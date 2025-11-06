CUKTECH Unveils Smart Charging Essentials for Every Modern Device

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / CUKTECH, the next-generation tech brand with deep ties to Xiaomi and over a decade of power technology experience, has announced the official launch of three new charging essentials tailored for today's fast-moving, multi-device users. The newly launched products include the CUKTECH CP24 Power Bank with Built-in Cable, the CUKTECH CP24 Power Bank with Dual Built-in Cables, and the CUKTECH 10 Car Charger, combine high performance with thoughtful design to meet the needs of modern consumers seeking reliable and efficient power solutions.

"We're excited to introduce a product line-up that embodies everything we stand for - performance, innovation, and value," said a representative of CUKTECH. "Whether you're travelling for work, commuting daily, or simply looking for a cleaner, faster way to charge your devices, the CP24 series and 10 Car Charger are designed to make life easier. We believe these will quickly become must-haves in every Malaysian's tech arsenal."

CUKTECH CP24 Power Bank with Built-in Cable

The CP24 series represents CUKTECH's commitment to combining high performance with user-centric design. The CUKTECH CP24 Power Bank with Built-in Cable delivers an impressive 20,000mAh capacity and supports fast charging for up to three devices at once. The power bank is equipped with two USB-C ports capable of 40W Max output, alongside a USB-A port delivering up to 33W Max, ensuring compatibility across the latest smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. Its integrated USB-C cable, also rated for 40W, supports both input and output, making recharging or powering devices effortless. Designed with durability in mind, the cable is made from flexible, non-slip TPE and has undergone rigorous swing and bend testing. Despite its high capacity, the device maintains a sleek profile and weighs just 449.5g, offering excellent portability for those who need power on the go.

CUKTECH CP24 Power Bank with Dual Built-in Cables

For users seeking even greater convenience, the CUKTECH CP24 Power Bank with Dual Built-in Cables features both a USB-C and a certified Apple MFi Lightning cable built directly into the device. This eliminates the need to carry separate charging cables, allowing seamless compatibility across iOS and Android ecosystems. With the same 20,000mAh capacity and fast-charging performance up to 40W, this model is slightly lighter at 359.2g, making it a compact yet powerful companion for daily commutes, work travel or digital nomad lifestyles. It also comes with full CCC certification, ensuring reliability, safety, and compliance with stringent quality standards.

CUKTECH 10 Car Charger

Completing the line-up is the CUKTECH 10 Car Charger, an advanced in-car charging solution with a total output of 100W across two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. It also features a built-in retractable USB-C cable that delivers up to 90W fast charging, comparable to desktop wall chargers. A smart LED display shows real-time charging wattage and also functions as a car battery voltage monitor. Powered by intelligent safety features, including dual temperature sensors and a 7-in-1 protection system, the charger ensures optimal performance and protection while driving. Its sleek retractable design helps reduce cable clutter inside the vehicle, while the Auto Smart-Charge technology automatically adapts to power the latest devices from Xiaomi, Samsung, iPhone, and more.

In conjunction with Malaysia's Double 11 Mega Sale, CUKTECH is rolling out exclusive launch prices for its newest products - the CUKTECH CP24 Power Bank with Built-in Cable at RM69 and the CUKTECH CP24 Power Bank with Dual Built-in Cables at RM101. Running from 7 to 13 November, this year's Double 11 campaign will feature discounts of up to 50% off, with CUKTECH headlining the "Crazy 6-Hour Event" on 10 November from 8PM to 2AM, offering surprise giveaways, double discount coupons, and limited-time flash deals. The products are available on CUKTECH's official Shopee and Lazada stores, alongside limited-time promotions and giveaways throughout the campaign. Separately, the CUKTECH 10 Car Charger will be launched in mid-November at a promotional price of RM84.

Find more about CUKTECH products on their website at cuktech.com, and through their Asian social media on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok. For further updates and to connect with the CUKTECH community, feel free to visit CUKTECH's Malaysia and Asia Facebook community pages.

