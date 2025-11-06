Checkmarx, the leader in cloud-native, agentic application security for enterprises, has officially achieved Level 2 certification from the Agenzia per la Cybersicurezza Nazionale (ACN), Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency.

This milestone confirms that Checkmarx's application development and operational practices adhere to the agency's highest standards for cybersecurity, governance, and risk management.

As one of the industry's first ACN Level 2-certified vendors, Checkmarx's cloud-based platform will enable Italy's public-sector organizations to protect their most critical applications with a comprehensive suite of security capabilities including the advanced security capabilities of Checkmarx One Developer Assist, Secret Detection, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), API Security, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), Container Security, and Application Security Posture Management (ASPM)

The ACN framework establishes a rigorous, government-backed approach for verifying the cybersecurity posture of technology providers serving Italy's digital infrastructure. Certification requires extensive assessment conducted by accredited evaluators, covering secure development practices, data protection, and resilience against emerging threats.

"Earning ACN certification is a significant accomplishment that reinforces Checkmarx's long-standing commitment to security, transparency, and trust," said Pablo Gutt, Regional Sales Director, Checkmarx Europe. "Much like FedRAMP in the U.S., ACN creates a national standard that benefits not only government agencies but also private organizations seeking proven cybersecurity excellence."

"The Public Administration sector is a key priority for Checkmarx in Italy," said Fabio Lucà, Strategic Account Executive Country Manager Italy, Checkmarx. "Many of our most strategic customers encouraged us to pursue ACN certification, and we invested accordingly because we strongly believe in the Italian market and its digital transformation journey. Achieving this milestone as the only vendor currently certified demonstrates our long-term commitment to supporting Italy's public sector with trusted, sovereign application security."

By achieving this certification, Checkmarx aligns with Italy's PNRR and NIS2 directives, strengthening the nation's digital sovereignty and enabling both public and private organizations to adopt secure-by-design practices in software development.

"ACN certification is more than a compliance milestone it's a reflection of Checkmarx's leadership in building secure, modern software that helps organizations thrive in an increasingly digital economy," added Gutt. "We're proud to see Checkmarx at the forefront of this movement toward a safer, more resilient digital Italy."

