher operating costs and property taxes.

  • 25% decrease in Industrial and Commercial segment NOI primarily due to vacancies from an eviction of one tenant and lease expirations.

  • 26% decrease in Mining Royalty Lands segment NOI from the aforementioned $1.9 million minimum royalty payment in the third quarter of 2024. Excluding the $1.9 million payment in last year, adjusted pro rata NOI was up $0.5 million or 16% this quarter versus last year's same quarter.

  • Entered into a joint venture agreement with Strategic Real Estate Partners ("SREP"), a private real estate development firm which specializes in industrial real estate development, to develop 377,892 square feet in two warehouses in Lake County, Florida near Orlando, with options for investment in additional industrial warehouses on adjacent properties in the future.

  • Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on October 21, 2025, the Company acquired the business operations and development pipeline of Altman Logistics Property, LLC, including two projects already majority-owned by FRP Holdings as well as minority interests in a portfolio of institutional grade assets under development.

Executive Summary and Analysis

Results for the first nine months were in line with the expectations we outlined earlier this year. Net income is down for this calendar year primarily due to legal expenses associated with our recently announced acquisition of Altman Logistics. On an NOI basis, year-to-date results trailed our 2024 performance primarily due to the one-time $1.9 million catch-up payment received in the third quarter of last year.

Looking forward to next quarter and beyond, we are focused on laying the foundation for long-term earnings and NOI growth. Leasing and occupying the industrial and commercial vacancies accumulated over the past year will be key drivers of both these metrics. Over the next five years, though, our most significant growth will come from executing on projects within our development pipeline. This includes advancing development entitlements in Maryland to ensure these projects are shovel-ready in 2026, continuing to deliver on our active developments in Florida and South Carolina, and filling the newly developed spaces with tenants.

Essential to any discussion of future growth for the Company is our acquisition of Altman Logistics, which closed subsequent to the end of the quarter. Altman was the Company's partner on our first two industrial joint venture in Florida. This transaction is an important step toward scaling the Company and expanding beyond our traditional in-house development footprint into key growth markets, especially Florida and New Jersey. The additional cashflows generated from the future sale of our minority interests acquired in the Altman transaction will help fuel our newly expanded development platform. This combination will be the driver for the Company's next decade of growth.

Comparative Results of Operations for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

Consolidated Results

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Change

%

Revenues:

Lease revenue

$

7,086

7,434

$

(348

)

-4.7

%

Mining royalty and rents

3,689

3,199

490

15.3

%

Total revenues

10,775

10,633

142

1.3

%

Cost of operations:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

2,825

2,551

274

10.7

%

Operating expenses

3,304

1,860

1,444

77.6

%

Property taxes

955

850

105

12.4

%

General and administrative

2,328

2,289

39

1.7

%

Total cost of operations

9,412

7,550

1,862

24.7

%

Total operating profit

1,363

3,083

(1,720

)

-55.8

%

Net investment income

2,369

2,304

65

2.8

%

Interest expense

(739

)

(742

)

3

-.4

%

Equity in loss of joint ventures

(2,225

)

(2,839

)

614

-21.6

%

Income before income taxes

768

1,806

(1,038

)

-57.5

%

Provision for income taxes

203

427

(224

)

-52.5

%

Net income

565

1,379

(814

)

-59.0

%

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(97

)

18

(115

)

-638.9

%

Net income attributable to the Company

$

662

1,361

$

(699

)

-51.4

%

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $662,000 or $.03 per share versus $1,361,000 or $.07 per share in the same period last year. Excluding the Altman acquisition expenses, adjusted Net Income was up $281,000 . Pro rata NOI for the third quarter of 2025 was $9,523,000 versus $11,272,000 in the same period last year. Excluding the $1.9 million payment in last year, adjusted pro rata NOI was up $104,000 this quarter versus last year's same quarter. The third quarter of 2025 was impacted by the following items:

  • Operating profit decreased $1,720,000 primarily due to $1,281,000 of expenses related to the Altman Logistics platform acquisition. The pro rata operating profit of the Multifamily segment increased however the consolidated portion of the Multifamily segment (Dock/Maren) decreased $404,000 due to uncollectable revenue and higher operating expenses and property taxes. The Industrial and Commercial segment operating profit declined $501,000 due to $207,000 higher depreciation from completion of our new Chelsea warehouse along with lower occupancy due to a tenant default and non-renewing leases. Mining Royalty Land's segment operating profit increased $438,000 due to higher royalty tons and revenues less related depletion.

