Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - SURENANO SCIENCE LTD. (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) (the "Company" or "SureNano") announces its intention to complete a private placement for proceeds of up to $1,250,000 (the "Private Placement").

The Private Placement will consist of the sale of up to 10,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.125 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.35 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision, such that if at any time after the date that is four months and one day after the closing, the Company's Shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") at a closing price of $0.50 or greater per Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrant will expire on the thirtieth (30th) day after the date of such notice (the "Acceleration Provision").

In consideration for their services in introducing subscribers to the Company under the Private Placement, finders may receive commission of 6% cash and 6% common share purchase warrants, exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.35 for a period of 24 months.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for operating expenses, including legal and audit fees, and general working capital, including to explore new markets for its SureNanoTM surfactant, and to investigate complementary industries.

All securities issued in the private placement will be subject to a four month and a day hold period.

About SureNano Science Ltd.:

The business of SureNano Science Ltd. is the sale and distribution of the SureNano surfactant, which is a ready-to-mix food grade compound that provides the base for high performance nanoemulsions to create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. The Company has an exclusive license to distribute the SureNanoTM surfactant within Canada; Oklahoma, USA; and Colorado, USA.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of SureNano. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of SureNano. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although SureNano believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because SureNano can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

