Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results and Increases Full-Year Copper Production Guidance and Lowers Cost Guidance

Lundin Mining Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results and Increases Full-Year Copper Production Guidance and Lowers Cost Guidance

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today reported its third quarter 2025 financial results. Unless otherwise stated, results are presented in United States dollars on a 100% basis. View PDF

Jack Lundin, President and CEO commented, "We are pleased to report another solid quarter at Lundin Mining, with copper production, revenue, EBITDA, and earnings all exceeding results from the first and second quarters. The Company generated over $1 billion in revenue and delivered $383 million of adjusted operating cash flow. Consolidated copper cash cost of $1.61 /lb marks our lowest quarterly cost this year.

"We are updating our full-year guidance to reflect strong operational performance, particularly at Caserones. The midpoint of consolidated copper production is increasing by 11,500 tonnes to 328,000 tonnes, with a new range of 319,000 to 337,000 tonnes. Additionally, improved performance at Caserones and Chapada has resulted in the lowering of our overall consolidated copper cash cost guidance to a range of $1.85 to $2.00 /lb.

"Encouraging progress continues to be made with our near-term growth initiatives at our existing operations and with the large-scale Vicuña Project. We are thrilled to welcome Ron Hochstein as Chief Executive Officer of Vicuña Corp., joining a seasoned team with a proven track record of success. The Vicuña team is advancing parallel studies to support a multi-phased development plan, with an integrated technical study anticipated in Q1 2026."

Third Quarter Operational and Financial Highlights

Continued strong operational performance drove earnings in the third quarter, supported by sustained higher gold prices. Consolidated copper guidance for the full-year is increasing to 319,000 - 337,000 tonnes of copper, reflecting stronger cathode production at Caserones. The balance sheet strengthened during the period, and the Company expects to continue to pay down debt throughout the fourth quarter. Full-year 2025 consolidated copper cash cost1 guidance is decreasing by approximately $0.125 /lb to $1.85 to $2.00 /lb.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Copper Production: 87,353 tonnes of copper production at a consolidated copper cash cost of $1.61 /lb.

87,353 tonnes of copper production at a consolidated copper cash cost of $1.61 /lb. Other Production: 37,763 ounces of gold and 2,724 tonnes of nickel.

37,763 ounces of gold and 2,724 tonnes of nickel. Revenue: $1,007.0 million from continuing operations with a realized copper price 1 of $4.61 /lb and a realized gold price 1 of $3,889 /oz.

$1,007.0 million from continuing operations with a realized copper price of $4.61 /lb and a realized gold price of $3,889 /oz. Net Earnings and Adjusted Earnings 1 : Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of the Company was $143.3 million ($0.17 per share) and adjusted earnings from continuing operations was $152.3 million ($0.18 per share).

Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of the Company was $143.3 million ($0.17 per share) and adjusted earnings from continuing operations was $152.3 million ($0.18 per share). Adjusted EBITDA 1 : $489.7 million generated from continuing operations.

$489.7 million generated from continuing operations. Cash Generation: Cash provided by continuing operations was $270.3 million and free cash flow from operations 1 was $168.9 million. Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations 1 was $382.9 million.

Cash provided by continuing operations was $270.3 million and free cash flow from operations was $168.9 million. Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations was $382.9 million. Net debt 1 : As at September 30, the net debt position of the Company was $107.9 million (excluding lease liabilities).

As at September 30, the net debt position of the Company was $107.9 million (excluding lease liabilities). Growth: The Company is continuing to advance its growth initiatives as part of its strategic aspirations to become a global top-ten copper producer and achieve copper production of over 500,000 tonnes per year and gold production of over 550,000 ounces per year: Underground contractor insourcing initiatives continued at Candelaria with the initial wave of contractors being brought onboard, insourcing will continue into next year. Saúva Phase 1 mine plan development advanced and further discussions with authorities regarding permitting timelines continued, an update is expected in January. Vicuña Corp. ("Vicuña") announced the appointment Ron Hochstein as Chief Executive Officer of Vicuña. Mr. Hochstein has been an integral member of the Lundin Group for more than 30 years, holding a variety of leadership roles and building an outstanding track record of creating shareholder value. Vicuña is a 50/50 joint arrangement between Lundin Mining and BHP that holds the consolidated deposits of Filo del Sol and Josemaria (collectively, the "Vicuña Project"). Vicuña continues to advance the Vicuña Project through drilling, tradeoff studies, engineering, cost estimation and permitting in preparation for the integrated technical study in the first quarter 2026.

The Company is continuing to advance its growth initiatives as part of its strategic aspirations to become a global top-ten copper producer and achieve copper production of over 500,000 tonnes per year and gold production of over 550,000 ounces per year: Shareholder Returns: A quarterly dividend of C$0.0275 per share has been declared. During the quarter, no common shares were purchased under the NCIB. So far during 2025, Lundin Mining has acquired 12,629,000 common shares at a cost of approximately $104.0 million.

A quarterly dividend of C$0.0275 per share has been declared. During the quarter, no common shares were purchased under the NCIB. So far during 2025, Lundin Mining has acquired 12,629,000 common shares at a cost of approximately $104.0 million. Outlook: The Company is pleased to be increasing and tightening its full-year copper guidance from 303,000 - 330,000 to 319,000 - 337,000 tonnes of copper. The Company is further improving cash cost guidance at Caserones, Chapada and Eagle which lowers full-year consolidated cash cost guidance for the Company to $1.85 - $2.00 /lb cash cost. Annual capital expenditure guidance is being reduced by deferrals at Candelaria and Caserones.

_______________________ 1 These are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section at the end of this news release.

