Legrand (Paris:LR) indicates that its consolidated financial statements for the first nine months, as of September 30th, 2025, are available as from today, at: https://www.legrand.com

KEY FINANCIAL DATES

2025 annual results: February 12, 2026

"Quiet period1" starts: January 13, 2026

2025 first-quarter results: May 7, 2026

"Quiet period 1 " starts: April 7, 2026

"Quiet period " starts: April 7, 2026 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2026

