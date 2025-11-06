LifeRx.md Launches Men's Health Services Including ED and Hair Loss Treatment Programs

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / LifeRx.md, a trusted telehealth and wellness company specializing in metabolic, hormonal, cellular, performance, and men's health, today announced the launch of its newest clinical offerings designed specifically to support men's wellness and confidence. The new ED program and the hair restoration program, Fight Hair Loss, are now available nationwide through the LifeRx.md digital care platform.

These additions reflect LifeRx.md's mission to expand access to care from licensed providers for key areas of men's wellness that are often overlooked, stigmatized, or treated with one-size-fits-all solutions. The platform combines clinical expertise, convenience, and patient choice in a seamless digital experience aligned with the needs of today's consumers.

A Private and Clinically Guided Path to Men's Health

Through the new programs, patients receive provider-reviewed treatment plans, evidence-informed therapy options, secure digital evaluations, and discreet delivery. LifeRx.md replaces traditional in-office visits with an easy-to-navigate online clinical pathway that prioritizes privacy, safety, and professional oversight.

Patients begin by completing a secure telehealth intake that covers symptoms, current concerns, and full medical history. Patients then verify their identity by uploading a government-issued ID and a real-time selfie. Those enrolling in Fight Hair Loss upload a clear photo of the top of their scalp to assist the reviewing provider. After clinical intake steps are completed, patients select treatment type, dosage, and monthly quantity.

A licensed provider in the patient's state reviews all documentation to determine eligibility and provide an appropriate prescription. Payment is processed only after clinical approval. If a patient is not approved, no charge is made. Once approved, prescriptions are sent to a pharmacy sourced from licensed U.S. pharmacies and shipped confidentially to the patient's home. Patients also receive access to a digital portal for tracking orders, managing subscriptions, reviewing clinical notes, and updating personal information. Subscriptions can be canceled online at any time.

This structured clinical pipeline provides both medical integrity and personal discretion, reducing the discomfort many men feel when addressing intimate health concerns in person.

Addressing Confidence, Vitality, and Quality of Life

Bedroom performance concerns and hair thinning affect millions of men and can impact confidence, relationships, and daily well-being. Many men delay treatment due to embarrassment or limited access to qualified care. With these new programs, LifeRx.md is helping men take proactive control of their appearance, performance, and overall confidence.

"We built this platform to give men direct access to provider-supervised solutions that support strength, energy, and confidence," said Nic Sementas, Chief Advocacy Officer of LifeRx.md. "Every man deserves a path to better health that is private, evidence-informed, and judgment-free. These programs help men get the treatment they need in a way that fits real life and protects their dignity."

Key Features of the New Programs

Digital medical assessment with identity verification

Provider-reviewed treatment plans and prescription approval

Patient choice in treatment type and dosage

Therapies sourced from licensed U.S. pharmacies

Discreet delivery and transparent subscription management

Secure patient dashboard with health records and billing history

Real-time updates from intake to shipment

Future Growth

LifeRx.md plans to expand into advanced skin health and sleep wellness programs later this year, reinforcing the company's vision to build a fully integrated men's wellness ecosystem grounded in clinical care, longevity optimization, and convenience.

About LifeRx.md

LifeRx.md is a telehealth and wellness company providing clinically supervised programs for metabolic, hormonal, cellular, and performance health. The platform connects patients with licensed U.S. medical providers, streamlines treatment access, and delivers provider-reviewed therapies in a secure and private environment. LifeRx.md empowers individuals to take control of their health with confidence, clarity, and support. Visit www.LifeRx.md to learn more.