Summary Financial Results



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, (US$ millions continuing operations except where noted, except per share amounts) 2025 2024

2025 2024 Revenue 1,007.0 873.1

2,908.1 2,563.7 Gross profit 347.7 266.2

927.9 692.2 Attributable net earningsa 143.3 84.0

407.4 206.5 Net earnings 184.6 110.7

525.5 313.0 Adjusted earningsa,b (all operations) 152.3 72.5

398.4 239.7 Adjusted earningsa,b - continuing operations 152.3 57.2

344.4 196.9 Adjusted earningsa,b,c - discontinued operations - 15.3

54.0 42.8 Adjusted EBITDAb (all operations) 489.7 457.7

1,336.5 1,281.4 Adjusted EBITDAb - continuing operations 489.7 385.3

1,272.5 1,093.7 Adjusted EBITDAb,c - discontinued operations - 72.4

64.0 187.8 Basic earnings per share ("EPS")a (all operations) 0.19 0.13

0.60 0.31 Diluted EPSa (all operations) 0.19 0.13

0.60 0.30 Basic and diluted EPSa - continuing operations 0.17 0.11

0.48 0.27 Basic and diluted EPSa,c - discontinued operations 0.02 0.02

0.13 0.04 Adjusted EPSa,b (all operations) 0.18 0.09

0.47 0.31 Adjusted EPSa,b - continuing operations 0.18 0.07

0.41 0.25 Adjusted EPSa,b,c - discontinued operations - 0.02

0.06 0.06 Cash provided by operating activities (all operations) 270.3 139.3

781.7 898.6 Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 270.3 81.4

707.2 753.6 Cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operationsc - 57.9

74.5 145.0 Adjusted operating cash flowb (all operations) 382.9 305.2

1,054.9 988.7 Adjusted operating cash flowb - continuing operations 382.9 243.0

997.1 828.2 Adjusted operating cash flowb,c - discontinued operations - 62.2

57.8 160.5 Adjusted operating cash flow per shareb (all operations) 0.45 0.39

1.23 1.28 Adjusted operating cash flow per shareb - continuing operations 0.45 0.31

1.17 1.07 Adjusted operating cash flow per shareb,c - discontinued operations - 0.08

0.06 0.21 Free cash flowb (all operations) 110.1 (61.7)

238.3 173.4 Free cash flowb - continuing operations 110.1 (77.8)

221.9 148.2 Free cash flowb,c - discontinued operations - 16.1

16.4 25.2 Free cash flow from operationsb (all operations) 168.9 1.8

423.3 407.0 Free cash flow from operationsb - continuing operations 168.9 (17.6)

401.5 373.6 Free cash flow from operationsb,c- discontinued operations - 19.4

21.8 33.4 Cash and cash equivalents 290.3 295.5

290.3 295.5 Net debt excluding lease liabilitiesb (107.9) (1,541.7)

(107.9) (1,541.7) Net debtb (341.4) (1,802.5)

(341.4) (1,802.5) a Attributable to shareholders of Lundin Mining Corporation. b These are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section at the end of this news release. c Discontinued operations results include financial results to April 16, 2025 and the revaluation of contingent consideration at September 30, 2025.

Quarterly Financial Results

The Company generated revenue from continuing operations of $1,007.0 million (Q3 2024 - $873.1 million) which benefitted from higher realized copper and gold prices.

Gross profit from continuing operations of $347.7 million was $81.5 million higher than in the prior year comparable period of $266.2 million. The increase was primarily due to higher realized copper and gold prices and lower treatment charges, partially offset by lower sales volumes at Candelaria and increased depreciation expense.

Net earnings from continuing operations increased to $184.6 million from $110.7 million in the prior year comparable period primarily due to higher gross profit combined with lower interest expense from reduced net debt.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $152.3 million increased from $57.2 million in the prior year comparable period primarily as a result of higher gross profit.

Cash provided by operating activities related to continuing operations of $270.3 million increased from $81.4 million in the prior year comparable period primarily due to higher gross profit and a lower working capital build.

Sustaining capital expenditures 2 from continuing operations of $109.1 million were consistent with the prior year comparable period of $109.3 million.

from continuing operations of $109.1 million were consistent with the prior year comparable period of $109.3 million. Expansionary capital expenditures 3 of $51.1 million were consistent with the prior year comparable period of $49.9 million.

of $51.1 million were consistent with the prior year comparable period of $49.9 million. Free cash flow 2 from continuing operations of $110.1 million increased from negative free cash flow of $77.8 million in the prior year comparable period due to increased cash provided by operating activities related to continuing operations.

from continuing operations of $110.1 million increased from negative free cash flow of $77.8 million in the prior year comparable period due to increased cash provided by operating activities related to continuing operations. As at November 5, 2025, the Company had cash of approximately $225 million and net debt excluding lease liabilities of approximately $100 million.

Q3 2025 Operational Performance

Total Production

(Contained metal)a 2025 2024 YTD Q3 Q2 Q1 Total Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1



















Continuing Operations

















Copper (t)b 244,200 87,353 80,073 76,774 336,875 94,094 91,772 71,614 79,395 Gold (oz)b 107,730 37,763 38,118 31,849 158,436 46,456 46,712 32,439 32,829 Nickel (t) 7,733 2,724 2,713 2,296 7,486 1,617 893 1,721 3,255 Molybdenum (t)b 1,556 574 380 602 3,183 912 693 714 864



















Discontinued OperationsC

















Copper (t) 8,319 - 1,225 7,094 32,192 7,397 8,083 8,094 8,618 Zinc (t) 58,233 - 9,285 48,948 191,704 51,946 46,610 47,460 45,688 a - Tonnes (t) and ounces (oz). b - Candelaria and Caserones production are on a 100% basis. c - Discontinued operations results are to April 16, 2025.

_________________________ 2 This is a supplementary financial measure. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section at the end of this news release. 3 These are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section at the end of this news release. 4 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section at the end of this news release.

Candelaria (80% owned): Candelaria produced 37,129 tonnes of copper and 19,899 ounces of gold in concentrate on a 100% basis. Mining was focused on Phase 11 and production continued to benefit from strong throughput in the mill due to softer ore feed, finer ore size and higher ball mill runtime. Cash cost[4]of $1.87/lb was impacted by lower grades and higher mining costs, partially offset by higher metal prices for by-product credits and reduced treatment and refining charges.