  • Net investment income increased $65,000 because of higher income from our lending ventures ($465,000) mostly offset by reduced earnings on cash equivalents ($400,000).

  • Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $614,000 due to improved results of our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at Bryant Street ($255,000) and BC Realty ($401,000) both due to higher revenues and lower variable rate interest expense.

  • Pro rata NOI decreased $1,749,000 primarily due to the same quarter last year including a catch-up, minimum royalty payment of $1.9 million that applied to the prior twenty-four months as the tenant failed to meet a production requirement contained in the lease. This revenue was straight-lined over the life of the lease. Excluding the $1.9 million payment in last year, adjusted pro rata NOI was up $104,000 this quarter versus last year's same quarter.

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)

Three months ended September 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

%

2024

%

Change

%

Lease revenue

$

8,466

100.0

%

8,226

100.0

%

240

2.9

%

Depreciation and amortization

3,347

39.5

%

3,353

40.8

%

(6

)

-.2

%

Operating expenses

2,842

33.6

%

2,841

34.5

%

1

-

%

Property taxes

1,021

12.1

%

865

10.5

%

156

18.0

%

Cost of operations

7,210

85.2

%

7,059

85.8

%

151

2.1

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

1,256

14.8

%

1,167

14.2

%

89

7.6

%

Depreciation and amortization

3,347

3,353

(6

)

Unrealized rents & other

(33

)

202

(235

)

Net operating income

$

4,570

54.0

%

4,722

57.4

%

(152

)

-3.2

%

The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $4,570,000, down $152,000 or 3% compared to $4,722,000 in the same quarter last year. Most of this decrease was from $177,000 lower NOI at the Maren due to increased uncollectable revenue along with higher operating costs and property taxes.

Apartment Building

Units

Pro rata NOI
Q3 2025

Pro rata NOI
Q3 2024

Avg. Occupancy Q3 2025

Avg. Occupancy Q3 2024

Renewal Success Rate
Q3 2025

Renewal % increase
Q3 2025

Dock 79 Anacostia DC

305

$

938,000

$

964,000

93.8

%

94.0

%

68.1

%

2.8

%

Maren Anacostia DC

264

$

796,000

$

973,000

94.1

%

94.9

%

56.5

%

2.7

%

Riverside Greenville

200

$

213,000

$

243,000

92.0

%

94.0

%

55.6

%

4.9

%

Bryant Street DC

487

$

1,649,000

$

1,537,000

93.4

%

91.5

%

67.2

%

2.7

%

.408 Jackson Greenville

227

$

358,000

$

362,000

92.5

%

94.5

%

59.1

%

3.1

%

Verge Anacostia DC

344

$

616,000

$

643,000

92.0

%

90.1

%

64.8

%

1.9

%

Multifamily Segment

1,827

$

4,570,000

$

4,722,000

93.0

%

92.8

%

Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock 79 & The Maren)

Three months ended September 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

%

2024

%

Change

%

Lease revenue

$

5,556

100.0

%

5,682

100.0

%

(126

)

-2.2

%

Depreciation and amortization

2,002

36.1

%

1,985

35.0

%

17

.9

%

Operating expenses

1,763

31.7

%

1,573

27.7

%

190

12.1

%

Property taxes

636

11.4

%

565

9.9

%

71

12.6

%

Cost of operations

4,401

79.2

%

4,123

72.6

%

278

6.7

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

1,155

20.8

%

1,559

27.4

%

(404

)

-25.9

%

Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures were $5,556,000, a decrease of $126,000 versus $5,682,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $1,155,000, a decrease of $404,000, or 26% versus $1,559,000 in the same period last year primarily due to increased uncollectable revenue along with higher operating costs and property taxes at the Maren.

