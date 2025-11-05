BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

BlackBerry Executives to speak at upcoming RBC, Barclays and TD Cowen conferences

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced its participation at the following investor conferences:

2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications (TIMT) Conference - Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 9:20am ET, John Giamatteo, Chief Executive Officer and Tim Foote, Chief Financial Officer will join RBC for a fireside chat. Register here for the live stream.

Barclays 16th Annual Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference - Wednesday November 19, 2025, at 3:50pm ET, Tim Foote, Chief Financial Officer and John Wall, Chief Operating Officer QNX will join Barclays for a fireside chat. Register here for the live stream.

TD Cowen 17th Annual Technology Conference - Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Tim Foote, Chief Financial Officer will join TD Cowen for a fireside chat.

A replay of all of these events will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