Caserones (70% owned): Caserones produced 35,270 tonnes of copper and 574 tonnes of molybdenum on a 100% basis. Copper concentrate production was positively impacted by improved grades from Phase 6, while copper cathode production benefitted from increased material placed on the dump leach in previous periods. Cash cost of $1.86/lb benefitted from strong throughput and higher grades, increased by-product credits, decreased treatment and refining charges, and reduced contractor expenses. Revenue in the quarter was impacted by a shipment of copper concentrate scheduled for September that was delayed into October due to weather related issues. The shipment of approximately 5,100 tonnes of contained payable copper, valued at approximately $50 million, will be recognized as revenue in the fourth quarter.

Chapada (100% owned): Chapada produced 12,600 tonnes of copper and 17,864 ounces of gold in concentrate. Ore from the North and South open pits continued to be mined and processed, prioritizing higher-grade material consistent with the planned mine sequence. Production also benefitted from strong throughput, which was the highest since Q3 2022. Cash cost of $0.50/lb was the lowest since Q4 2020 and benefitted from higher gold by-product credits as a result of increased realized gold prices, combined with higher throughput and grades.

Eagle (100% owned): Eagle produced 2,724 tonnes of nickel and 2,354 tonnes of copper. Production was positively impacted by strong throughput in the mill resulting in nickel cash cost of $2.11/lb.

Outlook - Annual Guidance Update

Production Guidance Update

Lundin Mining remains on track to meet or exceed its original consolidated annual production guidance for all metals, as published in the MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Copper: The total annual production guidance range is increasing to 319,000 to 337,000 tonnes, with the midpoint rising by approximately 11,500 tonnes. Candelaria: Narrowing both the lower and upper range for copper and the upper range for gold. Production is expected to remain consistent with previous quarters. Caserones: Increasing copper guidance due to higher cathode production. Higher copper head grades in the third quarter are expected to continue into the fourth quarter, supporting revised production guidance. Chapada: No changes to production guidance. Production is weighted to the second half of 2025. Fourth quarter copper grades and recoveries are expected to be in line with those of the third quarter.

The total annual production guidance range is increasing to 319,000 to 337,000 tonnes, with the midpoint rising by approximately 11,500 tonnes. Nickel: The lower range of guidance is increasing to reflect expected results aligned with the mine plan. Grades and mining rates are expected to remain stable in the fourth quarter.

Cash Cost Guidance Update

Cash cost guidance ranges are being reduced for Caserones, Chapada, and Eagle, driven by higher than expected sales volumes and by-product credits. Full-year consolidated copper cash cost guidance range is being reduced to $1.85 to $2.00 /lb.

Candelaria: Cash cost is tracking to the midpoint of guidance.

Cash cost is tracking to the midpoint of guidance. Caserones: Cash cost guidance is decreasing due to higher sales volume, lower labor costs and increased by-product credits.

Cash cost guidance is decreasing due to higher sales volume, lower labor costs and increased by-product credits. Chapada: Cash cost guidance is reducing further due to higher gold prices.

Cash cost guidance is reducing further due to higher gold prices. Eagle: Cash cost guidance is decreasing due to reduced labor costs and increased by-product credits.

2025 Production and Cash Cost Guidancea







Guidancea Revised Guidance

(contained metal) Production Cash Cost ($/lb)b Production Cash Cost ($/lb)b

Copper (t) Candelaria (100%) 140,000 - 150,000 1.80 - 2.00c 143,000 - 149,000 1.80 - 2.00c



Caserones (100%) 115,000 - 125,000 2.40 - 2.60 127,000 - 133,000 2.15 - 2.25



Chapada 40,000 - 45,000 1.10 - 1.30d 40,000 - 45,000 0.90 - 1.00d



Eagle 8,000 - 10,000

9,000 - 10,000





Total 303,000 - 330,000 1.95 - 2.15 319,000 - 337,000 1.85 - 2.00

Gold (oz) Candelaria (100%) 78,000 - 88,000

78,000 - 84,000





Chapada 57,000 - 62,000

57,000 - 62,000





Total 135,000 - 150,000

135,000 - 146,000



Nickel (t) Eagle 8,000 - 11,000 3.05 - 3.25 9,000 - 11,000 2.30 - 2.40 a. Guidance as outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. b. 2025 cash costs are based on various assumptions and estimates, including but not limited to: production volumes, commodity prices (Cu: $4.40/lb, Au: $3,500/oz, Mo: $20.00/lb, Ag: $40.00/oz), foreign exchange rates (USD/CLP:950, USD/BRL:5.50) and operating costs. Cash cost is a non-GAAP measure - see the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section at the end of this news release. c. 68% of Candelaria's total gold and silver production are subject to a streaming agreement. Cash cost is calculated based on receipt of approximately $433/oz gold and $4.32/oz silver. d. Chapada's cash cost is calculated on a by-product basis and does not include the effects of its copper stream agreements. Effects of the copper stream agreements are reflected in copper revenue and will impact realized price per pound.

2025 Capital Expenditure Guidanceb,c

Annual capital expenditure guidance is being reduced to $750 million from $795 million with deferrals at Candelaria and Caserones.



($ millions) Guidancea Revisions Revised Guidance

Candelaria (100% basis) 205 - 205

Caserones (100% basis) 200 (20) 180

Chapada 100 - 100

Eagle 25 - 25

Other - - -

Total Sustaining 530 (20) 510

Expansionary - Candelaria (100% basis) 50 (25) 25

Expansionary - Vicuña Joint Arrangement (50% basis) 215 - 215

Total Capital Expenditures 795 (45) 750 a. Guidance as outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. b. Sustaining capital expenditure is a supplementary financial measure, and expansionary capital expenditure is a non-GAAP measure - see the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section at the end of this news release. c. Capital expenditures are based on various assumptions and estimates, including, but not limited to foreign currency exchange rates (USD/CLP: 950, USD/BRL: 5.50)

2025 Exploration Investment Guidance

Total exploration expenditure guidance for 2025 remains at $40 million.

Exploration

During the third quarter, exploration efforts were concentrated on in-mine and near-mine targets across all operating sites. A total of 17,390 metres were drilled across the four operations.

Candelaria

Total drilling: 930 metres.

Focus area: Candelaria Norte.

Objective: Continued evaluation of mineral potential in the northern zone.

Caserones

Total drilling: 5,152 metres.