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)

Our Multifamily Segment has four unconsolidated joint ventures (Bryant Street, The Verge, Riverside, and .408 Jackson). Riverside was moved from the Development segment to the Multifamily segment in 2022, Bryant Street and .408 Jackson moved as of the beginning of 2024 and The Verge moved effective July 1, 2024, each upon reaching lease up stabilization.

Three months ended September 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

%

2024

%

Change

%

Lease revenue

$

5,440

100.0

%

5,129

100.0

%

311

6.1

%

Depreciation and amortization

2,250

41.4

%

2,265

44.2

%

(15

)

-.7

%

Operating expenses

1,894

34.8

%

1,985

38.7

%

(91

)

-4.6

%

Property taxes

675

12.4

%

557

10.9

%

118

21.2

%

Cost of operations

4,819

88.6

%

4,807

93.7

%

12

.2

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

621

11.4

%

322

6.3

%

299

92.9

%

For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $5,440,000, an increase of $311,000 or 6% compared to $5,129,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $621,000, an increase of $299,000 or 93% versus $322,000 in the same period last year. The increase was due to improved occupancy at The Verge and Bryant Street and higher revenues at .408 Jackson.

Industrial and Commercial Segment

Three months ended September 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

%

2024

%

Change

%

Lease revenue

$

1,229

100.0

%

1,455

100.0

%

(226

)

(15.5

%)

Depreciation and amortization

567

46.2

%

360

24.7

%

207

57.5

%

Operating expenses

224

18.2

%

185

12.7

%

39

21.1

%

Property taxes

97

7.9

%

68

4.7

%

29

42.6

%

Cost of operations

888

72.3

%

613

42.1

%

275

44.9

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

341

27.7

%

842

57.9

%

(501

)

(59.5

%)

Depreciation and amortization

567

360

207

Unrealized revenues

(4

)

7

(11

)

Net operating income

$

904

73.6

%

$

1,209

83.1

%

$

(305

)

(25.2

%)

Shell construction on our 258,279 square foot spec warehouse project in Aberdeen, MD on Chelsea Road was completed effective April 1, 2025 and is in the lease-up phase. We have ten buildings in service at four different locations totaling 773,356 square feet of industrial and 33,708 square feet of office of which 48.6% was leased and occupied at September 30, 2025. Excluding Chelsea these assets were 72.4% leased and occupied during the quarter compared to 95.6% leased and occupied during the same quarter last year primarily due to an eviction for failure to pay rent by one tenant and lease expirations. Total revenues in this segment were $1,229,000, down $226,000 or 16%, over the same period last year. Operating profit before G&A was $341,000, down $501,000 or 60% over the same quarter last year due to $216,000 of depreciation and $40,000 of operating costs at Chelsea along with the lower occupancy. Net operating income in this segment was $904,000, down $305,000 or 25% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results

Three months ended September 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

%

2024

%

Change

%

Mining royalty and rent revenue

$

3,689

100.0

%

3,199

100.0

%

490

15.3

%

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

213

5.8

%

163

5.1

%

50

30.7

%

Operating expenses

17

0.5

%

20

0.6

%

(3

)

-15.0

%

Property taxes

75

2.0

%

70

2.2

%

5

7.1

%

Cost of operations

305

8.3

%

253

7.9

%

52

20.6

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

3,384

91.7

%

2,946

92.1

%

438

14.9

%

Depreciation and amortization

213

163

50

Unrealized revenues

159

1,994

(1,835

)

Net operating income

$

3,756

101.8

%

$

5,103

159.5

%

$

(1,347

)

(26.4

%)

Total revenues in this segment were $3,689,000, an increase of $490,000 or 15% versus $3,199,000 in the same period last year. Royalty tons were up 6.5%. Royalty revenue per ton increased 5% over the same period last year. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $3,384,000, an increase of $438,000 versus $2,946,000 in the same period last year. Net operating income was $3,756,000, down $1,347,000 or 26% compared to the same quarter last year as higher revenues were more than offset by a $1,835,000 decrease in unrealized revenues. The unrealized revenue decrease is due to the same quarter last year including a catch-up, minimum royalty payment of $1.9 million that applied to the prior twenty-four months as the tenant failed to meet a production requirement contained in the lease. This revenue was straight-lined over the life of the lease.

