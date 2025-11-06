Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. (CSE: BVCI) ("BVCI" or the "Company") - the issuer of the Canadian dollar-backed stablecoin CADT - welcomes the Government of Canada's announcement in the 2025 Federal Budget to introduce legislation establishing a national framework for fiat-backed stablecoins.

This marks a long-awaited and encouraging step forward for Canada's fintech and blockchain sectors, signaling the federal government's intent to build a "competitive and innovative" financial system suited to the digital economy.

"BVCI applauds this important policy milestone," said Richard Zhou, Founder and CEO of Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. "Since 2019, we've worked tirelessly to introduce compliant and transparent stablecoin innovation in Canada. With the federal framework now on the horizon, we look forward to collaborating with regulators to help make Canada a global leader in trusted digital payments and financial technology."

BVCI's Early Leadership in Stablecoin Development

BVCI has been a pioneer in stablecoin development since 2019:

July 1, 2019: Launched the CADT stablecoin in Toronto, helping "launch Canada into a new era of digital global finance."

Launched the in Toronto, helping "launch Canada into a new era of digital global finance." November 2019: Introduced the CUSD stablecoin , pegged to the U.S. dollar, in Nevada, U.S.

Introduced the , pegged to the U.S. dollar, in Nevada, U.S. July 2020: Issued CADT in Canada with the support of Concentra Trust , becoming one of the first trust-backed stablecoins linked to the Canadian dollar.

Issued with the support of , becoming one of the first trust-backed stablecoins linked to the Canadian dollar. 2019-2025: Worked closely with the Ontario , Alberta , and British Columbia securities regulators under CSA oversight , advocating for clear, practical rules for stablecoin issuance, security tokenization, and Exempt Market Dealer registration .

Worked closely with the , , and securities regulators under , advocating for clear, practical rules for stablecoin issuance, security tokenization, and . August 12, 2022: Listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: BVCI) - among the first Canadian public companies with active blockchain infrastructure, stablecoin products, and payment solutions.

Listed on the - among the first Canadian public companies with active blockchain infrastructure, stablecoin products, and payment solutions. December 2023-2025: Submitted Exemptive Relief Applications, in accordance with CSA Staff Notice 21-333 - Crypto Asset Trading Platforms: Terms and Conditions for Trading Value-Referenced Crypto Assets with Clients (CSA SN 21-333), to enable trading of CADT stablecoins on major Crypto Trading Platforms (CTPs) across multiple jurisdictions. These applications are currently under review by securities commissions.

Despite years of regulatory uncertainty, BVCI has remained committed to its mission of building secure, compliant, and consumer-friendly digital-currency systems that bridge traditional banking and blockchain technology.

Toward a Comprehensive Digital-Asset Framework

BVCI welcomes the federal government's recognition of stablecoins' role in Canada's financial future and looks forward to clarity on whether these digital assets will be treated as securities or regulated payment instruments.

This clarity is essential to unlock innovation and investment while maintaining consumer protection and financial stability.

The Company also calls for comprehensive legislation that addresses not only stablecoin issuance, but also stablecoin-based payments, mortgages, trading, lending, and cross-border financial transactions.

"Stablecoins are not just digital cash - they are the foundation of a new, inclusive financial infrastructure," Zhou added. "With thoughtful legislation and cooperation among federal and provincial regulators, we can make Canadian crypto and payments great again - positioning Canada as a global leader in digital-asset innovation."

Zhou further emphasized that timing is critical, Legislators and all levels of government should work together to expedite the legislative and registration process to ensure Canada keeps pace with global innovation.

About Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.

Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. is an Ontario-incorporated company registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC. The Company provides blockchain-based financial infrastructure, including:

BVC Chain , a proprietary blockchain and distributed-ledger platform;

, a proprietary blockchain and distributed-ledger platform; BvcPay, a mobile wallet enabling digital transactions using Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the CADT stablecoin.

CADT, BVCI's native digital currency, is intended to be a Canadian dollar-backed stablecoin designed for payments, settlements, digital-asset issuance, and ledger services. Unless and until BVCI obtains all necessary regulatory approvals or qualifies for exemptions, there is no assurance that it will be able to proceed with its CADT-related initiatives.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including expectations regarding acquisitions, private placements, and regulatory matters. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

