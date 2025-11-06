OSLO, Norway, Nov. 6, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 26.50 as from today, November 6, 2025.

Investor contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA

+47 45 03 20 90

fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/ex-dividend-nok-26-50-today,c4257640

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-ex-dividend-nok-26-50-today-302606659.html