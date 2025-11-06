Shipsy Recognized in the 2025 Gartner Asia/Pacific Context: 'Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipsy, a leading provider of AI-native solutions for the supply chain and logistics technology industry, today announced that it was recognized as a Notable Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems in the Asia-Pacific Context.

Gartner's 2025 Asia/Pacific Context recognizes vendors that demonstrate market relevance, customer impact, and strong regional growth in the Warehouse Management Systems segment. Shipsy's alignment with these parameters further cements its position as a trusted technology partner for enterprises evolving their supply chain ecosystems.

As supply chains in the Asia-Pacific region grapple with demand volatility, inventory optimization pressures, and the need for real-time visibility across operations, companies are seeking advanced warehouse management solutions that can seamlessly integrate with broader logistics operations encompassing procurement, transportation, order fulfillment, and delivery execution.

Shipsy's AI-Native Warehouse Management System addresses these challenges by combining intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and real-time operational visibility into a unified platform. With strong customer adoption across India, the Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia, Shipsy is empowering businesses to drive visibility, efficiency, and cost-to-serve across B2B and B2C logistics networks.

"As businesses embrace AI-native warehouse operations, our focus is on delivering autonomous decision-making capabilities from intelligent slotting and predictive inventory placement to AI-powered labor optimization and real-time exception management enabling warehouses to function as strategic assets that adapt in real-time to demand volatility and support sustainability goals through optimized resource utilization." said Soham Chokshi, Co-Founder & CEO, Shipsy.

Shipsy's unified supply chain platform approach integrates warehouse management with transportation management, enabling companies to break down operational silos and unlock optimization opportunities across their entire distribution network. This comprehensive approach has enabled leading enterprises across 30+ countries to transform their supply chain operations.

Shipsy's Warehouse Management System is built on an AI-native architecture that enables:

Intelligent Automation : AI-powered workflows that optimize receiving, putaway, picking, packing, and shipping operations

: AI-powered workflows that optimize receiving, putaway, picking, packing, and shipping operations Real-Time Visibility : Complete transparency across warehouse operations with predictive insights for proactive decision-making

Real-Time Visibility : Complete transparency across warehouse operations with predictive insights for proactive decision-making

Seamless Integration : Native connectivity with Shipsy's Transportation Management System for end-to-end supply chain visibility

Scalable Architecture : Cloud-based infrastructure designed to support operations across multiple warehouses and geographies

Multi-Modal Support: Comprehensive capabilities for diverse warehouse environments

Shipsy's WMS supports a wide range of warehouse operations, from e-commerce fulfillment centers to large-scale distribution operations for enterprise manufacturers and 3PL providers. The platform's AI capabilities continuously learn from operational data to provide intelligent recommendations for inventory positioning, labor optimization, and order fulfillment strategies.

To learn more about Shipsy's Warehouse Management System and AI-powered supply chain solutions, please visit www.shipsy.ai .

