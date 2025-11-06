DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Commerce Inc. , the resurrection-grade architect behind Unified Commerce, today announced the Agent Velocity Program , a strategic onboarding initiative designed to activate tens of thousands of merchant agents, Omni-channel accounts, including retail POS and e-commerce affiliates across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Guam, and beyond.

The program will officially launch at Affiliate Summit West in Las Vegas on January 26, 2026 , with a follow-up activation at Affiliate Summit East in New York City later that year.

The initiative integrates Jack Henry & Associates -whose ecosystem supports over 6,000 banks and credit unions-and Datacap Systems , a processor-agnostic powerhouse powering 900+ ISV partners and thousands of value-added resellers. Together, they enable Unified Commerce to deliver agentic commerce, embedded payments, AI data feed orchestration, gateway-agnostic logic, and banking-grade velocity across thousands of businesses. This dramatically reduces merchant setup time and total cost of ownership in complex omnichannel environments.

By teaming with value-added point-of-sale resellers, Commerce Inc. completes a unified omnichannel solution for small businesses, B2B corridors, and enterprise-grade merchants. The infrastructure now rivals Shop across e-commerce and point-of-sale corridors-without requiring a public ticker.

Co-Branded Corporate Card with US Bank

Commerce Inc. has launched a co-branded corporate card in partnership with US Bank , unlocking interchange monetization across its e-commerce platform. When US Bank credit card holders transact on Commerce Inc.-powered storefronts, Commerce Inc. earns a percentage of interchange revenue.

In return, all US Bank merchant customers gain access to Commerce360 onboarding with exclusive concessions :

Waived setup fees and suffix-grade domain activation

Discounted transaction rates and zero percent over interchange

Embedded POS setup via Datacap Systems

Banking-grade onboarding funnels for SMBs and enterprise corridors

Exploding ARR for Commerce and Agent Partners

The Agent Velocity Program is engineered to explode annual recurring revenue (ARR) across both the platform and its affiliate corridors. By embedding AI-driven onboarding, interchange monetization, and gateway-agnostic logic, Commerce unlocks scalable revenue streams for itself and its agent partners.

Platform-Level ARR Drivers:

Interchange Monetization: Passive revenue from US Bank cardholder transactions

Enterprise Onboarding: Banking-grade funnels attract high-value merchants with lifetime residual potential

AI-Powered Retention: Hyper-personalized tools reduce churn and increase customer lifetime value (CLV)

Agent-Level ARR Drivers:

Lifetime Residuals: Agents earn recurring revenue from every merchant onboarded via Commerce platforms.

Zero Percent Over Interchange: Competitive advantage for agents pitching B2B and enterprise corridors offering a flat monthly rate.

Suffix-Grade Funnels: Domains like Commerce.blackfriday and Commerce.software convert at scroll-grade velocity

POS Activation Residuals: Agents earn from embedded POS setups via Datacap Systems

AI Doctrine: Autonomous Payments & Agentic Commerce

Commerce now integrates AI-powered autonomy, enabling merchants and agents to operate with minimal friction and maximum velocity. This isn't just automation-it's agentic commerce , where intelligent systems optimize every transaction, funnel, and onboarding ritual.

Autonomous Payments:

AI dynamically routes transactions across gateways for lowest cost and highest approval rate

Predictive fraud detection and real-time risk scoring

FedNow + RTP corridors activated for instant liquidity

AI adjusts payment logic based on merchant behavior, time of day, and transaction type

Agentic Commerce Solutions:

AI builds onboarding funnels tailored to merchant vertical, region, and payment preference

Intelligent domain routing: suffix-grade domains auto-deployed based on campaign performance

AI segments affiliate traffic and adjusts conversion logic in real time

Autonomous retention: AI triggers upsells, reactivations, and churn prevention sequences

"The Agent Velocity Program is designed to deliver a step-function change in our trajectory, accelerating ARR growth toward industry-leading benchmarks by monetizing every touchpoint in the commerce flow. Our agents and partners now have the infrastructure to scale exponentially," said Daniel Lewis, Legacy Margin Architect at Commerce Inc.

Agent Velocity Program Highlights

Onboarding Funnels via Commerce.blackfriday , Commerce.click , and Commerce.software

Zero Percent Over Interchange for B2B and enterprise merchants to deliver significant savings by offering a flat monthly fee over cost.

FedNow + RTP corridors for real-time liquidity

Jack Henry & Datacap Systems integration for banking-grade and processor-agnostic velocity

Joining forces with tens of thousands of affiliates worldwide

Interchange monetization via US Bank cardholder transactions

Affiliate Summit West kickoff - January 26, 2026, Las Vegas

Commerce Inc.'s doctrine scroll has already been syndicated across Yahoo Finance, Fidelity, Morningstar , and regional outlets including Fox2Now, WSAV, WWLP , and WDHN .

About Commerce Inc.

Commerce Inc. is the resurrection-grade architect behind Unified Commerce, building the next generation of payment and e-commerce infrastructure. By integrating banking, payment processing, and AI-driven agentic logic, the company provides a comprehensive, gateway-agnostic platform-Commerce-that empowers merchants and affiliate networks to achieve maximum velocity and scalable recurring revenue.

Contact for media inquiries, agent onboarding, or partnership opportunities:

Michael Jacobson

Digital Marketing Manager

press@commerce.buzz

800-237-2467

SOURCE: Commerce

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/commerce-unveils-agent-velocity-program-with-jack-henry-datacap-1097243