Rig deployment: 1 rig at the Caserones pit targeting deep, high-grade copper breccias. 3 rigs at Angelica targeting copper sulphides beneath the oxide deposit.



Chapada

Total drilling: 3,847 metres.

Rig deployment: 1 rig in the Saúva resource area focused on expanding high-grade resources. 1 rig testing shallow targets outside Saúva and other near-mine prospects.



Eagle

Total drilling: 7,461 metres.

Targets: 2 rigs at Boulderdash targeting extensions of the known nickel-copper mineralized intrusion. 1 rig at Roland Lake exploring new mineralization zones.



Talon Agreement Update

In September 2025, the exclusivity agreement with Talon, announced March 5, 2025, was terminated. In October 2025, Talon issued 18,502,906 common shares to Lundin Mining at a deemed price of C$0.3762, as repayment of $5.0 million previously advanced from the Company. Prior to the agreement termination, a total of 9,424 metres (94%) was drilled of the initial 10,000 metre drill program.

Vicuña

During the quarter, Vicuña announced the appointment of Ron Hochstein as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vicuña, effective November 7, 2025. Mr. Hochstein is currently CEO and Director of Lundin Gold Inc. guiding the development and successful operation of the Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador.

In 2025, work continues to advance parallel studies supporting a multi-phased development concept pertaining to the Josemaria and Filo del Sol deposits. An integrated technical report is targeted to be complete by early 2026.

The Josemaria Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") advanced through review by the San Juan authorities with a site visit scheduled for Q4 2025. Construction of the northern access road commenced during the quarter.

Drilling activities at Filo del Sol advanced with 14,587 metres completed during the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to 48,992 metres across nine drill rigs.

Government relations activities continued with both the national and provincial governments, including discussions on provincial agreements. Work also progressed in the quarter on an application for the Argentinean Basis Law - Incentive Regime for Large Investments ("RIGI"). RIGI application documents are expected to be submitted in the coming months.

Community investment programs were launched in 2025 with a focus on gender, youth training and cooperative development.

The Company spent $51.1 million in capital expenditures during the quarter, in line with $49.9 million in the prior year comparable period, and spent $126.0 million on a year-to-date basis compared to $193.0 million in the prior year comparable period. Both the quarter and year-to-date periods are impacted by the formation of Vicuña on January 15, 2025. From this date, the Company's expansionary capital expenditures include 50% of Vicuña's capital expenditures.

About Vicuña

On January 15, 2025, the Company completed the Filo Acquisition and the Joint Arrangement, resulting in the Company indirectly holding a 50% interest in Vicuña, an independently managed joint operation which owns the Josemaria deposit in Argentina and the Filo del Sol deposit in Argentina and Chile. BHP indirectly owns the remaining 50% interest in Vicuña.

An initial Mineral Resource estimate for the Filo del Sol sulphide deposit, an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Filo del Sol oxide deposit, and an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Josemaria deposit highlighted the combined Vicuña Project as one of the largest copper, gold and silver resources in the world. Details of the Vicuña Mineral Resource are set out in the Vicuña Technical Report.

The Filo del Sol and Josemaria deposits have significant high-grade mineralization that could provide the initial years of mining for the Project.

Filo del Sol high-grade core at cut-off of 0.75% copper equivalent ("CuEq"): 606 million Mt (M&I) at 1.14% CuEq[5] (0.74% Cu) for contained metal of 4.5 Mt copper at 0.74%, 9.6 Moz gold at 0.49 g/t and 259 Moz silver at 13.3 g/t.

Near surface Josemaria high-grade core at cut-off of 0.60% CuEq: 196 Mt (M&I) at 0.73% CuEq[6] (0.50% Cu) for contained metal of 978 kt copper at 0.50%, 2.4 Moz gold at 0.38 g/t and 11 Moz silver at 1.7 g/t.

The Filo del Sol deposit also contains copper oxide mineralization at surface.

Lower capital intensity heap leach oxide cap of 434 Mt (M&I) at 0.34% copper (1.5 Mt), 0.28 g/t gold (3.9 Moz) and 2.5 g/t silver (35 Moz)

High-grade oxides at a cut-off of 0.60% CuEq of 181 Mt (M&I) at 1.05% CuEq[7] (0.50% Cu) for contained metal of 911 kt copper at 0.50%, 2.3 Moz gold at 0.39 g/t and 230 Moz silver at 39.6 g/t.

Expansionary Projects

The Company has a number of brownfield expansionary projects that are expected to contribute to medium-term growth in its existing operating asset portfolio. Combined, these opportunities could add 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes of copper production growth and 60,000 to 70,000 ounces of annual gold production through low capital intensity growth projects.

Candelaria Underground Expansion

The Candelaria underground expansion project is expected to increase underground throughput capacity to ~22,000 tonnes per day from current levels of 12,000 to 14,000 tonnes per day targeting an increase in annual copper production of approximately 14,000 tonnes of copper per year. The opportunity includes insourcing of the Company's underground mining contract and an increase in the number of active mining stopes. Internal recruitment has begun as part of the underground internalization process at Candelaria, initial crews have been onboarded and additional crews are expected to be insourced by the end of the year. It is anticipated that by mid-2026 the internalization of underground mining contractors will be completed.

Projects are also ongoing to support the mine life extension under the Environmental Impact Assessment ("2040 EIA").

Caserones Cathode Plant Utilization

Caserones cathode plant capacity is approximately 35,000 tonnes of cathode production per year, currently the plant is producing 20,000 to 25,000 tonnes of cathode per year representing an opportunity to increase production through higher utilization rates of the cathode plant.

Year to date Caserones cathode production has increased, improving utilization rates of the cathode plant. Additional oxide material placed on the dumps over the last 18 months and improved leaching practices are expected to lead to higher cathode production. Hydrometallurgical leaching models on the dump leach have been updated and will be reflected in production guidance going forward.