Development Segment Results

Three months ended September 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

Change

Lease revenue

$

301

297

4

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

43

43

-

Operating expenses

1,300

82

1,218

Property taxes

147

147

-

Cost of operations

1,490

272

1,218

Operating profit before G&A

$

(1,189

)

25

(1,214

)

With respect to ongoing Development Segment projects:

  • We are the principal capital source to develop 344 residential lots on 110 acres in Harford County, MD. We have funded $27.5 million of our $31.1 million total commitment. A national homebuilder is under contract to purchase all 222 townhome lots and 122 single family lots. At quarter-end, 180 lots have been sold and $24.8 million has been returned to the company of which $6.1 million was booked as profit to the Company.

  • We entered into two new joint venture agreements in early 2024 with Altman Logistics. The first joint venture is a 201,420 square-foot warehouse development project in Lakeland, FL, and the second joint venture is a two building 183,215 square-foot warehouse redevelopment project in Broward County, FL. We closed on both construction loans in March, 2025 and construction commenced in the second quarter of 2025. Substantial completion of both projects is expected in the second quarter of 2026.

  • On May 30, 2025, we secured construction financing for our multifamily joint venture with Woodfield Development, known as Woven. This is our third multifamily project in Greenville, SC. This is an $87.8M project with 214 units and 13,500 square feet of ground floor retail that is eligible to receive South Carolina Textile Rehabilitation Credits upon substantial completion and received Special Source Credits equal to 50% of the real estate taxes for a period of 20 years. The project broke ground during the 3rd quarter and substantial completion of the project is expected in late 2027.

  • On July 23,2025, we entered into a joint venture agreement with Strategic Real Estate Partners ("SREP"), a private real estate development firm which specializes in industrial real estate development, to develop 377,892 square feet in two warehouses in Lake County, Florida near Orlando, with options for investment in additional industrial warehouses on adjacent properties in the future. Substantial completion of the first warehouse is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026,

  • On September 12, 2025, we secured construction financing for the first phase (296 multifamily units and 28,745 square feet of retail) of our Estero joint venture with Woodfield Development, located between Naples and Ft. Myers. Substantial completion is expected late 2027.

Nine Month Highlights

  • 37% decrease in Net Income ($3.0 million vs $4.7 million) due to $2 million of expenses related to acquiring the Altman Logistics platform. Excluding the $2 million of Altman acquisition expenses, adjusted Net income was down $0.2 million.

  • 1.6% decrease in pro rata NOI ($28.6 million vs $29.0 million). Excluding the $1.9 million payment in last year, adjusted pro rata NOI was up $1.4 million this year.

  • Multifamily segment's pro rata NOI was up slightly as improved results at Bryant Street, .408 Jackon and The Verge were mostly offset by uncollectable revenue along with higher operating costs and property taxes at the Maren.

  • 9% decrease in Industrial and Commercial revenue and 14% decrease in that segment's NOI

  • 1.7% decrease in the Mining Royalty Lands' Segment's NOI. Excluding the $1.9 million paynent in last year, adjusted pro rata NOI in this segment was up $1.7 million or 18%.

Comparative Results of Operations for the Nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

Consolidated Results

(dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

Change

%

Revenues:

Lease revenue

$

21,399

21,850

$

(451

)

-2.1

%

Mining royalty and rents

10,532

9,393

1,139

12.1

%

Total revenues

31,931

31,243

688

2.2

%

Cost of operations:

Depreciation/depletion/amortization

8,158

7,629

529

6.9

%

Operating expenses

7,743

5,429

2,314

42.6

%

Property taxes

2,895

2,517

378

15.0

%

General and administrative

7,790

6,883

907

13.2

%

Total cost of operations

26,586

22,458

4,128

18.4

%

Total operating profit

5,345

8,785

(3,440

)

-39.2

%

Net investment income

7,278

8,795

(1,517

)

-17.2

%

Interest expense

(2,258

)

(2,482

)

224

-9.0

%

Equity in loss of joint ventures

(6,635

)

