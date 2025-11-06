

Leon Inspection (HKEX: 01586.HK) is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the newly published Smart Sidewalk Guide ("the Guide"), developed by the School of Architecture at Carnegie Mellon University ("CMU"). The Guide marks a major stride in the advancement of eco-friendly and low-carbon urban infrastructure. The Guide is authored by PhD candidate Suzy (Zekun) Li and Professor Vivian Loftness of CMU, with research assistance from a diverse global team. The Guide introduces a "Smart Sidewalk Taxonomy" that integrates green infrastructure, gray infrastructure, electric utilities, and underground systems. It frames Sidewalk not simply as pedestrian pathways, but as strategic zones for urban resilience: managing heat, mitigating flooding, supporting EV charging infrastructure and enabling multi-modal public space planning. Designed for urban policymakers and urban infrastructure planners, the Guide acts as a reference point for decision-making at the intersection of mobility, sustainability and urban design. It calls for collaborations among government agencies and industry leaders to synergize in creating sustainable and resilient future cities. "We are proud to sponsor the Smart Sidewalk Guide and support Carnegie Mellon University's ambitious work, "said Mr. Li Xiangli, Chairman and CEO of Leon Inspection. "At Leon Inspection, we believe that sustainability and low-carbon development must permeate all layers of infrastructure - from high-tech clean energy systems to the humble sidewalk. This Guide helps city-leaders reimagine Sidewalk as critical infrastructure for climate resilience and mobility transition. It aligns perfectly with our commitment to ESG, climate change mitigation and global low-carbon transformation." Leon Inspection's Commitment to Sustainability Leon Inspection's support of the Guide underscores its steadfast commitment to sustainability. The company provides end-to-end climate change mitigation and sustainability solutions, including net-zero emissions advisory, carbon asset development and trading, ESG consulting, and digital low-carbon platforms. Its services range from emission compliance strategy development and assessment, carbon asset financing and trading to ESG strategy and reporting, as well as AI-driven carbon market intelligence applications. The company supports clients worldwide in achieving low-carbon transition across industries such as power, petrochemicals, steel, nonferrous metals, building materials, papermaking and the public sector - helping them fulfill emission reductions commitments and unlock value in the transition to carbon neutrality. Leon Inspection proactively shapes industry standards and has delivered a series of groundbreaking projects, with in-house experts now on the UN's A6.4 carbon methodology roster. With a veteran team boasting nearly 20 years of experience and a track record of over 800 projects, the company has solidified its role as the preferred partner for leading global corporations and a key enabler of the green low-carbon transition. Through its support of CMU and its endorsement of initiatives such as the Guide, Leon Inspection positions itself as a catalyst for the low-carbon transformation of infrastructure. Leon Inspection views the Guide's focus on Sidewalk -traditionally part of the gray infrastructure fabric of cities - as emblematic of a shift toward infrastructure that is multifunctional, climate-resilient and resource-efficient. Why This Matters 1. Urban surfaces - especially sidewalks - are often overlooked in sustainability planning, yet they hold significant potential to influence urban heat islands, stormwater management and mobility transitions. 2. The Guide provides a systematic, taxonomy-driven framework for cities to elevate sidewalk from default infrastructure to strategic platforms for resilience and decarbonization. 3. With Leon Inspection's support, the Guide emphasizes the private sector's vital role in enabling cities to make informed, low-carbon infrastructure decisions. 4. For Leon Inspection's global network and carbon-asset initiatives, the Guide aligns directly with its mission: to empower global industry leaders to achieve an eco-friendly, low-carbon transformation. The Smart Sidewalk Guide is now available to urban policymakers, infrastructure planners, and sustainability professionals. It can be accessed at: https://www.architecture.cmu.edu/works/smart-sidewalk-guide For further information, please contact Leon Inspection's corporate communications department or the CMU School of Architecture. About Leon Inspection Leon Inspection (HKEX: 01586.HK) listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2016, is an international TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) leader focused on integrated solutions for climate change and low-carbon sustainable development. The Company provides global industry leaders with one-stop testing, inspection, technical and consulting services across commodity services, clean energy, environmental protection, and climate change, empowering them to achieve green and low-carbon transition. With 80 branches and professional laboratories worldwide, its network continues to expand from Asia-Pacific trading hubs to emerging markets in South America and Africa, delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders.