___________________________ 5 Filo del Sol CuEq assumes average metallurgical recoveries of 78% for copper, 62% for gold and 62% for silver, and metal prices of $4.43/lb Cu, $2,185/oz Au and $28.80/oz Ag. The CuEq formula is: CuEq= Cu% + (0.59 * Au g/t) + (0.008 * Ag g/t). 6 Josemaria high-grade core CuEq assumes metallurgical recoveries of 84% for copper, 67% for gold and 63% for silver, and metal prices of $4.43/lb Cu, $2,185/oz Au and $28.80/oz Ag. The CuEq formula is: CuEq= Cu% + (0.58 * Au g/t) + (0.007 * Ag g/t). 7 Filo del Sol oxide CuEq assumes average metallurgical recoveries of 78% for copper, 62% for gold and 62% for silver, and metal prices of $4.43/lb Cu, $2,185/oz Au and $28.80/oz Ag. The CuEq formula is: CuEq= Cu% + (0.59 * Au g/t) + (0.008 * Ag g/t).

Chapada - Saúva Deposit

The Saúva deposit is approximately 15 kilometres from the Chapada mine and represents a near mine opportunity to add approximately 15,000 to 20,000 tonnes of copper production per year and 50,000 to 60,000 ounces of gold production per year. The project would include the installation of additional grinding capacity and higher grade ore from Saúva to offset lower grade material currently being mined at Chapada.

Permitting and technical work is ongoing to further define the project, the Company is expected to provide an update in January 2026 on timelines and production profiles.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with projects or operations focused in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and the United States of America, and primarily producing copper, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on November 5, 2025 at 15:35 Vancouver Time.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this document pertaining to the Vicuña Mineral Resource is based on the Vicuña Technical Report. The Vicuña Technical Report was prepared by Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng. of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd, Paul Daigle, P.Geo. of AGP Mining Consultants Inc., Sean Horan, P.Geo. of Resource Modeling Solutions Ltd., Jeffrey Austin, P.Eng. of International Metallurgical and Environmental Inc., and Bruno Borntraeger, P.Eng. of Knight Piésold Ltd, each of whom reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information pertaining to the Vicuña Mineral Resource that is related to his respective scope of responsibility. Each of the foregoing individuals is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and independent of the Company.

The scientific and technical information in this document other than that pertaining to the Vicuña Mineral Resource has been reviewed and approved in accordance with NI 43-101 by Eduardo Cortés, Registered Member (Comisión Calificadora de Competencias en Recursos y Reservas Mineras (Chilean Mining Commission)), Vice President, Mining & Resources at Lundin Mining, a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101. Mr. Cortés has verified the data disclosed in this document and no limitations were imposed on his verification process.

The Vicuña Mineral Resource estimates are shown on a 100% basis and have an effective date of April 15, 2025. For further information related to the Vicuña Mineral Resource, including the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to estimate the Vicuña Mineral Resource, risks and cautionary statements, see the Vicuña Technical Report and the Company's News Release "Lundin Mining Announces Initial Mineral Resource at Filo Del Sol Demonstrating One of the World's Largest Copper, Gold, and Silver Resources" dated May 4, 2025.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company uses certain performance measures in its analysis. These performance measures have no standardized meaning within generally accepted accounting principles under International Financial Reporting Standards and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. For additional details please refer to the Company's discussion of non-GAAP and other performance measures in its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Cash Cost per Pound and All-in Sustaining Cost ("AISC") per Pound can be reconciled to Production costs on the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings as follows:

Three months ended September 30, 2025 Continuing operations Candelaria Caserones Chapada Consolidated Eagle Total -

continuing

operations1 ($ millions, unless otherwise noted) (Cu) (Cu) (Cu) (Cu) (Ni) Sales volumes (contained metal):











Tonnes 36,041 26,896 13,997 76,934 1,921

Pounds (000s) 79,457 59,295 30,858 169,610 4,235















Production costs 199.2 158.5 96.4 454.1 35.2 490.5 Less: Royalties and other (4.5) (8.6) (6.1) (19.2) (3.5) (23.8)

194.7 149.9 90.3 434.9 31.7 466.7 Deduct: By-product credits2 (50.0) (39.6) (76.3) (165.9) (22.8) (188.7) Add: Treatment and refining 3.5 (0.3) 1.5 4.7 - 4.7 Cash cost 148.2 110.0 15.5 273.7 8.9 282.7 Cash cost per pound ($/lb) 1.87 1.86 0.50 1.61 2.11















Add: Sustaining capital 46.9 29.4 26.1

6.6

Royalties 3.9 8.3 4.6

3.6

Reclamation and other closure accretion and depreciation 1.9 (0.2) 1.7

1.1

Leases & other 2.1 15.1 1.0

0.8

All-in sustaining cost 203.0 162.6 48.9

21.0

AISC per pound ($/lb) 2.55 2.74 1.58

4.96

1 Includes immaterial amounts related to other segments. 2 By-product credits are presented net of the associated treatment and refining charges.















Three months ended September 30, 2024 Continuing operations Candelaria Caserones Chapada Consolidated Eagle Total -

continuing

operations1 ($ millions, unless otherwise noted) (Cu) (Cu) (Cu) (Cu) (Ni) Sales volumes (contained metal):











Tonnes 45,430 22,044 12,380 79,854 393

Pounds (000s) 100,155 48,599 27,293 176,047 866















Production costs 189.1 169.4 84.5 443.0 12.5 455.8 Less: Royalties and other (6.8) (6.4) (3.8) (17.0) (0.3) (17.6)

182.3 163.0 80.7 426.0 12.2 438.2 Deduct: By-product credits2 (46.2) (26.0) (49.8) (122.0) (6.0) (128.0) Add: Treatment and refining 18.9 7.0 6.4 32.3 - 32.3 Cash cost 155.0 144.0 37.3 336.3 6.3 342.5 Cash cost per pound ($/lb) 1.55 2.96 1.37 1.91 7.24















Add: Sustaining capital 60.1 22.9 20.5

7.9

Royalties 4.5 6.3 2.7

0.1

Reclamation and other closure accretion and depreciation 2.4 1.1 2.4

1.5

Leases & other 1.6 17.8 1.0

1.5

All-in sustaining cost 223.6 192.1 63.9

17.3

AISC per pound ($/lb) 2.23 3.95 2.34

20.02

1 Includes immaterial amounts related to other segments. 2 By-product credits are presented net of the associated treatment and refining charges.



