(8,582

)

1,947

-22.7

%

Income before income taxes

3,730

6,516

(2,786

)

-42.8

%

Provision for income taxes

907

1,743

(836

)

-48.0

%

Net income

2,823

4,773

(1,950

)

-40.9

%

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(127

)

67

(194

)

-289.6

%

Net income attributable to the Company

$

2,950

$

4,706

$

(1,756

)

-37.3

%

Net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $2,950,000 or $.16 per share versus $4,706,000 or $.25 per share in the same period last year. Excluding the $2 million of Altman acquisition expenses, adjusted Net Income was down $231,000. Pro rata NOI for the first nine months of 2025 was $28,575,000 versus $29,036,000 in the same period last year. Excluding the $1.9 million payment in last year, adjusted pro rata NOI was up $1.4 million this year. The first nine months of 2025 were impacted by the following items:

  • Operating profit decreased $3,440,000 primarily due to $1,993,000 of expenses related to the Altman Logistics platform acquisition and higher General and administrative expense ($907,000). General and administrative expense increased primarily due to overlapping compensation as a result of the implementation of our executive succession and transition plan that commenced in June, 2024. Industrial and commercial segment operating profit declined $1,057,000 because of a $446,000 increase in depreciation expense from completion of our new Chelsea warehouse, as well as lower occupancy due to a tenant default and non-renewing leases. Mining Royalty Land's segment operating profit increased $1,034,000 due to higher royalty revenues and the prior year's overpayment deduction of $566,000.

  • Net investment income decreased $1,517,000 from reduced earnings on cash equivalents ($1,303,000) and reduced income from our lending ventures ($214,000) primarily due to fewer residential lot sales.

  • Interest expense decreased $224,000 compared to the same period last year as we capitalized $215,000 more interest. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.

  • Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $1,947,000 because of improved results at our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($517,000) due to lower rent concessions, improved occupancy and lower interest expense, and also at Bryant Street ($911,000) and BC Realty ($623,000) because of higher revenues and lower variable rate interest expense.

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)

For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for The Verge from prior periods (when this project was still in our Development segment).

Nine months ended September 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

%

2024

%

Change

%

Lease revenue

$

25,238

100.0

%

24,222

100.0

%

1,016

4.2

%

Depreciation and amortization

10,020

39.7

%

10,042

41.5

%

(22

)

-.2

%

Operating expenses

8,158

32.3

%

7,913

32.7

%

245

3.1

%

Property taxes

2,999

11.9

%

2,666

11.0

%

333

12.5

%

Cost of operations

21,177

83.9

%

20,621

85.1

%

556

2.7

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

4,061

16.1

%

3,601

14.9

%

460

12.8

%

Depreciation and amortization

10,020

10,042

(22

)

Unrealized rents & other

(144

)

248

(392

)

Net operating income

$

13,937

55.2

%

13,891

57.3

%

46

.3

%

The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $13,937,000, up $46,000 compared to $13,891,000 in the same period last year. The NOI increase was primarily due to improved results at Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge mostly offset by underperformance at Maren due to increased uncollectable revenue along with higher operating costs and property taxes.

Apartment Building

Units

Pro rata NOI
YTD 2025

Pro rata NOI
YTD 2024

Avg. Occupancy YTD 2025

Avg. Occupancy YTD 2024

Renewal Success Rate YTD 2025

Renewal % increase YTD 2025

Dock 79 Anacostia DC

305

$

2,838,000

$

2,842,000

95.0

%

94.1

%

69.3

%

3.8

%

Maren Anacostia DC

264

$

2,541,000

$

2,820,000

93.8

%

94.5

%

55.1

%

3.9

%

Riverside Greenville

200

$

650,000

$

682,000

92.6

%

93.6

%

56.3

%

4.9

%

Bryant Street DC

487

$

4,730,000

$

4,588,000

93.5

%

91.9

%

58.8

%

2.4

%

.408 Jackson Greenville

227

$

1,076,000

$

1,000,000

94.9

%

94.6

%

59.0

%

4.0

%

Verge Anacostia DC

344

$

2,102,000

$

1,959,000

92.9

%

89.7

%

67.6

%

2.5

%

Multifamily Segment

1,827

$

13,937,000

$

13,891,000

93.7

%

92.7

%

Multifamily Segment (Consolidated - Dock 79 and The Maren)

