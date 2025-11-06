Tata Elxsi and GSMA Announce Joint Focus to Accelerate Operator Network Monetization and Enterprise API Adoption

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, and global mobile industry association, the GSMA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the GSMA Fusion initiative to help accelerate enterprise API adoption. The collaboration also includes a global Statement of Requirements which aims to help mobile operators unlock new revenue streams by monetizing their networks through standardized APIs, enabling enterprise-ready services across key industries such as automotive, industrial, healthcare, and entertainment.

The two organizations will first focus on supporting enterprise demand in the automotive and drone sectors for new digital services and applications that can benefit from standardized Quality on Demand (QoD) APIs and other relevant network APIs that are available and likely to become available soon.

Driving the Network Monetization agenda for Future Ready Telcos

Network monetization is a core pillar of Tata Elxsi's AI First Telco strategy, designed to help operators move beyond connectivity and capture high-value enterprise opportunities. According to a recent market forecast by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global network API market is projected to grow from $1.96 Billion in 2025 to $6.13 billion by 2030, driven by 5G adoption and enterprise digital transformation. This collaboration strategically positions Tata Elxsi to support operators in accelerating time-to-market for API-driven services, simplifying integration, and unlocking new monetization opportunities across multiple enterprise verticals and use cases.

Through its connection with Tata Elxsi, GSMA will help mobile operators in their delivery of scalable, programmable network services-such as QoD, location verification, and enhanced security-driven by regional and industry-specific enterprise needs. Leveraging GSMA's Open Gateway framework and CAMARA-standardized APIs, Tata Elxsi will develop demand-driven use cases that utilize network APIs to address specific enterprise needs across key verticals.

In the automotive sector, use cases such as enhanced driver and cabin monitoring, rear-seat entertainment powered by QoD network APIs, location-based services, and KYC for passengers or drivers in shared mobility and fleet operations will be delivered to enterprise customers through Tata Elxsi's Connected Digital Platform & Solutions, ensuring seamless integration and efficient consumption of network APIs.

Rajagopalan Rajappa, Chief Technology Officer - Communication Technologies & Platforms, Tata Elxsi, said, "This collaborative effort is a strategic offering to help telcos transform their value and value proposition for the future. By enabling operators to monetize their networks through standardized APIs, we help them unlock enterprise revenue with best-in-class integration, platform services and managed offerings from Tata Elxsi."

Paresh Modi, Senior Director, GSMA Fusion, added: "We look forward to working with Tata Elxsi through the GSMA Open Gateway initiative. Their deep enterprise knowledge and expertise in systems integration and software innovation will play an important role in accelerating the adoption of mobile network APIs. As the mobile industry opens up new network capabilities, companies like Tata Elxsi will be essential in helping us understand enterprise needs, unlock value and scale new digital services across sectors, from automotive to digital entertainment."

Strategic Focus Areas Under the MoU

Enterprise Demand Generation: Tata Elxsi publishes a Global Statement of Requirement for operators to drive global adoption of standardized APIs.

Tata Elxsi publishes a Global Statement of Requirement for operators to drive global adoption of standardized APIs. Technical Enablement: Integration of Open Gateway certified CAMARA APIs into Tata Elxsi's TETHER platform for seamless enterprise connectivity.

Integration of Open Gateway certified CAMARA APIs into Tata Elxsi's TETHER platform for seamless enterprise connectivity. Go-to-Market Acceleration: Joint engagement with mobile operators, pilot programs, and awareness campaigns through GSMA platforms.

Joint engagement with mobile operators, pilot programs, and awareness campaigns through GSMA platforms. Commercial Models: Tata Elxsi will propose API consumption and monetization models for OEMs and Operators, creating sustainable revenue streams.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global leader in design and technology services, enabling enterprises to reimagine their products and services through digital transformation. With deep expertise in telecom, automotive, healthcare, and media, Tata Elxsi delivers cutting-edge solutions that combine design thinking with advanced engineering. For more information, visit tataelxsi.com.

About the GSMA

The GSMA is a global organization unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop, and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organizations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy; tackling today's biggest societal challenges; underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work; and providing the world's largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events. For more information, visit gsma.com

