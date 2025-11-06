Aker Solutions ASA: Aker Solutions secures significant brownfield services contract from ExxonMobil Canada

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has signed a five-year enabling contract with ExxonMobil Canada Properties, a partnership, as operator of the Hebron platform. The contract is an extension for brownfield maintenance and modification (M&M) services on the Hebron platform.

The Brownfield M&M contract is a significant1 five-year extension to the original engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) enabling agreement awarded in 2015. Aker Solutions has delivered platform-wide upgrades and modifications to the Hebron platform since 2015 and has provided multi-disciplinary services to the East Coast Atlantic region for more than 30 years.

"We will leverage our multi-discipline Project Execution Model to deliver fit-for-purpose solutions with speed and precision, ensuring successful outcomes while reducing costs," said Paal Eikeseth, Executive Vice President and head of Aker Solutions' Life Cycle Business.

The work will be led from Aker Solutions' location in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, where the company has increased its staff from 100 to 350 employees in recent years.

"We are pleased to continue our collaboration with ExxonMobil Properties, as operator of the Hebron platform, offshore Newfoundland and Labrador. Canada is a key market for us, where we take a long-term view and continue to deliver strong customer value through our capabilities," said Eikeseth.

The contract will be booked as an order intake in the fourth quarter of 2025 in the Life Cycle segment.

1Aker Solutions defines a significant contract as being between NOK 1.5 billion and NOK 2.5 billion.

CONTACT:

Preben Ørbeck

investor relations

preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com

+47 470 10 611

Ruth Lycke

media contact

Ruth.Lycke@akersolutions.com

+47 906 65 931

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-secures-significant-brownfield-services-contract-from-exxonmobil-canada,c4262664

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-solutions-secures-significant-brownfield-services-contract-from-exxonmobil-canada-302606352.html