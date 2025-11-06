Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces the signing of a partnership with Etchart Construction, a family-owned company based in southwestern France and a recognized player in civil engineering, construction, and infrastructure projects.

Founded in 1973, Etchart Construction is an independent family business with 240 employees working in the building, public works, and civil engineering sectors. With its technical expertise and knowledge of the field, the company is involved in a wide variety of projects: engineering structures, river and maritime infrastructure, industrial sites, renewable energy production units, and high environmental performance renovations. Recognized for its technical expertise and the quality of its projects, the company has annual revenue of €90 million. Its corporate culture is based on proximity, knowledge transfer, and innovation to support sustainable regional development.

Thanks to this partnership with Hoffmann Green, Etchart Construction now benefits from an innovative, carbon-free solution for all its projects, fully in line with its energy transition and carbon footprint reduction strategy for its construction sites, while meeting the highest industry standards. Thanks to their high mechanical strength, durability, and compatibility with complex applications, Hoffmann Green cements are perfectly suited to the demanding civil engineering projects carried out by Etchart Construction.

This agreement enables Hoffmann Green to expand its territorial coverage in southwestern France, strengthening its position with public and private project owners in the region. The diversity of Etchart Construction's projects-ranging from industrial infrastructure to river projects-offers Hoffmann Green an opportunity to strengthen its diversification strategy in new highly technical segments, a key driver of its commercial momentum.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "This partnership with Etchart Construction is a major step forward in our strategy for national development and diversification of our activities, particularly in the field of civil engineering. It demonstrates the ability of our clinker-free cements to meet the technical requirements of the most complex projects, while significantly reducing their carbon footprint."

Xabi Rioja, Managing Director of Etchart Construction, adds: "This partnership with Hoffmann Green Cement is fully in line with our DNA. Today, we are resolutely moving towards more responsible construction, reconciling technical requirements with environmental performance. Hoffmann Green cements offer us an innovative and concrete solution to reduce the carbon footprint of our projects, without compromising on quality or sustainability. Together, we are laying the foundations for a new way of building that is more sober, local, and sustainable."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

ABOUT ETCHART CONSTRUCTION

Founded in 1973, Etchart Construction is an independent family business based in southwestern France. It operates in the building, public works, and civil engineering sectors, working on projects such as engineering structures, river and maritime infrastructure, industrial sites, renewable energy production units, and high environmental performance renovations. The company employs 240 people and has an annual turnover of €90 million.

