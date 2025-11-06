

EQS Newswire / 06/11/2025 / 14:24 UTC+8

The "CPC Central Committee's Proposal on the 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development" was officially released in this October, outlining the blueprint for China's development over the next five years. The document underscores high-quality development, technological self-reliance, deeper reforms, cultural advancement, and ecological progress - signaling a clear commitment to building a modern socialist economy. As a leading domestic industrial Internet platform that uses supply chain capabilities and digital technologies to empower family-run retail stores in rural areas, Huitongda remains committed to its mission of "Creating a Better Life for Rural People." Huitongda closely aligns its development with national strategies, actively advancing innovation in areas such as traditional industry upgrades, domestic demand expansion, and creating a unified national market. It also strives to promote coordinated developments across the industrial value chain, which would in turn, support effective policy implementation. The Party Committee of Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. convened a special study session to thoroughly implement the spirit of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. Aligning closely with national strategic priorities, the session emphasized embracing new technologies, industries, and models while continuously carrying forward the "Three Entrepreneurship Spirit" of pioneering, innovation, and creation. By leveraging the value of its industrial internet platform, Huitongda aims to drive upstream-downstream collaboration across the industry chain. Leveraging Industrial Internet Platform Value to Drive Traditional Industry Upgrading & Emerging Industry Fostering 15th Five-Year Plan Proposal: The Plan calls for optimization and upgrades of traditional industries, nurturing emerging and future industries, promoting high-quality and efficient development of the servicing sector, and building a modern infrastructure system. During this period, China will implement actions to enhance and upgrade its service output, and raise the development level of its modern servicing, advanced manufacturing, and modern agriculture industries. Huitongda's Action: Since the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan, Huitongda has responded to China's call to develop new quality productive forces suited to local strengths. The company has actively explored an Industrial Internet 2.0 model deeply integrating AI and big data, represented by the "B2F reverse supply-chain model" and "integrated production-and-sales system." Huitongda has built an S2b2c circulation network that empowers thousands of manufacturers and hundreds of thousands of rural family-owned retailers in real time - acting as a key driver for improving service efficiency in county-level markets. Under the Proposal of the 15th Five-Year Plan, as national economic development centers on "technology + industry + consumption", Huitongda adheres to deepening its smart supply chain strategy. While fully leveraging the advantages of its industrial internet platform and continuously optimizing the "first curve", the company will closely follow national strategies to build the "second curve" and lay out the "third curve". It aims to upgrade traditional industries through the digital economy, strive to develop emerging pillar industries, and foster future industries. Digital-Intelligent Services for Micro-Small Entities: Boost Domestic Circulation, Forge Unified National Market 15th Five-Year Plan Proposal: The Plan emphasizes expanding domestic demand, improving living standards, promoting consumption, coordinating investments across both infrastructure and talent, and driving positive interactions and exchanges between supply and demand. It also calls for stimulating consumption, expanding effective investment, and removing bottlenecks hindering the development of a unified national market. Huitongda's Action: To date, Huitongda is now serving 21 provinces, 26,000 townships, and more than 250,000 member stores in China. By integrating high-quality supply-chain resources across multiple industries, the company helps member stores procure cost-effective and market-appropriate products. Through digital and AI-powered upgrades, rural family-owned retailers are able to modernize procurement, marketing, community engagement, and operations. Huitongda also organizes over 60,000 online and offline merchant activities each year, helping 1-year+ member stores to achieve an average annual income growth of exceeding 30%, effectively stimulating consumption in lower-tier markets. Looking ahead into the 15th Five-Year Plan, Huitongda has already laid the foundation for sustainable growth. Huitongda's "four-flows-in-one" model - integrating product/service flow, information flow, logistics, and capital flow - has reshaped and boosted the model of the commercial circulation in lower-tier markets. By aggregating fragmented demand and feeding the information it back to upstream manufacturers, the platform enables "demand-driven procurement and production." Huitongda's model represents both business innovation and practical implementation of the national rural revitalization strategy. By nurturing new-generation rural entrepreneurs and helping township retailers to achieve digital upgrade, the company strengthens their roles as distribution hubs for industrial goods, as well as channels for moving agricultural resources, thus building connected value chains and contributing to the creation of a unified national market. Under the guidance of the "15th Five-Year Plan," Huitongda will continue to promote digital transformation across member stores, helping member stores and rural consumers to "source quality products and sell more," and enjoy equal access to products and services as urban residents. Meanwhile, Huitongda will also invest in both infrastructure and talents, building a mutual digital e-commerce platform powered by its self-developed Qiancheng Cloud AI LLM, and advancing technological, commercial, and talent revitalization to support comprehensive rural rejuvenation. 06/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News