BGSF, Inc. Delays Timing of Its Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results and Earnings Conference Call

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF), a growing provider of workforce solutions for the specialized property management industry, today announces that it will delay the release of its fiscal 2025 third quarter results until Friday, November 7, 2025 pre-market, and then management will host its live earnings conference call and webcast at 9:00 am ET on the same day.

The delay in reporting BGSF's third quarter 2025 earnings is due to additional time required to finalize the accounting for the sale of the Professional division, including its treatment within discontinued and continuing operations.

Interested participants may dial 1-888-506-0062 (Toll-Free) or 1-973-528-0011 (International) and ask for the BGSF call. The live webcast is accessible from the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.bgsf.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About BGSF

BGSF provides best-in-class property management resources and solutions to growing apartment and luxury communities, as well as commercial properties, and was awarded Supplier Company of the Year by the National Apartment Association in recent years. Through its exclusive and semi-exclusive agreements with some of the largest property management companies in North America, BGSF offers differentiated advantages to clients, including trained talent and unique technological platforms that maximize efficiencies in the growing residential and commercial leased property industries. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

CONTACT:

Steven Hooser or Sandy Martin

Three Part Advisors

ir@bgsf.com

214.872.2710 or 214.616.2207

SOURCE: BGSF, INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/bgsf-inc.-delays-timing-of-its-fiscal-2025-third-quarter-results-and-earnings-conference-1097635