Nine months ended September 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

%

2024

%

Change

%

Lease revenue

$

16,547

100.0

%

16,592

100.0

%

(45

)

-.3

%

Depreciation and amortization

5,932

35.8

%

5,947

35.9

%

(15

)

-.3

%

Operating expenses

4,875

29.5

%

4,553

27.4

%

322

7.1

%

Property taxes

1,919

11.6

%

1,665

10.0

%

254

15.3

%

Cost of operations

12,726

76.9

%

12,165

73.3

%

561

4.6

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

3,821

23.1

%

4,427

26.7

%

(606

)

-13.7

%

Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures were $16,547,000, an increase of $45,000 versus $16,592,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $3,821,000, a decrease of $606,000, or 14% versus $4,427,000 in the same period last year primarily due to higher operating expenses ($322,000) and property taxes ($254,000).

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)

Our Multifamily Segment has four unconsolidated joint ventures (Bryant Street, The Verge, Riverside, and .408 Jackson). Riverside was moved from the Development segment to the Multifamily segment in 2022, Bryant Street and .408 Jackson moved as of the beginning of 2024 and The Verge moved effective July 1, 2024, each upon reaching lease up stabilization.

Nine months ended September 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

%

2024

%

Change

%

Lease revenue

$

16,225

100.0

%

15,180

100.0

%

1,045

6.9

%

Depreciation and amortization

6,768

41.7

%

6,783

44.7

%

(15

)

-.2

%

Operating expenses

5,560

34.3

%

5,437

35.8

%

123

2.3

%

Property taxes

1,954

12.0

%

1,761

11.6

%

193

11.0

%

Cost of operations

14,282

88.0

%

13,981

92.1

%

301

2.2

%

Operating profit

$

1,943

12.0

%

1,199

7.9

%

744

62.1

%

For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $16,225,000, an increase of $1,045,000 or 7% compared to $15,180,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $1,943,000, an increase of $744,000, or 62% versus $1,199,000 in the same period last year. The increase was due to lease up at The Verge and higher revenues at Bryant Street and .408 Jackson.

Industrial and Commercial Segment

Nine months ended September 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

%

2024

%

Change

%

Lease revenue

$

3,950

100.0

%

4,353

100.0

%

(403

)

(9.3

%)

Depreciation and amortization

1,529

38.7

%

1,083

24.8

%

446

41.2

%

Operating expenses

687

17.4

%

591

13.6

%

96

16.2

%

Property taxes

307

7.8

%

195

4.5

%

112

57.4

%

Cost of operations

2,523

63.9

%

1,869

42.9

%

654

35.0

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

1,427

36.1

%

2,484

57.1

%

(1,057

)

(42.6

%)

Depreciation and amortization

1,529

1,083

446

Unrealized revenues

97

(12

)

109

Net operating income

$

3,053

77.3

%

$

3,555

81.7

%

$

(502

)

(14.1

%)

Total revenues in this segment were $3,950,000, down $403,000 or 9%, over the same period last year. Operating profit before G&A was $1,427,000, down $1,057,000 or 43% from $2,484,000 in the same period last year due to $432,000 of depreciation and $70,000 of operating costs at our spec Chelsea warehouse placed in service in April, a write-off of $118,000 unrealized rent receivable and $34,000 deferred leasing commission related to a tenant that defaulted, and the related lower occupancy. Net operating income in this segment was $3,053,000, down $502,000 or 14% compared to the same period last year.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results

Nine months ended September 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

%

2024

%

Change

%

Mining royalty and rent revenue

$

10,532

100.0

%

9,393

100.0

%

1,139

12.1

%

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

568

5.4

%

471

5.0

%

97

20.6

%

Operating expenses

49

0.5

%

53

0.6

%

(4

)

