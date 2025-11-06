Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) is pleased to commend the Government of New Brunswick for advancing a comprehensive framework designed to strengthen and expand the province's mining and critical minerals sector.

At the 50th Annual Exploration, Mining and Petroleum (EMP) Conference, held in Fredericton, New Brunswick, from October 26-28, The Honourable Susan Holt, Premier of New Brunswick, and The Honourable John Herron, Minister of Natural Resources, unveiled the Province's Comprehensive Minerals Strategy Framework. The initiative lays the foundation for New Brunswick's full Minerals Strategy, expected to be finalized by Spring 2026, with a focus on transparency, environmental responsibility, and collaboration with First Nations, stakeholders, and industry.

"The Government of New Brunswick's framework demonstrates strong leadership and vision," said Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X Energy Corp. "As a New Brunswick-based critical minerals company, we fully support this modern, transparent, and environmentally responsible approach-one that balances investment, sustainability, and meaningful Indigenous participation."

Manganese X Energy Corp., a proud sponsor of the event, was represented by Chairman Roger Dahn, Director Des Tranquilla, and VP Exploration Perry MacKinnon, who presented an update on the Company's Battery Hill High-Purity Manganese (HPMSM) Project.

The provincial framework highlights five key priorities:

Streamlining regulatory and permitting processes

Raising public and industry awareness

Ensuring meaningful Indigenous participation

Enhancing the investment climate

Maximizing local economic benefits

"Manganese X's vision aligns closely with the province's priorities," added Kepman. "This framework helps position New Brunswick as a leader in responsible mineral development-creating lasting opportunities for communities, investors, and all New Brunswick stakeholders."

Following the successful completion of its pilot program with Kemetco, Manganese X Energy advanced additional optimization test work using higher-grade material produced through the recent ore-sorting program. These laboratory-scale studies focused on refining leach performance, acid consumption, and manganese recovery, providing important data in order to support starting the upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS)-a key milestone toward demonstrating the economic viability of the Battery Hill HPMSM Project.

This next phase will further define the project's development path as the Company continues to advance Canada's clean-energy transition, supplying a crucial component for the North American electric-vehicle and energy-storage sectors.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and US to commercialize EV compliant high purity manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

For more information visit the Company's website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operations and activities of Manganese X, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to statements regarding: the expected completion and timing of the Province of New Brunswick's full Minerals Strategy; Manganese X's ongoing test work and anticipated commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study; the potential economic viability and development path of the Battery Hill HPMSM Project; and the Company's role in supporting Canada's clean energy transition and the North American electric vehicle and energy storage sectors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Manganese X, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Manganese X does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements if beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

