Minerva Foods' free cash flow reaches R$2.5 billion in the third quarter of 2025.

This represents the highest level recorded by the Company in a single quarter. During the period, leverage declined to 2.5x, its lowest level since 2022

SÃO PAULO,, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Foods (Minerva S.A - B3: BEEF3 | OTC - Nasdaq International: MRVSY), a global food company and the largest exporter of beef in South America, reports its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 (3Q25). The following financial and operational information is presented in BRGAAP, in Reais (R$), in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards).

In the third quarter of 2025, free cash flow reached an impressive R$ 2.5 billion, the highest level recorded by Minerva Foods in a single quarter. Since 2018, free cash flow has totaled R$ 10.9 billion.

During the period, net leverage at the end of September, measured by the Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA indicator, ended the quarter at 2.5x, the lowest level since 2022.

Net revenue totaled R$ 15.5 billion in the third quarter of 2025, a record for a single quarter and a strong increase of 82.5% year over year, and 11.5% compared to the previous quarter. In the last 12 months, consolidated net revenue totaled R$ 51.3 billion, up by 73.9% over the same period last year.

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was R$ 1.4 billion, another quarterly record, with an EBITDA margin of 8.9% and up by 70.8% over the same period in the previous year, and 6.6% compared to the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA for the past 12 months, including one month of pro-forma results from new assets, totaled R$ 4.7 billion.

Consolidated gross revenue in the period reached R$ 16.3 billion, an increase of 80.1% compared to the same period in 2024 and 10.7% over the previous quarter, with exports accounting for 61% of the total. In the last 12 months, gross revenue totaled R$ 54.4 billion, up 73.1% on an annual basis, with exports reaching 58%.

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was R$ 120 million, with the year-to-date total net income of R$ 763.3 million.

The integration of new assets reached its final phase and progressed consistently in the third quarter of 2025, delivering solid operational and financial results. Sales volume grew by 10%, while revenue increased by 11% compared to the previous quarter. This performance contributed to higher profitability and a consequent dilution of the expense structure, resulting in the lowest SG&A-to-revenue ratio since the first quarter of 2021, at 9.3%.

In the period, 5.847.096 subscription bonuses arising from the capital increase were exercised, totaling R$ 30.2 million. Approximately R$ 969.3 million in remaining subscription bonuses are expected to further strengthen the Company's capital structure upon exercise by mid-2028.

On November 5, 2025, the Company announced the repurchase and cancellation of USD 75.7 million related to the 2031 Bond, accounting for approximately R$402.6 million. Since January 2025, Minerva Foods has repurchased and cancelled a total of USD 384.8 million in external bonds (or approximately R$ 2.3 billion), between the 2028 and 2031 bonds.