-7.5

Property taxes

226

2.1

%

214

2.3

%

12

5.6

%

Cost of operations

843

8.0

%

738

7.9

%

105

14.2

%

Operating profit before G&A

$

9,689

92.0

%

8,655

92.1

%

1,034

11.9

%

Depreciation and amortization

568

471

97

Unrealized revenues

448

1,765

(1,317

)

Net operating income

$

10,705

101.6

%

$

10,891

115.9

%

$

(186

)

(1.7

%)

Total revenues in this segment were $10,532,000, an increase of $1,139,000 or 12% versus $9,393,000 in the same period last year. Royalty revenues in the prior year were impacted by the deduction of royalties to resolve an $842,000 overpayment which we referenced previously. Through the nine months of last year, the tenant withheld $619,000 in royalties otherwise due to the Company. Royalty tons were down 5% primarily due to a decrease at one location that had one-time project specific rail shipments in the prior year. The revenue reduction from the decreased volume was more than offset by increased royalties per ton (up 10.6% excluding the prior year payment deduction) along with the overpayment reduction in the prior year. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $9,689,000, an increase of $1,034,000 versus $8,655,000 in the same period last year. Net operating income in this segment was $10,705,000, down $186,000 or 2% compared to the same period last year as higher revenues were more than offset by a $1,317,000 decrease in unrealized revenues (see discussion in the Mining segment's quarterly analysis.

Development Segment Results

Nine months ended September 30

(dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

Change

Lease revenue

$

902

905

(3

)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

129

128

1

Operating expenses

2,132

232

1,900

Property taxes

443

443

-

Cost of operations

2,704

803

1,901

Operating profit before G&A

$

(1,802

)

102

(1,904

)

FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)

Assets:

September 30
2025

December 31
2024

Real estate investments at cost:

Land

$

180,121

168,943

Buildings and improvements

308,807

283,421

Projects under construction

29,548

32,770

Total investments in properties

518,476

485,134

Less accumulated depreciation and depletion

85,746

77,695

Net investments in properties

432,730

407,439

Real estate held for investment, at cost

12,484

11,722

Investments in joint ventures

143,298

153,899

Net real estate investments

588,512

573,060

Cash and cash equivalents

134,853

148,620

Cash held in escrow

966

1,315

Accounts receivable, net

1,560

1,352

Federal and state income taxes receivable

961

-

Unrealized rents

1,262

1,380

Deferred costs

2,509

2,136

Other assets

637

622

Total assets

$

731,260

728,485

Liabilities:

Secured notes payable

$

185,338

178,853

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

9,365

6,026

Other liabilities

1,487

1,487

Federal and state income taxes payable

-

611

Deferred revenue

2,973

2,437

Deferred income taxes

67,655

67,688

Deferred compensation

1,508

1,465

Tenant security deposits

738

805

Total liabilities

269,064

259,372

Commitments and contingencies

Equity:

Common stock, $.10 par value
25,000,000 shares authorized,
19,109,234 and 19,046,894 shares issued
and outstanding, respectively

1,911

1,905

Capital in excess of par value

70,558

68,876

Retained earnings

355,217

352,267

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

32

55

Total shareholders' equity

427,718

423,103

Noncontrolling interests

34,478

46,010

Total equity

462,196

469,113

Total liabilities and equity

$

731,260

728,485

Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We provide Pro rata net operating income (NOI) because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships, when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. In this quarter, we provided an adjusted Net Income to adjust for the impact of one-time expenses of the Altman Logistics acquisition, which is a material business combination unlike our historical real estate acquisitions or joint ventures where expenses are capitalized. We also provided adjusted net operating income to adjust for the impact of the one-time material royalty payment in the third quarter of 2024 to better depict the comparable results in both the quarter and year to date. Management believes these adjustments provide a more accurate comparison of our on-going business operations and results over time due to the non-recurring, material and unusual nature of these two specific items. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures. For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for The Verge in the Multifamily segment for all periods shown.

