HSG Laser Unveils Smart Sheet & Tube Cutting Solutions at SMTECH 2025

ISTANBUL, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG LASER, a global leader in intelligent laser cutting and metal processing, showcased its latest Smart Sheet & Tube Cutting Solutions at SMTECH 2025, one of the leading exhibitions for sheet metal processing. Built on automation, precision, and digital intelligence, these innovations set a new benchmark for smart manufacturing.

Smart Solutions on Display, Driving Industrial Efficiency

At Booth 321, Tüyap Fair and Congress Center, HSG LASER showcased flagship machines that highlight its innovation in intelligent laser cutting - combining speed, precision, and automation to elevate industrial efficiency.

G6025H Ultra-High-Power Laser Cutting Machine - With up to 60 kW power, integrated Lightning Perforation and Alpha T Plus systems deliver faster, smoother, and more precise cutting from ultra-thin to thick sheets.

R1 High-Speed Laser Tube Cutting Machine - 1.5 G acceleration and 150 m/min linkage speed ensure high productivity. The chuck hopping design minimizes tailing waste, while servo-following support and mirrored layout enable stable, efficient multi-machine operation.

R3R Heavy-Duty Laser Tube Cutting Machine - HSG's full-stroke chuck clamps f40-350 mm tubes without tool changes. The robust servo support and auto loading/unloading system enhance cutting stability, safety, and cost efficiency.

Bridging Europe and Asia: Empowering Smart Manufacturing in Türkiye

"SMTECH serves as a vital bridge connecting the manufacturing industries of Europe and Asia," said Mr. Jeffrey Wang, Regional Director for Turkey, HSG Laser. "The intelligent cutting solutions we are presenting here are a direct response to the global market's pressing needs, particularly in Turkey and surrounding regions, for cost reduction, efficiency gains, and digital transformation. For instance, the G6025H's Lightning Perforation technology significantly boosts efficiency in thick-plate processing, while the automation features of our R-Series tube cutting machines help our customers maintain a competitive edge in the face of rising labor costs."

About HSG LASER

Founded in 2006, HSG LASER is a leading global manufacturer of intelligent metal processing equipment, specializing in laser cutting, tube processing, bending, and welding automation systems. With a presence in over 100 countries and regions, and regional centers across Europe, North America, Japan, India, and the Asia-Pacific, HSG LASER is dedicated to advancing global manufacturing through innovation, reliability, and digital intelligence.