Three months ended September 30, 2024 Discontinued operations





Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan Total -

discontinued

operations ($ millions, unless otherwise noted)





(Cu) (Zn) Sales volumes (contained metal):











Tonnes





7,707 15,124

Pounds (000s)





16,991 33,342















Production costs





95.2 30.1 125.3 Less: Royalties and other





(1.6) - (1.6)







93.6 30.1 123.7 Deduct: By-product credits1





(64.5) (29.2) (93.7) Add: Treatment and refining charges





7.2 4.3 11.5 Cash cost





36.3 5.2 41.5 Cash cost per pound ($/lb)





2.13 0.16















Add: Sustaining capital expenditure





26.3 15.5

Royalties





1.3 -

Reclamation and other closure accretion and depreciation





1.4 1.1

Leases and other





0.1 0.1

All-in sustaining cost





65.4 21.9

AISC per pound ($/lb)





3.84 0.66

1 By-product credits are presented net of the associated treatment and refining charges.



Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Continuing operations Candelaria Caserones Chapada Consolidated Eagle Total -

continuing

operations1 ($ millions, unless otherwise noted) (Cu) (Cu) (Cu) (Cu) (Ni) Sales volumes (contained metal):











Tonnes 107,618 93,153 32,627 233,398 5,895

Pounds (000s) 237,257 205,367 71,930 514,554 12,996















Production costs 557.3 607.2 234.9 1,399.4 112.7 1,514.0 Less: Royalties and other (9.5) (32.0) (17.4) (58.9) (12.7) (73.4)

547.8 575.2 217.5 1,340.5 100.0 1,440.6 Deduct: By-product credits2 (136.3) (108.0) (162.4) (406.7) (66.0) (472.7) Add: Treatment and refining 17.3 6.4 4.6 28.3 - 28.3 Cash cost 428.8 473.6 59.7 962.1 34.0 996.2 Cash cost per pound ($/lb) 1.81 2.31 0.83 1.87 2.62















Add: Sustaining capital 144.9 99.5 75.7

17.4

Royalties 11.4 26.7 10.2

9.9

Reclamation and other closure accretion and depreciation 6.0 2.4 5.1

3.4

Leases & other 5.2 49.7 3.1

2.6

All-in sustaining cost 596.3 651.9 153.8

67.3

AISC per pound ($/lb) 2.51 3.17 2.14

5.18

1 Includes immaterial amounts related to other segments. 2 By-product credits are presented net of the associated treatment and refining charges.













Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Discontinued operations1





Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan Total -

discontinued

operations ($ millions, unless otherwise noted)





(Cu) (Zn)

Sales volumes (contained metal):











Tonnes





6,745 20,698

Pounds (000s)





14,870 45,631















Production costs





90.2 36.9 127.1 Less: Royalties and other





(1.3) - (1.3)







88.9 36.9 125.8 Deduct: By-product credits2





(67.0) (23.3) (90.3) Add: Treatment and refining





5.4 7.2 12.6 Cash cost





27.3 20.8 48.1 Cash cost per pound ($/lb)





1.84 0.46















Add: Sustaining capital





27.7 30.4

Royalties





1.2 -

Reclamation and other closure accretion and depreciation





0.7 0.3

Leases & other





0.9 -

All-in sustaining cost





57.8 51.5

AISC per pound ($/lb)





3.89 1.13

1 Discontinued operations results are to April 16, 2025.

2 By-product credits are presented net of the associated treatment and refining charges.



Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Continuing operations Candelaria Caserones Chapada Consolidated Eagle Total -

continuing

operations1 ($ millions, unless otherwise noted) (Cu) (Cu) (Cu) (Cu) (Ni) Sales volumes (contained metal):











Tonnes 108,965 87,117 29,415 225,497 4,574

Pounds (000s) 240,226 192,060 64,849 497,135 10,084















Production costs 525.7 576.0 218.3 1,320.0 90.8 1,411.8 Less: Royalties and other (13.8) (24.5) (10.2) (48.5) (7.2) (56.7)

511.9 551.5 208.1 1,271.5 83.6 1,355.1 Deduct: By-product credits2 (116.5) (98.1) (108.5) (323.1) (44.3) (367.4) Add: Treatment and refining 43.1 28.4 14.0 85.5 0.6 86.1 Cash cost 438.5 481.8 113.6 1,033.9 39.9 1,073.8 Cash cost per pound ($/lb) 1.83 2.51 1.75 2.08 3.96















Add: Sustaining capital 220.2 101.0 74.9

16.0

Royalties 11.0 24.4 5.9

6.7

Reclamation and other closure 6.4 3.2 7.8

5.0

Leases & other 7.7 51.8 2.5

4.3

All-in sustaining cost 683.8 662.3 204.7

71.9

AISC per pound ($/lb) 2.85 3.45 3.16

7.13

1 Includes immaterial amounts related to other segments. 2 By-product credits are presented net of the associated treatment and refining charges.



























Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Discontinued operations





Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan Total -

discontinued

operations ($ millions, unless otherwise noted)





(Cu) (Zn) Sales volumes (contained metal):











Tonnes





21,491 49,459

Pounds (000s)





47,379 109,038















Production costs





250.0 92.9 342.9 Less: Royalties and other





(4.8) - (4.8)







245.2 92.9 338.1 Deduct: By-product credits1





(156.6) (73.2) (229.8) Add: Treatment and refining charges





19.2 24.1 43.3 Cash cost





107.8 43.8 151.6 Cash cost per pound ($/lb)





2.28 0.04















Add: Sustaining capital expenditure





76.6 43.2

Royalties





3.2 -

Reclamation and other closure accretion and depreciation





4.0 3.3

Leases and other





0.4 0.2

All-in sustaining cost





192.0 90.5

AISC per pound ($/lb)





4.06 0.83

1 By-product credits are presented net of the associated treatment and refining charges.



Adjusted EBITDA can be reconciled to Net earnings (loss) on the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings as follows:



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, ($ millions) 2025 2024

2025 2024 Net earnings from continuing operations 184.6 110.7

525.5 313.0 Add back:









Depreciation, depletion and amortization 168.8 151.1

466.2 459.7 Finance costs, net 16.7 36.7

81.0 103.2 Income taxes expense 98.9 91.2

219.3 195.2 EBITDA - continuing operations 469.0 389.7

1,292.0 1,071.1 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (8.5) 11.4

(0.6) (0.2) Unrealized losses (gains) on derivative contracts 25.5 (28.0)

(21.2) (0.8) Ojos del Salado sinkhole expenses (recoveries) 11.4 0.9

12.6 0.6 Revaluation gain on marketable securities (8.1) (4.0)

(9.7) (6.5) Gain on partial disposal and contribution to Vicuña - -

(3.0) - Partial suspension of underground operations at Eagle - 14.8

- 24.6 Revaluation of Caserones purchase option - -

- (11.7) Write-down of assets - 0.8

- 18.0 Other 0.4 (0.3)

2.4 (1.4) Total adjustments - EBITDA 20.7 (4.4)

(19.5) 22.6 Adjusted EBITDA - continuing operations 489.7 385.3

1,272.5 1,093.7 Including discontinued operations:









Net earnings from discontinued operations 19.6 17.2

108.3 30.1 Add back:









Depreciation, depletion and amortization - 49.0

- 122.5 Finance costs, net - 2.4

4.7 8.0 Income taxes expense - 5.7

5.4 8.5 EBITDA - discontinued operations 19.6 74.3

118.4 169.1 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) - 1.4

1.5 0.8 Unrealized losses (gains) on derivative contracts - (2.6)

(0.1) 19.1 Asset impairment - -

65.7 - Gain on disposal of subsidiaries - -

(106.4) - Contingent consideration revaluation (19.6) -

(16.4) - Other - (0.7)

1.3 (1.2) Total adjustments - EBITDA discontinued operations (19.6) (1.9)

(54.4) 18.7 Adjusted EBITDA - discontinued operations - 72.4

64.0 187.8 Adjusted EBITDA (all operations) 489.7 457.7

1,336.5 1,281.4

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS can be reconciled to Net earnings (loss) attributable to Lundin Mining Shareholders on the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings as follows:



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, ($ millions, except share and per share amounts) 2025 2024

2025 2024 Net earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders - continuing operations 143.3 84.0

407.4 206.5 Add back:









Total adjustments - EBITDA 20.7 (4.4)

(19.5) 22.6 Tax effect on adjustments 1.8 (8.1)

(2.7) (1.9) Deferred tax arising from foreign exchange translation (11.3) (12.4)

(46.1) (32.4) Deferred tax arising from partial disposal and contribution to Vicuña - -

9.0

Non-controlling interest on adjustments (2.2) (1.9)

(3.7) 2.2 Total adjustments 9.0 (26.8)

(63.0) (9.5) Adjusted earnings - continuing operations 152.3 57.2

344.4 196.9 Including discontinued operations:









Net earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders - discontinued operations1 19.6 17.2

108.3 30.1 Add back:









Total adjustments - EBITDA - discontinued operations (19.6) (1.9)

(54.4) 18.7 Tax effect on adjustments - -

0.1 (6.0) Total adjustments (19.6) (1.9)

(54.3) 12.7 Adjusted earnings - discontinued operations - 15.3

54.0 42.8 Adjusted earnings (all operations) 152.3 72.5

398.4 239.7











Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 856,091,613 776,794,756

855,301,352 774,574,731











Net earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders - continuing operations 0.17 0.11

0.48 0.27 Total adjustments 0.01 (0.03)

(0.07) (0.01) Adjusted EPS - continuing operations 0.18 0.07

0.41 0.25











Net earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders - discontinued operations 0.02 0.02

0.13 0.04 Total adjustments (0.02) -

(0.06) 0.02 Adjusted EPS - discontinued operations - 0.02

0.06 0.06











Net earnings attributable to Lundin Mining shareholders 0.19 0.13

0.60 0.31 Total adjustments (0.01) (0.04)

(0.14) - Adjusted EPS (all operations) 0.18 0.09

0.47 0.31 1 Represents Net earnings attributable to Lundin Mining Corporation shareholders less Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Lundin Mining Corporation shareholders.

Free Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow can be reconciled to Cash provided by operating activities on the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows as follows:



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, ($ millions) 2025 2024

2025 2024 Cash provided by operating activities related to continuing operations 270.3 81.4

707.2 753.6 Sustaining capital expenditures (109.1) (109.3)

(337.6) (412.4) General exploration and business development 7.7 10.3

31.9 32.4 Free cash flow from operations - continuing operations 168.9 (17.6)

401.5 373.6 General exploration and business development (7.7) (10.3)

(31.9) (32.4) Expansionary capital expenditures (51.1) (49.9)

(147.7) (193.0) Free cash flow - continuing operations 110.1 (77.8)

221.9 148.2











Cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations - 57.9

74.5 145.0 Sustaining capital expenditures - (41.8)

(58.1) (119.8) General exploration and business development - 3.3

5.4 8.2 Free cash flow from operations - discontinued operations - 19.4

21.8 33.4 General exploration and business development - (3.3)

(5.4) (8.2) Free cash flow - discontinued operations - 16.1

16.4 25.2











Free cash flow from operations (all operations) 168.9 1.8

423.3 407.0 Free cash flow (all operations) 110.1 (61.7)

238.3 173.4

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow per Share can be reconciled to Cash provided by operating activities on the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows as follows:



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, ($ millions, except share and per share amounts) 2025 2024

2025 2024 Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 270.3 81.4

707.2 753.6 Changes in non-cash working capital items 112.6 161.6

289.9 74.6 Adjusted operating cash flow - continuing operations 382.9 243.0

997.1 828.2











Cash provided by operating activities related to discontinued operations - 57.9

74.5 145.0 Changes in non-cash working capital items - 4.3

(16.7) 15.5 Adjusted operating cash flow - discontinued operations - 62.2

57.8 160.5











Adjusted operating cash flow (all operations) 382.9 305.2

1,054.9 988.7











Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 856,091,613 776,794,756

855,301,352 774,574,731











Adjusted operating cash flow per share - continuing operations $ 0.45 0.31

$ 1.17 1.07 Adjusted operating cash flow per share - discontinued operations - 0.08