Pro rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation

Nine months ending9/30/25 (in thousands)

Industrial and
Commercial
Segment

Development
Segment

Multifamily
Segment

Mining
Royalties
Segment

Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses

FRP
Holdings
Totals

Net income (loss)

$

1,092

948

(3,940

)

7,385

(2,662

)

2,823

Income tax allocation

335

291

(1,221

)

2,269

(767

)

907

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,427

1,239

(5,161

)

9,654

(3,429

)

3,730

Less:

Unrealized rents

-

-

-

-

Interest income

2,782

10

4,486

7,278

Plus:

Unrealized rents

97

-

20

448

-

565

Professional fees

1,975

114

2,089

Equity in loss of joint ventures

-

(259

)

6,859

35

6,635

Interest expense

-

-

2,133

-

125

2,258

Depreciation/amortization

1,529

129

5,932

568

8,158

General and administrative

-

-

-

-

7,790

7,790

Net operating income (loss)

3,053

302

9,887

10,705

-

23,947

NOI of noncontrolling interest

(4,508

)

(4,508

)

Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures

578

8,558

9,136

Pro rata net operating income

$

3,053

880

13,937

10,705

-

28,575

Pro rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation

Nine months ended 09/30/24 (in thousands)

Industrial and
Commercial
Segment

Development
Segment

Multifamily
Segment

Mining
Royalties
Segment

Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses

FRP
Holdings
Totals

Net income (loss)

$

1,222

(2,498

)

(3,951

)

5,884

4,116

4,773

Income tax allocation

376

(767

)

(1,224

)

1,808

1,550

1,743

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,598

(3,265

)

(5,175

)

7,692

5,666

6,516

Less:

Unrealized rents

12

-

-

-

-

12

Interest income

2,995

5,800

8,795

Plus:

Unrealized rents

-

-

-

1,765

-

1,765

Professional fees

-

-

15

-

-

15

Equity in loss of joint ventures

-

2,081

6,466

35

-

8,582

Interest expense

-

-

2,348

-

134

2,482

Depreciation/amortization

1,083

128

5,947

471

-

7,629

General and administrative

886

4,281

788

928

-

6,883

Net operating income (loss)

3,555

230

10,389

10,891

-

25,065

NOI of noncontrolling interest

-

-

(4,727

)

-

-

(4,727

)

Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures

-

469

8,229

-

-

8,698

Pro rata net operating income

$

3,555

699

13,891

10,891

-

29,036

THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30

SEPTEMBER 30

2025

2024

2025

2024

Reconciliation of net Income to adjusted net income:

Net income attributable to the Company

$

662

$

1,361

$

2,950

$

4,706

Adjustments related to Altman acquisition expenses:

Operating expenses

1,263

-

1,975

-

General and administrative

18

-

18

-

Total adjustments to net income before income taxes

1,281

-

1,993

-

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustment

(301

)

-

(468

)

-

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company

$

1,642

$

1,361

$

4,475

$

4,706

Reconciliation of NOI to adjusted NOI:

Pro rata net operating income

$

9,523

$

11,272

$

28,575

$

29,036

Minimum royalty payment applicable to prior 24 months

-

(1,853

)

-

(1,853

)

Adjusted pro rata net operating income

$

9,523

$

9,419

$

28,575

$

27,183

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT). Analysts, stockholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-800-343-4849 (passcode 83364) within the United States. International callers may dial 1-203-518-9848 (passcode 83364). Audio replay will be available until November 20, 2025 by dialing 1-800-839-2389 within the United States. International callers may dial 1-402-220-7204. No passcode needed. An audio replay will also be available on the Company's website under investors, financials, quarterly results (https://investors.frpdev.com/quarterly-reports) following the call.

Additional Information

Our investor relations website is https://investors.frpdev.com and we encourage investors to use it as a way of easily finding information about us. We promptly make available on this website, free of charge, the reports that we file or furnish with the SEC, press releases, quarterly earnings presentations, investor presentations, and corporate governance information, which may contain material information about us, and you may subscribe to Email Alerts to be notified of new information posted to this site.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the MidAtlantic and Florida; multifamily demand in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as the impact of tariffs on our industrial tenants and construction costs; well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, and (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.

Contact: Matthew C. McNulty

Chief Financial Officer

904/858-9100

SOURCE: FRP Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/frp-holdings-inc.-reports-fiscal-2025-third-quarter-results-1097433

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.