$ 0.06 0.21 Adjusted operating cash flow per share (all operations) $ 0.45 0.39

$ 1.23 1.28

Net debt and Net Debt Excluding Lease Liabilities can be reconciled to Debt and lease liabilities, Current portion of debt and lease liabilities and Cash and cash equivalents on the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets as follows:

($ millions), continuing operations September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Debt and lease liabilities (378.6) (1,610.9) Current portion of debt and lease liabilities (249.0) (395.2) Less deferred financing fees (netted in above) (4.1) (7.7) Add debt and lease liabilities related to liabilities classified as held-for-sale - (16.3)

(631.7) (2,030.1)





Cash and cash equivalents 290.3 357.5 Add cash and cash equivalents related to assets classified as held-for-sale - 74.8 Net debt (341.4) (1,597.8)





Lease liabilities 233.5 249.1 Lease liabilities related to liabilities classified as held-for-sale - 16.3 Net debt excluding lease liabilities (107.9) (1,332.4)

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, business strategies and strategic vision and aspirations and their achievement and timing; the Company's guidance on the timing and amount of future production and its expectations regarding the results of operations; expected financial performance, including expected earnings, revenue, costs and expenditures and other financial metrics; the Company's growth and optimization initiatives and expansionary projects, and the potential costs, outcomes, results and impacts thereof and timing thereof; permitting requirements and timelines; timing and possible outcomes of pending litigation and disputes, including tax disputes; the results of any Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pre-Feasibility Study, Feasibility Study, or Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimations, life of mine estimates, and mine and mine closure plans; remediation and reclamation obligations, including their anticipated costs and timing; anticipated market prices of metals, currency exchange rates and interest rates; the Company's shareholder distribution policy, including with respect to share buybacks and the payment and amount of dividends and the timing thereof; the development and implementation of the Company's Responsible Mining Management System; the Company's liquidity, contractual obligations, commitments and contingencies, and the Company's capital resources and adequacy thereof; the Company's tax obligations; the Company's ability to comply with contractual and permitting or other regulatory requirements; anticipated exploration and development activities, including potential outcomes, results, impacts and timing thereof; the Company's integration of acquisitions and expansions and any anticipated benefits thereof, including the anticipated project development and associated costs and timing, and other plans and expectations with respect to the Vicuña Project and the 50/50 joint arrangement with BHP; mineral resource estimation for the Vicuña Project, including the parameters and assumptions related thereto; the operation of Vicuña with BHP; the realization of synergies and economies of scale in the Vicuña district; the development and future operation of the Vicuña Project, including expected costs and timing; the timing and expectations for future regulatory applications (including the RIGI application), studies and technical reports with respect to the Company's operations and projects, including the Vicuña Project and the Saúva Project; the potential for resource expansion; the terms of the contingent payments in respect of the completion of the sale of the Company's European assets and expectations related thereto; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour; assumed and future price of copper, gold, zinc, nickel and other metals; anticipated costs; currency exchange rates and interest rates; ability to achieve goals; the prompt and effective integration of acquisitions and the realization of synergies and economies of scale in connection therewith; that the political, economic, permitting and legal environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; timing and receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, consents, licenses and permits and their renewals; positive relations with local groups; the accuracy of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates and related information, analyses and interpretations; and such other assumptions as set out herein as well as those related to the factors set forth below. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Lundin Mining as at the date of this document in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, such information is inherently subject to significant business, economic, political, regulatory and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: dependence on international market prices and demand for the metals that the Company produces; political, economic, and regulatory uncertainty in operating jurisdictions, including but not limited to those related to permitting and approvals, nationalization or expropriation without fair compensation, environmental and tailings management, labour, trade relations, and transportation; operating jurisdictions, including but not limited to those related to permitting and approvals, nationalization or expropriation without fair compensation, environmental and tailings management, labour, trade relations, and transportation; risks relating to mine closure and reclamation obligations; health and safety hazards; inherent risks of mining, not all of which related risk events are insurable; risks relating to geotechnical incidents; risks relating to tailings and waste management facilities; risks relating to the Company's indebtedness; challenges and conflicts that may arise in partnerships and joint operations; risks relating to development projects, including Filo del Sol and Josemaria; risks that revenue may be significantly impacted in the event of any production stoppages or reputational damage in Chile; the impact of global financial conditions, market volatility and inflation; business interruptions caused by critical infrastructure failures; challenges of effective water management; exposure to greater foreign exchange and capital controls, as well as political, social and economic risks as a result of the Company's operation in emerging markets; risks relating to stakeholder opposition to continued operation, further development, or new development of the Company's projects and mines; any breach or failure information systems; risks relating to reliance on estimates of future production; risks relating to disputes, litigation and administrative proceedings (including tax disputes) which the Company may be subject to from time to time; risks relating to acquisitions or business arrangements; risks relating to competition in the industry; failure to comply with existing or new laws or changes in laws; challenges or defects in title or termination of mining or exploitation concessions; the exclusive jurisdiction of foreign courts; the outbreak of infectious diseases or viruses; risks relating to taxation changes; receipt of and ability to maintain all permits that are required for operation; minor elements contained in concentrate products; changes in the relationship with its employees and contractors; the Company's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources which are estimates only; uncertainties relating to inferred Mineral Resources being converted into Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources; payment of dividends in the future; compliance with environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, including changes to such laws or regulations; interests of significant shareholders of the Company; asset values being subject to impairment charges; potential for conflicts of interest and public association with other Lundin Group companies or entities; activist shareholders and proxy solicitation firms; risks associated with climate change; the Company's common shares being subject to dilution; ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees; reliance on key personnel and reporting and oversight systems; risks relating to the Company's internal controls; counterparty and customer concentration risk; risks associated with the use of derivatives; exchange rate fluctuations; the terms of the contingent payments in respect of the completion of the sale of the Company's European assets and expectations related thereto; and other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

All of the forward-looking information in this document is qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecasted or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact: Stephen Williams, Vice President, Investor Relations +1 604 806 3074; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 40

